Frankie Dettori Booked Rides On Wednesday: Back This 425/1 Newmarket Craven Meeting Acca

Frankie Dettori – is back in action in his home town – Newmarket – this Wednesday as the 3-day Craven Meeting moves into its secnd day. The ITV horse racing cameras are also at flat racing’s HQ to take in four races, including the Craven Stakes (3:35), while the pocket Italian jockey – Frankie Dettori – has four decent booked rides on the day – all for trainer John Gosden.

Let’s take a look at Frankie Dettori’s Newmarket rides today in more details below – back his mounts today in a 425/1 acca with BetUK (see bet slip below)

Frankie Dettori’s Newmarket Rides – Wednesday 13th April 2022

1.15 Newmarket: SHINING AL DANAH @ 7/2 with BetUK – Unraced filly that has a smart pedigree and is sure to be popular in the betting with Frankie Dettori and John Gosden teaming up. The yard boasts a 21% record with their 3 year-olds at the track.



2.25 Newmarket: FRANCESCO CLEMENTE @ 4/1 with BetUK – Another unraced sort the Gosden yard are unleashing here. This Dubawi colt might want a tad further in time looking at his breeding but this looks a nice starting point and is sure to know his job.



4.10 Newmarket: ALDOUS HUXLEY @ 11/10 with BetUK – The ‘boys in blue’ of Godolphin have a big hand here with the likely first three in the market. But Frankie’s mount here – Aldous Huxley – is going to attract interest with the Italian riding for his former employers. This 3 year-old was an easy winner at Kempton on debut last month and that experience will be a big plus.

4.45 Newmarket: DAMAAR @ 8/1 with BetUK – Yet another Godolphin ride for Frankie today and another for trainer John Gosden. Won well on debut at Sandown last September but probably found the soft ground over the longer mile trip too much at that stage of his career. Had the winter to get stronger and having taken a bit of a hold last time the cheekpieces are reached for this time.



Note: Odds are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Back Frankie’s Newmarket Rides Today @ 425/1 with BetUK (click the bet slip below)

Newmarket Free Bets