Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Saturday, 16 July

This Saturday, 16 July, is a busy one for tipsters, with the horse racing NAP of the Day running at Newbury. It’s Rohaan in the feature 6f Group 3 Hackwood Stakes (2:56). We’ll have more on David Evans’ runner and picks from other tracks below.

See the case in full for our horse racing experts’ best Saturday selections. These are the three runners of interest across the cards in the UK and Ireland:

2:56 Newbury – ROHAAN (NAP) @ 5/1 with 888Sport

(NAP) @ 5/1 with 888Sport 3:14 Market Rasen – LA DOMANIALE (EW) @ 15/2 with 888Sport

(EW) @ 15/2 with 888Sport 3:45 Curragh – CAIRDE GO DEO (NB) @ 5/1 with 888Sport

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Rohaan win?

Anyone who watched Royal Ascot couldn’t be anything other than mightily impressed by Rohaan doubling up in the Wokingham Stakes. The way in which he scythed through the field despite a welter burden of 9st 12lb on his back to score in cosy fashion 28 days ago screamed a group horse masquerading as a handicapper.

Welsh trainer Evans set his sights on the July Cup off the back of Rohaan’s royal meeting success 12 months ago. Drawn widest of all, he didn’t fire despite the best UK betting sites sending him off at 15/2. This four-year-old Mayson gelding didn’t return to Newmarket off the back of retaining his Wokingham crown at the royal meeting but has been saved for this.

The favourite and last year’s winner, Happy Romance, faces a sharp turnaround after two tough races. That could give Rohaan, who jumps out of stall 2 here, an edge. Evans has booked Hollie Doyle for the ride for the first time, and that’s significant too. Rohaan is thus our horse racing NAP of the Day at a fabulous 5/1 price.

Ante post fancy Cairde Go Deo NB in depleted Irish Oaks

Across the Irish Sea in the Emerald Isle, a cancelled flight rules odds-on favourite Emily Upjohn out of the feature Classic at the Curragh. Old rival Tuesday wasn’t declared for the 1m 4f Group 1 Irish Oaks (3:45), so ante post selection Cairde Go Deo looks well worth a wager.

Punters can’t get anything like the 20/1 and above Get Lyons’ filly was put up at in the week because of the defections. However, there may still be some juice in her odds despite the big name absentees. Jessica Harrington’s Magical Lagoon, also a Royal Ascot winner, heads the betting but had a tough race in the Ribblesdale Stakes.

Form of last outing boosted in midweek

Cairde Go Deo is a potential improver, whose form and most recent race result took a significant boost on Thursday. The runner-up, Boundless Ocean, in her Listed success around Leopardstown came out and won the Group 3 Meld Stakes when dropping down in trip at the same venue.

With Cairde Go Deo still open to further progress and a win over further under her belt, she looks a genuine alternative to the new market leader and three Aidan O’Brien fillies with questions to answer. She is thus the NB bet to our horse racing NAP of the Day on 16 July at 5/1 with 888Sport for a successful step up in grade.

La Domaniale a solid Summer Plate punt each way

Leading Irish owner JP McManus has a rare runner at Market Rasen races in La Domaniale for the extended 2m 5f Grade 3 Summer Plate Handicap Chase (3:14). Trained by Jonjo O’Neill, this six-year-old French-bred mare was bought by her powerful connections for chasing.

La Domaniale is two from three over fences with both victories coming at Uttoxeter in recent weeks. Although now 15lb higher in the weights from her chase debut, including a 5lb hike for her latest success, top horse racing betting sites clearly fear this improving mare. As the joint youngest in the line-up, La Domaniale is open for the most progress.

With the O’Neill stable sending a number of live chances to the Lincolnshire track, it will be disappointing if she can’t at least get in the first four. With the bookies like 888Sport paying extra places, La Domaniale looks a great each way bet at 15/2 for the feature race at Rasen. New customers who sign up qualify for £40 in bonuses.

