Horse Racing Tips Today: Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets | Sat 16th July

A bumper horse racing day this Saturday with 9 fixtures spread over the the UK and Ireland. In the afternoon, we’ve ITV racing cards from Newbury and Market Rasen, plus it’s Irish Oaks day at the Curragh in Ireland. With supporting cards in the afternoon from Ripon, Cartmel and Chester, plus Doncaster and Haydock race in the evening to round off the day’s action. Here are our Saturday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

We have also selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Newbury and one from Market Rasen, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Newbury, Haydock, Curragh, Market Rasen, Newmarket, Ripon, Cartmel, Chester and Doncaster.



Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the meetings today!

NAP – HAPPY ROMANCE @ 4/1 with Bet UK – 2.56 Newbury



This Richard Hannon 4 year-old won this race last year and this prize would have been a target again this season. She’s been running well in G1 races at Royal Ascot, so this drop back into a Group 3 will be more up her street. Regular rider Sean Levey rides.

NEXT BEST – ROSTELLO @ 9/1 with Bet UK – 3.14 Market Rasen



This Dr Richard Newland runner bolted up at Stratford last time out so heads here in great form. The yard won this race in 2013 too and despite this being a harder race gets in with only 10-2 to carry and that’s 23lbs less than last time. Cillin Leonard rides again to also claim a handy 5lbs.

Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Saturday 16th July 2022



We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Newbury, Haydock, Curragh, Market Rasen, Newmarket, Ripon, Cartmel, Chester and Doncaster – covering ALL races.



Newbury Horse Racing Tips

1.15 HECTIC @ 9/2 with Bet UK

1.50 CADILLAC @ 13/8 with Bet UK

2.21 RESHOUN @ 13/2 with Bet UK

2.56 HAPPY ROMANCE (NAP) @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.30 SWIFT ASSET @ 7/1 with Bet UK

4.05 JULIA AUGUSTA @ Evs with Bet UK

Curragh (Ire) Horse Racing Tips

1.30 CAIRO @ 23/2 with Bet UK

2.03 LITTLE BIG BEAR @ 4/6 with Bet UK

2.35 COUMSHINGAUN @ 15/2 with Bet UK

3.10 EQUILATERAL @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.45 MAGICAL LAGOON @ 6/5 with Bet UK

4.20 KAZAKDARIA @ 9/4 with Bet UK

4.50 ALL THINGS NICE @ 11/8 with Bet UK

5.25 SOLAR BREEZE @ 12/1 with Bet UK

Market Rasen Horse Racing Tips

1.35 SURE TOUCH @ 8/11 with Bet UK

2.06 ASK PADDINGTON @ 7/2 with Bet UK

2.41 CASTEL GANDOLFO @ 19/2 with Bet UK

3.14 ROSTELLO (NB) @ 9/1 with Bet UK

3.50 HANG IN THERE @ 6/5 with Bet UK

4.25 GETAWAY JEWEL @ 8/15 with Bet UK

5.00 KARANNELLE @ 15/8 with Bet UK

Newmarket (July) Horse Racing Tips

1.42 DIVINA GRACE @ 3/1 with Bet UK

2.16 THE GREEN MAN @ 10/3 with Bet UK

2.51 AUSTRIAN THEORY @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.22 ETERNAL PEARL @ 2/1 with Bet UK

3.57 COGITAL @ 19/5 with Bet UK

4.31 SENSE OF POWER @ 5/4 with Bet UK

5.07 AUDITOR @ 7/4 with Bet UK

Ripon Horse Racing Tips

1.46 CORAJE @ 5/6 with Bet UK

2.26 HARRY BROWN @ 1/2 with Bet UK

2.58 WAIT TO EXCEL Evs with Bet UK

3.28 APPROACHABILITY @ 6/4 with Bet UK

4.01 GOLDEN SANDS @ 9/2 with Bet UK

4.35 ROBERTTHEBRUCE @ 17/4 with Bet UK

5.11 NAVY DRUMS @ 9/4 with Bet UK

Cartmel Horse Racing Tips

1.54 BRIGHT SUNBIRD @ 6/1 with Bet UK

2.29 PELTWELL @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.03 KAIZER @ 17/2 with Bet UK

3.34 CAPTAIN COBAJAY 5/1 with Bet UK

4.10 BRELAN D’AS @ 5/4 with Bet UK

4.43 DEE STAR @ 6/5 with Bet UK

5.15 SIMPLY RED @ 6/4 with Bet UK

Chester Horse Racing Tips

1.59 SELF PRAISE @ Evs with Bet UK

2.33 ROCK MELODY @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.08 NAVELLO @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.41 HASEEFAH @ 17/2 with Bet UK

4.17 LUTTRELL LAD @ 7/1 with Bet UK

4.55 HIGHLAND PREMIERE @ 7/1 with Bet UK

5.30 THE NEW MARWAN @ 10/3 with Bet UK

Doncaster Horse Racing Tips

5.45 SOUND OF IONA @ 9/4 with Bet UK

6.15 HEY LYLA @ 6/1 with Bet UK

6.45 CRACKOVIA @ 8/13 with Bet UK

7.15 HEBRIDES @ 8/11 with Bet UK

7.45 ASEAN LEGEND @ 5/6 with Bet UK

8.15 BOOKMARK @ 17/4 with Bet UK

8.45 GYPSY WHISPER @ 15/8 with Bet UK

Haydock Horse Racing Tips

6.30 DOGGED @ 7/4 with Bet UK

7.00 KILYBEGS WARRIOR @ 10/11 with Bet UK

7.30 SPANGLED MAC @ 11/10 with Bet UK

8.00 BOUDICA BAY @ 11/4 with Bet UK

8.30 SHAARA @ 2/5 with Bet UK

9.00 DION BAKER @ 19/4 with Bet UK

