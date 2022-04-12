Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Wednesday Picks – April 13th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew found 100-30 Wolverhampton winner RHINOPLASTY on Tuesday and has four selections on Wednesday, April 13th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

NEWMARKET 1.50

ROBJON (system – Richard Hannon, second run since gelded)

Since the beginning of 2018, Richard Hannon is 20 from 80 with his runners having their second start since being gelded and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £60.70 to a £1 level stake at SP. ROBJON ran as though the race were needed when sixth at Kempton last time and will be happier back on turf.

BEVERLEY 2.15

FODEN (system – Garswood progeny, gelded since last run)

Progeny of the sire Garswood are five from 33 on their first start since being gelded and backing them all would have yielded a profit of £31.00. Those returning from a break of at least 90 days, as FODEN is here, were five from 25 for a profit of £39.00. Richard Hannon’s three-year-old will appreciate the cut back to this 7.5f trip and return to turf.

GOWRAN PARK 4.15

AFFOGATO (system – Ger Lyons stable switchers, Flat turf)

Since the start of 2012, Ger Lyons is 16 from 41 at the first time of asking with horses he takes over from other yards (turf only) for a profit of £52.70 to a £1 level stake at SP. We’re highly unlikely to see the forecast 7-1 about AFFOGATO but she still looks worth a bet on her stable debut, having run a highly-respectable 80-1 fifth of 17 (beaten by three lengths) in a soft-ground 7f Curragh maiden for Conor O’Dwyer last summer.

BEVERLEY 4.35

FIRE IN THE RAIN (system – Mick & David Easterby, turf handicaps in April)

Since the start of 2012 the stable of Mick Easterby (now Mick & David Easterby) has a 36 from 238 record in turf handicaps in April (15.1% strike-rate) for a profit of £104.75 to a £1 level stake at SP. The yard landed this extended mile handicap last year, and in 2013, and the likely strong gallop will suit 20-1 shot FIRE IN THE RAIN, who shaped with considerable promise when a 125-1 eighth (beaten by less than five lengths) at Southwell on her stable debut last month.

