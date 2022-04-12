Newmarket Craven Meeting 2022 Tips and Best Bets for Day 2

More decent flat turf action this Wednesday from Newmarket as we head into day two of their Craven Meeting. The ITV horse racing cameras are also at flat racing’s HQ to show four races that include the bet365 Craven Stakes – Andy Newton takes a look at the ITV races in more details.



A top day on Tuesday for the Newmarket tips with GALE FORCE MAYA (1st 11/2), NEW SCIENCE (1st 3/1), MASTER OF THE SEAS (1st 5/4) & CACHET (1st 15/8) all winning.

Newmarket Craven Meeting Tips and Best Bets: Wednesday 13th April 2022

The ITV4 coverage are showing four more races from Newmarket on Wednesday – starting with the 1:50. We’ve four LIVE races to look forward to, including the Group Three bet365 Craven Stakes at 3.35 – a race that often provides a few clues ahead of the 2,000 Guineas run here on Saturday 30th April.

Plus, if you are looking for the best Newmarket Craven Meeting bookmaker offers, then we’ve listed the best here.

ITV 4/1+ Horse Racing Offer with bet365

You can also team up with the main race sponsors at Newmarket today – bet365 – to claim a £50 free bet (see below), then as an existing customer you can also take advantage of their 4/1+ ITV horse racing offer – back a winner of any of the ITV races (below) with bet365 and if the winner returns 4/1 (or bigger) they will give you a free bet (up to £50) of your stake on that winning bet to use on the next LIVE ITV race (Ts&Cs apply)

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

1.50 – bet365.com Handicap (Class 2) (3yo) – 6f

A tricky and very competitive race to get the LIVE ITV races going at Newmarket on Wednesday.

Dig Two is the only course winner in the field, so has to be one for the shortlist. Lucky Man will be fit from recent runs on the AW and comes here having won won his last two. He’s also yet to finish out of the top 3 in 8 runs on the AW, but the worry is that he’s 0-from-3 on the grass.

Trainer John Gosden does well with his 3 year-olds here and runs Tolstoy – another to respect. Richard Hannon has two System and Robjon, while Richard Fahey also runs a pair – Vintage Clarets and ADMIRAL D (e/w) @ 10/1 with bet365 – with the last of those looking interesting. He was a good winner in Ireland last time (4 1/2 lengths) and makes his debut for the yard here today.

Object for the Martyn Meade yard can go well too, but with Ryan Moore riding the George Boughey entry – POCKET THE PROFIT @ 4/1 with bet365 – this catches the eye. The yard have a 33% record with their 3 year-olds here and this horse could not have been more impressive when winning at Pontefract a week ago. He’s up just 6lbs for that 4 3/4 length win which might not be enough to stop him going in again.

2.25 – bet365 Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes (Class 3) (3yo) – 1m

The market will be a good guide here with all these 3 year-olds having their first runs. The Gosden yard took the prize last year so their Francesco Clemente is sure to be popular with a certain Frankie Dettori riding too.

However, it’s another race the Godolphin yard like to target – they’ve won 3 of the last 7 runnings so their two runners – State Event and SECRET STATE @ 5/2 with bet365 – can be expected to be well forward.

Of the pair, the William Buick-ridden Secret State gets the nod. This Dubawi colt looks likely to be the shorter of the two in the betting market.

Looking at the others, Noble Anthem, with Hollie Doyle riding and Toophan are others to note in the betting, while the William Haggas team have also done well in this race – winning it in 2012 and 2016 – so a saver is advised on their I AM THE SEA @ 7/1 with bet365.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

3.00 – Connaught Access Flooring Abernant Stakes (Group 3) (Class 1) (3yo+) 6f

This has been a kind race for jockey Jamie Spencer in recent years – winning the prize in 2014 and 2015 – he’s back for more this year with a cracking chance too – riding a horse called EBRO RIVER @ 7/4 with bet365. This 3 year-old was last seen running at Group One level in Ireland and France so this drop into a G3 will be a big plus.

Being a 3 year-old he also gets a handy weight pull with the older horses in the race and is actually the top-rated (113) in the field anyway. The drop back to 6f is also another plus with all three career wins coming over 5-6f.

Best of the rest, looks to be the Ryan Moore-ridden Garrus, who will be fitter than most after a recent fourth at Donny in the Cammidge Trophy. While course winners, Jumby Double Or Bubble and BELLOSA @ 7/1 with bet365 are respected too. With the last-named rating the main threat to Emro River.

3.35 – bet365 Craven Stakes (Group 3) (Colts & Geldings) (Class 1) (3yo) 1m

This should be an easy task for Godolphin’s NATIVE TRAIL @ 1/3 with bet365 to continue his winning run. This 3 year-old heads here 4-from-4 and looks another classy horse for the ‘boys in blue’ that can go to the very top. He’s also one of the leading fancies for the 2,000 Guineas, which will be run here at Newmarket on Saturday 30th April.

The Charlie Appleby yard have also won two of the last three runnings of this race, including last year, with jockey William Buick riding both of those winners too. Native Trail is expected to win the 2022 Craven Stakes before going onto bigger and better things.

Of the rest, the Jane Chapple-Hyam

Note: Odds may be subject to change

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

2022 Craven Meeting Times and Race Names

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Tuesday 12th April 2022

1:15 – bet365 British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f RTV

1:50 – Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 6f ITV4

2:25 – bet365 European Free Handicap (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4

3:00 – bet365 Earl Of Sefton Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m1f ITV4

3:35 – Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4

4:10 – bet365 European Breeders’ Fund Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m RTV

4:45 – bet365 Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-95) 1m2f RTV

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Wednesday 13th April 2022

1:15 – Rossdales Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 7f RTV

1:50 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 6f ITV4

2:25 – bet365 Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 1m ITV4

3:00 – Connaught Access Flooring Abernant Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV4

3:35 – bet365 Craven Stakes (Group 3) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 (3yo) 1m ITV4

4:10 – bet365 British EBF “Confined” Novice Stakes (For Horses Which Have Run No More Than Once) (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m2f RTV

4:45 – Best Odds Guaranteed At bet365 Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-85) 1m RTV

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Thursday 14th April 2022

1:15 – Alex Scott Maiden Stakes Cl4 (3yo) 7f RTV

1:50 – bet365 British EBF Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f RTV

2:25 – bet365 British EBF Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 7f RTV

3:00 – Pat Smullen Memorial Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 1m RTV

3:35 – bet365 Feilden Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m1f RTV

4:10 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 7f RTV

4:45 – Price Promise At bet365 Handicap Cl3 (4yo+ 0-95) 5f RTV

More Newmarket Craven Meeting Free Bets