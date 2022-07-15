Irish Oaks Free Bet £30 With Fitzdares | Free Bet If 2nd To 20/1+ Winner

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Fitzdares is a name intrinsically associated with horse racing, so it’s no surprise to find that they’re offering a superb £30 Irish Oaks free bet bonus which you could use on the horse racing ahead of their Irish Oaks Day Meeting this Saturday – Plus, get a £10 FREE BET if your horse is second to any horse priced 20/1+ in any UK/Ire horse race – Keep reading to find out how to claim this great betting offer from Fitzdares.

Fitzdares: 2022 Irish Oaks – £30 Free Bet (New Customers), Plus, Free Bet (up to £10) If 2nd To 20/1+ Winner In Any UK/Ire Horse Race



You can get your money back up to £10 (as a free bet) if your horse finishes 2nd to a horse priced (SP) 20/1+ in any UK/Ire race.

How to Claim the Fitzdares Irish Oaks Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

Click here to go Fitzdares

Place a bet on the Irish Oaks (Sat, 3:45, Curragh Racecourse)

If your horses finishes second to a 20/1+ winner, Fitzdares will give you up to £10 back as a free bet

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker ❌

Up To 25% bonuses on multis – Bonus on Lucky 15, 31 and 63 bets too

NEW CUSTOMERS ALSO BET £30, GET £30 IN FREE BETS

Ts&C’s apply

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

How to Claim the Fitzdares Irish Oaks Horse Racing £30 FREE BET Betting Offer?

It couldn’t be any simpler to claim this fantastic welcome bonus from Fitzdares. Just follow the steps below and you’ll have £30 in free bets added to your betting account.

Click here to sign up to Fitzdares Deposit and place a bet of £30, at odds of evens or higher Receive £30 in Free Bets

What Time Is The 2022 Irish Oaks?



🕙Time: 3:45pm (UK time)

📅Date: Saturday 16th July 2022

🏇Racecourse: Curragh Races

💰 Winner: €285,000

📺 TV: RacingTV/ITV

Fitzdares Irish Oaks Betting Offer: Bet £30 Get £30 in Free Bets

You should always check the terms and conditions of a bonus before claiming. However, this can be a long and boring job, so we’ve done it for you. Check out the main terms of this free bet bonus below.

No promo code required

Bonus for new customers only

Qualifying bet matched up to maximum of £30

Available to customers who are 18+

Fitzdares Irish Oaks Horse Racing Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Up to 25% Bonus on Multis

Thanks to this promotion, you’ll get a boost to the odds of your Lucky 15, 31 and 63 selections.

All you need to do is make one of these bets on the horses and you’ll have up to a 25% boost on your odds.

If your horse is beaten by a 20/1 or bigger winner. we’ll give you money back as a free bet!

Get money back as a free bet (up to £10) if your horse finishes 2nd to a horse priced at 20/1 (21.0) or bigger on any race from every UK & Irish race meeting.

Key T&Cs: The current applicable markets are horseracing daily race winner markets with the exception of ante-post markets.

Fitzdares review: Should You Claim the Irish Oaks Horse Racing Offer?

You should definitely claim this cracking Fitzdares Irish Oaks horse betting offer from Fitzdares. Not only will you receive £30 of bonus money to use on the races for this Saturday’s horse racing at the Curragh including the Group One Irish Oaks at 3:45pm – or, indeed, anywhere else in the sportsbook – but you’ll also know you’re betting at a sportsbook you can trust.

To claim this great offer, head over to Fitzdares using a link on this page and sign up. Then you just need to deposit some money and make a qualifying £30 bet. After this, you’ll find £30 in free bets added to your betting account.

Watch Snowfall Winning The 2021 Irish Oaks

2022 Curragh Race Times and Schedule | Sat 16th July

1:30 – Juddmonte Farms Expert Eye Irish EBF (C & G) Maiden (2yo) 7f RTV

2:03 – Jebel Ali Racecourse And Stables Anglesey Stakes (Group 3) (2yo) 6½f RTE1

2:35 – Paddy Power Scurry Handicap (Premier Handicap) (3yo+) 6½f RTE1

3:10 – Barberstown Castle Sapphire Stakes (Group 2) (3yo+) 5f RTE1

3:45 – Juddmonte Irish Oaks (Group 1) (Fillies) (3yo) 1m4f ITV

4:20 – Kildare Village Ladies Derby Handicap (4yo+) 1m4f RTE1

4:50 – DMG Media Nursery Handicap (2yo) 6f RTV

5:25 – TaxAssist Accountants Kildare-South Irish EBF Fillies Maiden (3yo+) 1m RTV

