Templegate Newmarket Tips | Craven Meeting Best Bets For Wednesday

More LIVE ITV horse racing action this Wednesday as the cameras are at Newmarket for the second day of their 3-day Craven Meeting. Plenty more top early season races to look forward including the bet365 Craven Stakes.



Here’s what leading horse racing tipster – Templegate (from the Sun Newspaper) – is pinpointing as his best Newmarket Craven Meeting tips on Wednesday.

Master Of The Seas (NAP), Cachet, Crenelle and Educator were all top winners for Templegate on Tuesday – he’s back for more this Wednesday at Newmarket.

Templegate Tips – Wednesday 13th April 2022

Templegate Horse Racing Tips – Newmarket Craven Meeting



Templegate Horse Racing NAP

The George Boughey yard have a nice 33% record with their 3 year-olds at the track and the booking of Ryan Moore to ride this recent easy Pontefract scorer catches the eye. Up just 6lbs for that win but he won with a lot up his sleeve and can be expected to cope with the rise.

Templegate Horse Racing NB

Over to the jumping at Cheltenham for the next best bet. This Nicky Henderson runner missed all the recent big festivals so will come here fresh and that looks significant. Is also back up in trip here today, which looks a decent move on this better ground and having been sent off favourire the last day at Kempton, but running below-par, is clearly better than that showing.

Templegate Other Newmarket Horse Racing Tips

1.15 Newmarket – Ameynah @ SP with BetUK

2.25 Newmarket – Secret State @ 2/1 with BetUK

3.00 Newmarket – Garrus @ 9/2 with BetUK

3.35 Newmarket – Native Trail @ 1/3 with BetUK

4.10 Newmarket – New London @ 13/8 with BetUK

4.45 Newmarket – Tranquil Night @ 7/2 with BetUK

2022 Newmarket Craven Meeting Times and Race Names

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Tuesday 12th April 2022

1:15 – bet365 British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f RTV

1:50 – Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 6f ITV4

2:25 – bet365 European Free Handicap (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4

3:00 – bet365 Earl Of Sefton Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m1f ITV4

3:35 – Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4

4:10 – bet365 European Breeders’ Fund Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m RTV

4:45 – bet365 Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-95) 1m2f RTV

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Wednesday 13th April 2022

1:15 – Rossdales Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 7f RTV

1:50 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 6f ITV4

2:25 – bet365 Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 1m ITV4

3:00 – Connaught Access Flooring Abernant Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV4

3:35 – bet365 Craven Stakes (Group 3) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 (3yo) 1m ITV4

4:10 – bet365 British EBF “Confined” Novice Stakes (For Horses Which Have Run No More Than Once) (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m2f RTV

4:45 – Best Odds Guaranteed At bet365 Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-85) 1m RTV

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Thursday 14th April 2022

1:15 – Alex Scott Maiden Stakes Cl4 (3yo) 7f RTV

1:50 – bet365 British EBF Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f RTV

2:25 – bet365 British EBF Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 7f RTV

3:00 – Pat Smullen Memorial Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 1m RTV

3:35 – bet365 Feilden Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m1f RTV

4:10 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 7f RTV

4:45 – Price Promise At bet365 Handicap Cl3 (4yo+ 0-95) 5f RTV

More Newmarket Craven Meeting Free Bets