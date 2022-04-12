Paul Kealy Newmarket Tips | Craven Meeting Best Bets For Wednesday

More decent flat horse racing action on the turf at Newmarket this Wednesday as the three-day Craven Meeting continues into day two. The ITV horse racing cameras are also there to take in four races, that include the Craven Stakes at 3:35.



Here’s what leading horse racing tipster – Paul Kealy, from the Racing Post – is showcasing as his best horse racing bets at Newmarket today – Wednesday 13th April 2022.

Gale Force Maya (1st 11/2) was a nice winner for Paul Kealy on Tuesday at Newmarket.

Paul Kealy (Racing Post) Tips – Wednesday 13th April 2022



Paul Kealy’s Newmarket Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Newmarket – OBJECT @ 6/1 with BetUK – Rounded off last season with a good win at Kempton on the AW. Has been freshened up with 5 months off since and is back on the grass today. Will love the quicker ground here and has won on the grass in the past – here at on the July course. Looks the sort to have more in the locker and will have every assistance in the saddle with SDS riding.

2022 Newmarket Craven Meeting Times and Race Names

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Tuesday 12th April 2022

1:15 – bet365 British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f RTV

1:50 – Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 6f ITV4

2:25 – bet365 European Free Handicap (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4

3:00 – bet365 Earl Of Sefton Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m1f ITV4

3:35 – Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4

4:10 – bet365 European Breeders’ Fund Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m RTV

4:45 – bet365 Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-95) 1m2f RTV

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Wednesday 13th April 2022

1:15 – Rossdales Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 7f RTV

1:50 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 6f ITV4

2:25 – bet365 Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 1m ITV4

3:00 – Connaught Access Flooring Abernant Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV4

3:35 – bet365 Craven Stakes (Group 3) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 (3yo) 1m ITV4

4:10 – bet365 British EBF “Confined” Novice Stakes (For Horses Which Have Run No More Than Once) (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m2f RTV

4:45 – Best Odds Guaranteed At bet365 Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-85) 1m RTV

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Thursday 14th April 2022

1:15 – Alex Scott Maiden Stakes Cl4 (3yo) 7f RTV

1:50 – bet365 British EBF Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f RTV

2:25 – bet365 British EBF Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 7f RTV

3:00 – Pat Smullen Memorial Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 1m RTV

3:35 – bet365 Feilden Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m1f RTV

4:10 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 7f RTV

4:45 – Price Promise At bet365 Handicap Cl3 (4yo+ 0-95) 5f RTV

