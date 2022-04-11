Countries
Home News best newmarket craven meeting 2022 betting offers and free bets for day 1

Best Newmarket Craven Meeting 2022 Betting Offers and Free Bets for Day 1

Updated

42 mins ago

on

racing

There’s no let up for the ITV horse racing cameras at the moment as fresh from taking in the Grand National meeting at Aintree, they are hot-footing it to flat racing’s head-quarters – Newmarket – for their three-day Craven Meeting (Tues 12th April – Thurs 14th April).

ITV4 are showing four LIVE races on Tuesday and Wednesday, that include the Nell Gwyn Stakes (Tues) and Craven Stakes (Weds) – both decent trials ahead of the Guineas later this season.

To celebrate the fixture, here at SportsLens we’ve put together the best Newmarket Craven Meeting betting offers and free bets to snap up.

Best Newmarket Craven Meeting Betting Offers and Free Bets for Day 1

15
945 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

How To Claim Your Newmarket Craven Meeting Free Bets

  1. Pick a leading bookmaker from our lists on this page (click on link)
  2. Just fill out their easy and simple registration form
  3. Deposit and place an initial bet that meets their free bet terms (see below)

Our Top Five Newmarket Craven Meeting Betting Offers

bet365 Newmarket Craven Meeting Free Bet Offer: Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits For The Newmarket Races

bet365 a bookmaker with a top reputation around the world and being the leading sponsor of this midweek’s Craven Meeting at Newmarket, they are a ‘must-have’ to have on your side if you are having a bet at horse racings flat HQ.

The ‘great news’ is that we’ve also an exclusive SportsLens bet365 joining offer that will require to you bet just £10 and get £50 in bet credits for the 2022 Newmarket Craven Meeting.

Plus, once you are an existing bet365 customer, you can also tap into their top ongoing offers – including if you back a Newmarket winner at SP odds of 4/1 (or bigger) – they will give you a free bet (up to £50) – just place a bet at the same stake (up to £50) on the next ITV Newmarket race (full details of this cracking ITV offer are on their site)

  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)

How To Claim Your bet365 £50 Newmarket Free Bet

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Visit Bet365
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

888Sport Newmarket Free Bets: £30 in Free Bets (when you place your first £10 bet)

Grab a £30 free bet to use on the Newmarket Craven Meeting with 888Sport – just place an initial £10 opening bet after you’ve signed up and deposited with them – oh, and you’ll alos get a £10 casino free bonus too if that’s your thing.

  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)

Key Terms

484 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Copied
Visit 888Sport
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

BetUK Newmarket Craven Meeting Free Bet Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets For the Newmarket races.

BetUK are becoming a leading go-to bookmaker for horse racing and sports betting fans – one of the newer bookies on the block, but one you can trust and one that has an array of great offers and competitive prices.

New customers can snap up a free £30 bet with BetUK, by just placing a £10 initial bet. Minimum odds are just 1.50 (or greater) for your first bet to qualify for the £30 free Newmarket bet.

  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)

How To Claim Your BetUK £30 Free Bet

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

William Hill Newmarket Craven Meeting Free Bet Offer: £30 in Newmarket Races Free Bets

William Hill are one of the stalwarts in the world of betting – they’ve a household name in the bookmaking industry since 1934! Therefore, this means they are a bookie you can trust ahead of the Newmarket Craven Meeting and one that have a stack of sports betting markets – including this week’s 3-day Newmarket Craven Meeting.

Plus, the William Hill teams have also given us at SportsLens an exclusive £30 free bet joining offer that requires you to bet only £10 – here’s how to get invloved.

  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)

Key Terms

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

Virgin Bet Newmarket Craven Meeting Free Bet Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Get £20 in free bets for the Newmarket Craven Meeting today by betting just £10 with the Virgin Bet Newmarket races betting offer:

  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)

How to claim the Newmarket Craven Meeting Betting Offer:

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Visit Virgin Bet
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

How to use the Newmarket Craven Meeting Free Bets

Once your bookmaker FREE BETS has been plonked onto your new betting accounts (after meeting the terms) you are then free to use them on any sportsbook makers that bookmaker has on their site.

Including the three-day Newmarket Craven Meeting. There are seven races each day to get stuck into, with the opening two days (Tues and Weds) being covered by the ITV4 horse racing team too.

ITV are showing four races on Tuesday, that include the Group Three Nell Gwyn Stakes, which is a decent trial ahead of the 1,000 Guineas. While on Wednesday, the meeting’s headline race – the Group Three Craven Stakes – takes centre stage – a contest that will give us some clues ahead of the 2,000 Guineas.

Plus, with all other sports covered too, then you can always check out their large array of sports betting markets on each bookmaker site – including football, golf, boxing, tennis or cricket (a full list of their sports can be found online).

See below our select list of newer, but totally trusted bookmakers, that will have prices ahead of the Newmarket Craven Meeting and best of all cracking free bet sign-up offers to snap-up!

2022 Craven Meeting Times and Race Names

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Wednesday 13th April 2022

1:15 – bet365 British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f RTV

1:50 – Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 6f ITV4

2:25 – bet365 European Free Handicap (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4

3:00 – bet365 Earl Of Sefton Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m1f ITV4

3:35 – Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4

4:10 – bet365 European Breeders’ Fund Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m RTV

4:45 – bet365 Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-95) 1m2f RTV

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Wednesday 13th April 2022

1:15 – Rossdales Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 7f RTV

1:50 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 6f ITV4

2:25 – bet365 Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 1m ITV4

3:00 – Connaught Access Flooring Abernant Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV4

3:35 – bet365 Craven Stakes (Group 3) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 (3yo) 1m ITV4

4:10 – bet365 British EBF “Confined” Novice Stakes (For Horses Which Have Run No More Than Once) (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m2f RTV

4:45 – Best Odds Guaranteed At bet365 Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-85) 1m RTV

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Thursday 14th April 2022

1:15 – Alex Scott Maiden Stakes Cl4 (3yo) 7f RTV

1:50 – bet365 British EBF Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f RTV

2:25 – bet365 British EBF Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 7f RTV

3:00 – Pat Smullen Memorial Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 1m RTV

3:35 – bet365 Feilden Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m1f RTV

4:10 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 7f RTV

4:45 – Price Promise At bet365 Handicap Cl3 (4yo+ 0-95) 5f RTV

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens