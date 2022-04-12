Countries
newmarket craven meeting 2022 trends for day 2

Newmarket Craven Meeting 2022 Trends for Day 2

Updated

38 mins ago

on

newmarket

The Newmarket Craven Meeting, continues on Wednesday. Plenty more decent races to look forward to and the ITV horse racing cameras are also at flat racing’s HQ agai to broadcast four more races.

Andy Newton takes a look at the main ITV races on day two of the 2022 Newmarket Craven Meeting – giving you the key trends to narrow down the fields.

A top day on Tuesday for the trends picks with GALE FORCE MAYA (1st 11/2), NEW SCIENCE (1st 3/1), MASTER OF THE SEAS (1st 5/4) & CACHET (1st 15/8) all winning.

Newmarket Craven Meeting Trends: Wednesday 13th April 2022

See below the key trends and stats for the LIVE ITV races at Newmarket this Wednesday on the second day of the Newmarket Craven Meeting. Use these Newmarket trends to help find the best profiles of past winners – apply these stats and trends to the 2022 runners to help you find the winners of the Newmarket races.

Plus, if you are looking for the best Newmarket Craven Meeting bookmaker offers, then we’ve listed the best here.

1.50 – bet365.com Handicap (Class 2) (3yo) – 6f

15/15 – Had won over 6f before
14/15 – Returned 8/1 or shorter in the betting
13/15 – Finished in the top 5 last time out
13/15 – Came from stall 8 or lower
13/15 – Rated between 86-93 (inc)
11/15 – Carried 8-13 or less
11/15 – Had between 1-4 previous runs
11/15 – Won after 5 ½ months or more off
11/15 – Had won just once before
9/15 – Won from stalls 2, 6 or 8
7/15 – Winning favourites
Trainer George Boughey has a 33% record with his 3 year-olds at the track
Trainer John Gosden has a 21% record with his 3 year-olds at the track

BEST BET: OBJECT @ 5/1 with BetUK
NEXT BEST: POCKET THE PROFIT @ 7/2 with BetUK

2.25 – bet365 Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes (Class 3) (3yo) – 1m

13/13 – Having their debut runs
11/13 – Drawn in stall 9 or higher
9/13 – Returned 13/2 or shorter in the betting
8/13 – Favourites placed
6/13 – Winning favourites
4/13 – Won by a Godolphin-owned horse
2/13 – Trained by William Haggas
1/13 – Winners from stalls 1-4 (inc)
The winning SP in the last 10 runnings is 17/2
Trainer Charlie Appleby has a 27% record with his 3 year-olds at the track
Trainer John Gosden has a 21% record with his 3 year-olds at the track
Jockey William Buick has a 27% record riding 3 year-olds at the track
Jockey Frankie Dettori has a 24% record riding 3 year-olds at the track

BEST BET: SECRET STATE @  SP with BetUK
NEXT BEST: I AM THE SEA @ SP with BetUK

3.00 – Connaught Access Flooring Abernant Stakes (Group 3) (Class 1) (3yo+) 6f

14/15 – Won over 6f before
14/15 – Aged 4 or older
13/15 – Returned 8/1 or shorter
11/15 – Rated between 106 and 114
11/15 – Had run at Newmarket before
11/15 – Won at least 4 times before
10/15 – Ran 5 months or more ago
10/15 – Favourites placed in the top three
10/15 – Placed in the top 3 last time out
3/15 – Ridden by Jamie Spencer
2/15 – Won by the Hills stable
2/15 – Winners from stall 1 or 2
The last 10 winners were aged between 4-7 (inc)

BEST BET: EBRO RIVER @  7/4 with BetUK
NEXT BEST: GARRUS @ 9/2 with BetUK

3.35 – bet365 Craven Stakes (Group 3) (Colts & Geldings) (Class 1) (3yo) 1m

16/18 – Having their first run of the season
15/18 – Rated 110 or higher
14/18 – Yet to win over a mile
14/18 – Came from the top three in the betting
14/18 – Returned 9/2 or shorter in the betting
13/18 – Had won over 7f before
13/18 – Had won no more than twice before
11/18 – Placed favourites
10/18 – Had won a Listed or Group race before
7/18 – Finished unplaced last time out
7/18 – Winning favourites
2/18 – Trained by Charlie Appleby (2 of the last 3)
1/18 – Irish-trained winners
9 of the last 10 winners came from stalls 5 or less
4 of the last 10 winners came from stalls 1
Trainer Aidan O’Brien has never won this race
Trainer Charlie Appleby has a 27% record with his 3 year-olds at the track
Jockey William Buick has a 27% record riding 3 year-olds at the track

BEST BET: NATIVE TRAIL @  2/5 with BetUK
NEXT BEST: CLAYMORE @ 9/1 with BetUK

Note: Odds may be subject to change

Newmarket Craven Meeting Tips and Best Bets – Day Two

We take a look at the main Newmarket Craven Meeting races on day two of the three-day meeting – giving you our top Newmarket tips and best bets.

2022 Newmarket Craven Meeting Times and Race Names

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Tuesdday 12th April 2022

1:15 – bet365 British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f RTV

1:50 – Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 6f ITV4

2:25 – bet365 European Free Handicap (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4

3:00 – bet365 Earl Of Sefton Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m1f ITV4

3:35 – Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4

4:10 – bet365 European Breeders’ Fund Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m RTV

4:45 – bet365 Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-95) 1m2f RTV

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Wednesday 13th April 2022

1:15 – Rossdales Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 7f RTV

1:50 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 6f ITV4

2:25 – bet365 Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 1m ITV4

3:00 – Connaught Access Flooring Abernant Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV4

3:35 – bet365 Craven Stakes (Group 3) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 (3yo) 1m ITV4

4:10 – bet365 British EBF “Confined” Novice Stakes (For Horses Which Have Run No More Than Once) (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m2f RTV

4:45 – Best Odds Guaranteed At bet365 Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-85) 1m RTV

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Thursday 14th April 2022

1:15 – Alex Scott Maiden Stakes Cl4 (3yo) 7f RTV

1:50 – bet365 British EBF Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f RTV

2:25 – bet365 British EBF Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 7f RTV

3:00 – Pat Smullen Memorial Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 1m RTV

3:35 – bet365 Feilden Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m1f RTV

4:10 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 7f RTV

4:45 – Price Promise At bet365 Handicap Cl3 (4yo+ 0-95) 5f RTV

