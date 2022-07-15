Tony Calvin’s Saturday Racing Tips: ITV Horse Racing Tips On 16th July

Tony Calvin’s Saturday racing tips come from Market Rasen and Newbury in two of the LIVE ITV races on the day. See Tony Calvin’s best horse racing tips for Saturday 16th July below and put them in a 49/1 double.
Tony Calvin Horse Racing Tips – Saturday 16th July 2022
Tony Calvin (Betfair) Horse Racing Best Bets
- 2.21 Newbury: RAINBOW DREAMER @ 8/1 with 10bet
Course winner that has been a bit out of sorts in recent races but can be expected to be better for a return run last time after 2 months out and also becuase it came after a wind op.
Hollie Doyle is back in the saddle for this Alan King runner too, plus the handicapper has given him a chance by dropping him 7lbs in the ratings.
- 3.14 Market Rasen: FRANCKY DU BERLAIS @ 9/2 with 10bet
Won the Summer Plate Chase last year and is back for more on just a 3lb higher mark. The Peter Bowen yard love to win this race too – landing the prize 7 times over the years. Last year’s winner also heads here off the back of a fair third in a Listed Chase at Uttoxeter, while top jockey James Bowen, who was on this horse last season in this race, keeps the ride.
Note: Odds are subject to change
