Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Wednesday, 13 April

The horse racing NAP of the Day for Wednesday13 April, according to SportsLens experts, is Ameynah She runs in the 1.15pm today at Newmarket on their second day of their 3-day Craven Meeting. This Roger Varian-trained 3 year-old is our best Bet of the Day at 11/8 betting odds.



Tuesday’s NAP – MASTER OF THE SEAS – won well at betting odds of 5/4.

Ameynah – This 3 year-old is handled by horse racing trainer Roger Varian, who has a great record in this race. Ameynah is thus the horse racing NAP of the Day this Tuesday. Read even more reasons to back her below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Ameynah win?

This 3 year-old was last seen running a solid second on her debut run here last October so that previous track experience will be a big plus. The race results from that day saw her finish just 1 1/2 lengths off the winner and with the expected improvement over the winter can return here a stronger filly.

The Roger Varian Yard Have A Great Record In The Race Too

Today’s NAP selection is also trained by Roger Varian, who has decent record in this race – winning it in 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2018 – which is a further positive ahead of her chance.

A £10 punt on her with 888Sport at his current price returns £23.75 if he wins.

