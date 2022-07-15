Tony Calvin’s Saturday Racing Tips: ITV Horse Racing Tips On 16th July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Tony Calvin’s Saturday racing tips come from Market Rasen and Newbury in two of the LIVE ITV races on the day. See Tony Calvin’s best horse racing tips for Saturday 16th July below and put them in a 49/1 double.



RELATED: Check out the best horse racing betting sites to add new bookmakers to your portfolio



Tony Calvin Horse Racing Tips – Saturday 16th July 2022

50% first deposit bonus up to £50 Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+ Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms If you have already made a real-money deposit into your 10bet Account you will not be eligible for this promotion. The minimum qualifying deposit for this promotion is €15 Deposits via Skrill, Euteller or Neteller shall not be a qualifying deposit. To qualify for the bonus, you must register your 10bet account exclusively and directly from the affiliate site(s) carrying a promotion of the offer. To be eligible for this promotion, players must input PLAY50 in the “Bonus Code” field when making a qualifying deposit into their Sports Cash Account. The bonus amount of 50% of your qualifying deposit, up to €50, shall then be credited to your Sports Bonus Account immediately after the qualifying deposit has been made. Your qualifying deposit and bonus must be wagered five (5) times on: (1) settled single sports bets with odds of at least 4/5 (1.80); or (2) settled combo bets with odds of at least 2/5 (1.40) per selection before you can withdraw your bonus and any winnings resulting from it. Upon satisfying the wagering requirements, the bonus and any winnings resulting from it shall be transferred from your Sports Bonus Account to your Sports Cash Account.

RELATED: Newbury Races Today – Runners, riders, plus tips for Newbury races

RELATED: Market Rasen Races Today – Runners, riders, plus tips for Market Rasen races

Tony Calvin (Betfair) Horse Racing Best Bets

Course winner that has been a bit out of sorts in recent races but can be expected to be better for a return run last time after 2 months out and also becuase it came after a wind op.

Hollie Doyle is back in the saddle for this Alan King runner too, plus the handicapper has given him a chance by dropping him 7lbs in the ratings.

3.14 Market Rasen: FRANCKY DU BERLAIS @ 9/2 with 10bet

Won the Summer Plate Chase last year and is back for more on just a 3lb higher mark. The Peter Bowen yard love to win this race too – landing the prize 7 times over the years. Last year’s winner also heads here off the back of a fair third in a Listed Chase at Uttoxeter, while top jockey James Bowen, who was on this horse last season in this race, keeps the ride.

Note: Odds are subject to change

RELATED: Kevin Blake Saturday horse racing tips for 16th July

Bet Tony Calvin’s Horse Racing Tips

Click the slip below to back Tony Calvin’s best bets in a double @ 48/1 with 10bet

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the best horse racing betting sites – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of today’s horse racing. Plus, best of all, they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of and by joining this will give you a wider range of bookmakers so you can get the best value when placing your horse racing bets.

More Horse Racing Free Bets