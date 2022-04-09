Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Sunday 10th April

As we head into Sunday in the world of horse racing – we’ve afternoon jumping at Wincanton and Stratford in the UK, with Curragh and Tramore racing in Ireland.
With that in mind, we’ve highlighted four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets today.
Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Sunday 10th April 2022
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.
SWORD BEACH @ SP with BetUK – 1.00 Wincanton
Nice winner at Plumpton last time out – up 5lbs for that but has a 7lb claimer on here to help and expected to go well again for the Alan King yard.
HARLEM SOUL @ SP with BetUK – 2.05 Wincanton
Won at this track last time out and can go well again in a similar race – expected to be hard to beat.
GOSUATRI @ SP with BetUK – 3.15 Wincanton
Easy winner at Herefordd earlier this month and despite being up 7lbs can follow up here.
FIGHTER ALLEN @ SP with BetUK – 3.57 Tramore
Into clamer waters here after running in a Grade One last time out at Leopardstown and Willie Mullins has won the last two runnings of this.
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
How does a Lucky 15 work?
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.
For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.
