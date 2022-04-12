Newmarket Craven Meeting 2022 Trends for Day 2

The Newmarket Craven Meeting, continues on Wednesday. Plenty more decent races to look forward to and the ITV horse racing cameras are also at flat racing’s HQ agai to broadcast four more races.



Andy Newton takes a look at the main ITV races on day two of the 2022 Newmarket Craven Meeting – giving you the key trends to narrow down the fields.

A top day on Tuesday for the trends picks with GALE FORCE MAYA (1st 11/2), NEW SCIENCE (1st 3/1), MASTER OF THE SEAS (1st 5/4) & CACHET (1st 15/8) all winning.

Newmarket Craven Meeting Trends: Wednesday 13th April 2022

See below the key trends and stats for the LIVE ITV races at Newmarket this Wednesday on the second day of the Newmarket Craven Meeting. Use these Newmarket trends to help find the best profiles of past winners – apply these stats and trends to the 2022 runners to help you find the winners of the Newmarket races.

1.50 – bet365.com Handicap (Class 2) (3yo) – 6f

15/15 – Had won over 6f before

14/15 – Returned 8/1 or shorter in the betting

13/15 – Finished in the top 5 last time out

13/15 – Came from stall 8 or lower

13/15 – Rated between 86-93 (inc)

11/15 – Carried 8-13 or less

11/15 – Had between 1-4 previous runs

11/15 – Won after 5 ½ months or more off

11/15 – Had won just once before

9/15 – Won from stalls 2, 6 or 8

7/15 – Winning favourites

Trainer George Boughey has a 33% record with his 3 year-olds at the track

Trainer John Gosden has a 21% record with his 3 year-olds at the track

BEST BET: OBJECT @ 5/1 with BetUK

NEXT BEST: POCKET THE PROFIT @ 7/2 with BetUK

2.25 – bet365 Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes (Class 3) (3yo) – 1m

13/13 – Having their debut runs

11/13 – Drawn in stall 9 or higher

9/13 – Returned 13/2 or shorter in the betting

8/13 – Favourites placed

6/13 – Winning favourites

4/13 – Won by a Godolphin-owned horse

2/13 – Trained by William Haggas

1/13 – Winners from stalls 1-4 (inc)

The winning SP in the last 10 runnings is 17/2

Trainer Charlie Appleby has a 27% record with his 3 year-olds at the track

Trainer John Gosden has a 21% record with his 3 year-olds at the track

Jockey William Buick has a 27% record riding 3 year-olds at the track

Jockey Frankie Dettori has a 24% record riding 3 year-olds at the track

BEST BET: SECRET STATE @ SP with BetUK

NEXT BEST: I AM THE SEA @ SP with BetUK

3.00 – Connaught Access Flooring Abernant Stakes (Group 3) (Class 1) (3yo+) 6f

14/15 – Won over 6f before

14/15 – Aged 4 or older

13/15 – Returned 8/1 or shorter

11/15 – Rated between 106 and 114

11/15 – Had run at Newmarket before

11/15 – Won at least 4 times before

10/15 – Ran 5 months or more ago

10/15 – Favourites placed in the top three

10/15 – Placed in the top 3 last time out

3/15 – Ridden by Jamie Spencer

2/15 – Won by the Hills stable

2/15 – Winners from stall 1 or 2

The last 10 winners were aged between 4-7 (inc)

BEST BET: EBRO RIVER @ 7/4 with BetUK

NEXT BEST: GARRUS @ 9/2 with BetUK

3.35 – bet365 Craven Stakes (Group 3) (Colts & Geldings) (Class 1) (3yo) 1m

16/18 – Having their first run of the season

15/18 – Rated 110 or higher

14/18 – Yet to win over a mile

14/18 – Came from the top three in the betting

14/18 – Returned 9/2 or shorter in the betting

13/18 – Had won over 7f before

13/18 – Had won no more than twice before

11/18 – Placed favourites

10/18 – Had won a Listed or Group race before

7/18 – Finished unplaced last time out

7/18 – Winning favourites

2/18 – Trained by Charlie Appleby (2 of the last 3)

1/18 – Irish-trained winners

9 of the last 10 winners came from stalls 5 or less

4 of the last 10 winners came from stalls 1

Trainer Aidan O’Brien has never won this race

Trainer Charlie Appleby has a 27% record with his 3 year-olds at the track

Jockey William Buick has a 27% record riding 3 year-olds at the track

BEST BET: NATIVE TRAIL @ 2/5 with BetUK

NEXT BEST: CLAYMORE @ 9/1 with BetUK

Note: Odds may be subject to change

Newmarket Craven Meeting Tips and Best Bets – Day Two

We take a look at the main Newmarket Craven Meeting races on day two of the three-day meeting – giving you our top Newmarket tips and best bets.

