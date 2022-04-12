Newmarket Lucky 15 Tips: Four Horse Racing Tips on Wednesday 13th April

Into Wednesday and we’ve plenty going to take in on the horse racing front. We’ve the second day of the Newmarket Craven Meeting, with four LIVE races on ITV, plus decent supporting cards at Beverley, Cheltenham, Southwell (NH) and Kempton (NH), while Gowran Park (Ire) race in Ireland on the flat.



However, with the main action coming at Newmarket – with that in mind, we’ve highlighted four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets on Wednesday from Newmarket.

Top Tipping On Tuesday

Tuesday’s Lucky 15 landed at 98/1 four-timer with all four selections winning – GALE FORCE MAYA (1st 11/2), NEW SCIENCE (1st 3/1), MASTER OF THE SEAS (1st 5/4) & CRENELLE (1st 6/5) all winning.

Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Wednesday 13th April 2022

Here are our four best Newmarket horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

The Roger Varian yard have a good record in this race – winning it four times since 2012 – so this filly is worth an interest in the opener on day two at HQ. Second here on debut back in October to a fair sort and also holds an entry in the 1,000 Guineas so is clearly held in high regard.

This Hugo Palmer runner has been mixing it at the top table with runs at G1 level at the end of last season in Ireland and France. Back in grade here into a G3 will make things a lot easier and the drop back to 6f is also a plus with all three career wins coming over 5-6f.

Expected to be an easy task for this Godolphin runner, who is 4-from-4 so far. Is the clear top-rated in the field (122) and is already one of the main fancies for the 2,000 Guineas at the end of this month.

The Charlie Appleby yard have won this race three times in the last 4 runnings and look to hold a strong hand again with New London. This 3 year-old was a narrow winner here back in October but can be expected to have improved for that experience and will be stronger and wiser with another 6 months on his back.

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

