Tom Segal Pricewise Newmarket Tips | Craven Meeting Best Bets For Wednesday

The 3-day Newmarket Craven Meeting continues this Wednesday with the Craven Stakes the feature. So, let’s see what leading horse racing tipster – Tom Segal, the Racing Post’s Pricewise, is tipping at Newmarket today – Wednesday 13th April.
Here’s what leading horse racing tipster – Tom Segal (Pricewise) – is showcasing as his best horse racing bets at Newmarket today – Wednesday 13th April 2022.
You can back Tom Segal's Pricewise Newmarket best bets today in a double @ 60/1 with BetUK
Tom Segal (Pricewise) Tips – Newmarket 13th April 2022
1.50 Newmarket – LOVES ME LIKEAROCK @ 8/1 with BetUK
Wasn’t disgraced last time out here at the end of October when 5th (of 13) in a Listed race. Dropped back into handicap company here and with only four career runs can have more to give. Trip, track and ground are all fine and the Charles Hills yard won this in 2015.
3.00 Newmarket – DOUBLE OR BUBBLE @ 6/1 with BetUK
Course winner here at Newmarket for this Listed winner. Has run well the last twice when dropped into a Group Three and found the softer ground against her last time out here back in October. Will adore the much quicker ground this time and has gone well fresh in the past.
Note: Odds are subject to change
2022 Newmarket Craven Meeting Times and Race Names
Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Tuesday 12th April 2022
1:15 – bet365 British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f RTV
1:50 – Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 6f ITV4
2:25 – bet365 European Free Handicap (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4
3:00 – bet365 Earl Of Sefton Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m1f ITV4
3:35 – Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4
4:10 – bet365 European Breeders’ Fund Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m RTV
4:45 – bet365 Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-95) 1m2f RTV
Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Wednesday 13th April 2022
1:15 – Rossdales Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 7f RTV
1:50 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 6f ITV4
2:25 – bet365 Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 1m ITV4
3:00 – Connaught Access Flooring Abernant Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV4
3:35 – bet365 Craven Stakes (Group 3) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 (3yo) 1m ITV4
4:10 – bet365 British EBF “Confined” Novice Stakes (For Horses Which Have Run No More Than Once) (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m2f RTV
4:45 – Best Odds Guaranteed At bet365 Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-85) 1m RTV
Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Thursday 14th April 2022
1:15 – Alex Scott Maiden Stakes Cl4 (3yo) 7f RTV
1:50 – bet365 British EBF Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f RTV
2:25 – bet365 British EBF Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 7f RTV
3:00 – Pat Smullen Memorial Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 1m RTV
3:35 – bet365 Feilden Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m1f RTV
4:10 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 7f RTV
4:45 – Price Promise At bet365 Handicap Cl3 (4yo+ 0-95) 5f RTV
