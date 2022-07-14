Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News irish oaks 2022 tips trends and horses winning probability

Irish Oaks 2022 Tips, Trends and Horses Winning Probability

Updated

1 day ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
emily upjohn

The Irish Oaks 2022 is one of the standout horse races this Saturday (16th July) from the Curragh racecourse, and all eyes will be on the Frankie Dettori-ridden Emily Upjohn as she looks to go one better than her second in the English Oaks last month. Andy Newton takes a look at the latest betting, each horses probability of winning and the main 2022 Irish Oaks trends.

RELATED: Check out the best horse racing betting sites and add new bookmakers to your portfolio

What Time Is The 2022 Irish Oaks?

🕙Time: 3:45pm (UK time)
📅Date: Saturday 16th July 2022
🏇Racecourse: Curragh Races
💰 Winner: €285,000
📺 TV: RacingTV/ITV

DID YOU KNOW? 14 of the last 19 Irish Oaks winners returned 9/2 or shorter in the betting.

Irish Oaks Trends and Stats

Help find the winner of this Saturday’s 2022 Irish Oaks at the Curragh using our key trends and stats

  • 18/19 – Raced within the last 6 weeks
  • 17/19 – Finished 1st or 2nd last time out
  • 15/19 – Came from the top 3 in the betting
  • 14/19 – Returned 9/2 or shorter in the betting
  • 14/19 – Won last time out
  • 13/19 – Had won between 1-2 times before
  • 12/19 – Placed favourites
  • 11/19 – Won over 1m4f before
  • 9/19 – Won by a UK-based trainer
  • 9/19 – Ran in the Epsom Oaks last time out
  • 8/19 – Winning distance, 3 lengths or more
  • 7/19 – Had won a Group One before
  • 7/19 – Winning favourites
  • 6/19 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien
  • 6/19 – Won the Epsom Oaks last time out
  • 4/19 – Ridden by Frankie Dettori (5 wins in total)
  • 2/19 – Trained by John Gosden (2 of the last 5)
  • The average winning SP in the last 19 years is 9/2

Emily Upjohn Our 2022 Irish Oaks Tip

emily Upjohn

Okay, no prizes here for trying to be too clever – but it’s hard to see beyond the red-hot Irish Oaks favourite – EMILY UPJOHN @ 1/2 with BoyleSports

She fluffed her lines at the start of the Epsom Oaks last time out – losing many lengths as a result – and in the end that cost her the race. Yes, she still ran a blinder to only lose a shorthead behind Tuesday – who she takes on again – but without that start to the race she’ll surely be heading to the Curragh this weekend still unbeaten.

Prior to the Epsom run, she bolted up in the Musidora Stakes at York and has won three of her four starts. Frankie and Gosden are also no strangers to targeting the Irish Oaks – winning this Group One together in 2019 with Star Catcher and Enable in 2017, while Frankie has five wins in the contest and needs just one more to equal Johnny Murtagh as the winning-most jockeys.

She’s also had a nice 43 day break since that last run at Epsom, with connections not getting drawn into Royal Ascot or even the Irish Derby that Tuesday ran in. Therefore, she’ll be fresher than most here and is expected to get back to winning ways. She can gain her revenge on Tuesday and also see off Royal Ascot (Ribbelsdale) scorer – Magical Lagoon,  who looks another live danger for her to deal with.

BACK EMILY UPJOHN @ 1/2 with BoyleSports

Aidian O’Brien Has 6 Irish Oaks Wins To His Name

Aidan OBrien

Trainer Aidan O’Brien has won the Irish Oaks six times and needs just one more win to hold the record outright as the most successful trainer in this Group One.

He’s got a fair hand again this year with his Epsom Oaks winner – Tuesday – his main player, plus supporting acts from History, Emily Dickinson, Perotan and Toy.

Tuesday has since run against the boys in the Irish Derby, but could only manage a well-beaten fourth so needs to bounce back from that.

History is sure to attract some each-way players as she was only beaten 3 1/4 lengths behind Magical Lagoon in the Ribblesdale, while Emily Dickinson was a close second over 1m6f last time out in the G3 Stanerra Stakes at Leopardstown, so we know she stays further than this 1m4f trip.

It’s interesting though that they are pitching PEROTAN @ 33/1 with BoyleSports into a Group One race on only her second run. She won well on debut at Bellewstown just two weeks ago over this 1m4f distance and having run green that day too would have learned a lot. She’s unexposed and could easily outrun her odds.

Irish Oaks Best Outsiders

I’ve already mentioned the O’Brien runners, but two other interesting ones are the Joseph O’Brien runner – Tranquil Lady, who was 6th in the Epsom Oaks, and the Ger Lyons-trained CAIRDE GO DEO @ 22/1 with BoyleSports.

Tranquil Lady has 7 lengths to make up on Tuesday and Emily Upjohn on that Epsom Oaks run and also needs to bounce back from an average run (8th of 9) in the Pretty Polly Stakes last time out at the Curragh. The worry would be she’s only won one of her last five races and been beaten both times here at this track.

Antepost tips from the 2022 Irish Oaks betting include Cairde Go DeoSo, Cairde Go Deo gets the nod as the best outsider. She’s clearly on the up after wins at Navan and Leopardstown in Listed races and we know she stays this trip well with those successes coming over 1m5f and 1m4f.

Yes, she’ll need to improve again now upped to the top table, but has been winning her races from the front under jockey Colin Keane and might just be able to run the finish out of some of these with similar tactics. Add in that she’s been freshened up with 44 days off and that she’s also a proven course winner (7f), then of those at bigger prices she looks the most interesting.

Favourites Have A 37% Strike-rate In The Last 19 Runnings

The first key trend in favour of Emily Upjohn is that we’ve seen 37% of the last 19 Irish Oaks winners go in. That’s 7 of the last 19 market leaders being successful and three in the last 10 runnings, including 12 months ago with the short-priced Snowfall winning.

Frankie Dettori Has Won The Irish Oaks Five Times and Twice For Gosden

frankie gosden

As mentioned, Dettori has a fine record over the years in the Irish Oaks – winning the Group One prize five times and twice in recent years for trainer John Gosden. His first win was back in 2001 with Lailano for Ed Dunlop and has since added Vintage Tipple (2003), Blue Bunting (2011), Enable (2017) and Star Catcher (2019).

Frankie needs one more Irish Oaks winner to equal the haul of 6 wins Johnny Murtagh has.


47% Of The Last 19 Irish Oaks Winners Ran In The Epsom Oaks

The final key stat in favour of Emily Upjohn, is that 9 of the last 19 Irish Oaks winners also ran in the Epsom Oaks earlier that season (47%). Snowfall backed this trend up 12 months ago too.

logo boylesports**BOYLESPORTS Horse Racing Special Offers** – Money back as a FREE BET if 2nd to the SP Fav in all UK/Ire races. Extra Place Races every day and BEST ODDS GUARANTEED prices. (Ts&C’s apply) JOIN BoyleSports TODAY

Irish Oaks 2022 Latest Betting, Runners and Probability Of Winning

Irish Oaks Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker
EMILY UPJOHN 1/2 66.7% logo boylesports
TUESDAY 4/1 20% logo boylesports
MAGICAL LAGOON 4/1 20% logo boylesports
TRANQUIL LADY 15/2 12% logo boylesports
HISTORY 14/1 6.7% logo boylesports
EMILY DICKINSON 16/1 6% logo boylesports
CAIRDE GO DEO 22/1 4.5% logo boylesports
PEROTAN 33/1 3% logo boylesports
SHOW OF STARS 33/1 3% logo boylesports
FENNELA 33/1 3% logo boylesports
TOY 33/1 3% logo boylesports

All odds correct as of 10:27 BST on Weds, 13 July and subject to change

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Irish Oaks Recent Winners

  • 2021 – SNOWFALL (2/7 fav)
  • 2020 – EVEN SO (10/1)
  • 2019 – STAR CATCHER (7/2)
  • 2018 – SEA OF CLASS (11/4)
  • 2017 – ENABLE (2/5 fav)
  • 2016 – SEVENTH HEAVEN (14/1)
  • 2015 – COVERT LOVE (7/1)
  • 2014 – BRACELET (10/1)
  • 2013 – CHICQUITA (9/2)
  • 2012 – GREAT HEAVENS (5/4 fav)

Watch Snowfall Winning The 2021 Irish Oaks

2022 Curragh Race Times and Schedule | Sat 16th July

  • 1:30 – Juddmonte Farms Expert Eye Irish EBF (C & G) Maiden (2yo) 7f RTV
  • 2:03 – Jebel Ali Racecourse And Stables Anglesey Stakes (Group 3) (2yo) 6½f RTE1
  • 2:35 – Paddy Power Scurry Handicap (Premier Handicap) (3yo+) 6½f RTE1
  • 3:10 – Barberstown Castle Sapphire Stakes (Group 2) (3yo+) 5f RTE1
  • 3:45 – Juddmonte Irish Oaks (Group 1) (Fillies) (3yo) 1m4f ITV
  • 4:20 – Kildare Village Ladies Derby Handicap (4yo+) 1m4f RTE1
  • 4:50 – DMG Media Nursery Handicap (2yo) 6f RTV
  • 5:25 – TaxAssist Accountants Kildare-South Irish EBF Fillies Maiden (3yo+) 1m RTV

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of today’s horse racing – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of.

Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only between 13/06/22 - 19/06/22. Stake min. £10 at odds of 1.5 or greater within 7 days. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period 		Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply. 		Claim Offer

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get £15

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £15 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer

More Horse Racing Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
15
669 Codes claimed

Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only between 13/06/22 - 19/06/22. Stake min. £10 at odds of 1.5 or greater within 7 days. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

9.4
Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Bonus
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice | New players after 31.03.2021 | Valid on first Sports bet | Min. dep. £10 req. | Min. £10 wag. on the first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify | Bet must be settled | Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold Acca bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/ 1| Virtual and cashed out bets do not qualify | One-time offer | Bonuses credited following working day | T&Cs apply | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens