Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Horse Racing Best Bets on Wednesday 6th July

Lucky 15 tips to add to your horse racing bet slips on Wednesday 6th July, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the UK horse racing meetings at Catterick, Yarmouth, Kempton and Bath.
Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips and Best Bets
DUNNINGTON LAD @ 4/7 with BetUK – 1.50 Catterick
Dropped into a Claimer here but this 80-rated 2 year-old looks to have a fair bit in-hand based on the weights and can grab career win numer three here on just his seventh start.
TERRIMIA @ 2/5 with BetUK – 2.40 Yarmouth
Lovely winner on debut at Windsor last month. That came over this 5f trip and can be expected to have improved for that run too. James Doyle, who rode that day, remains in the saddle.
GOLDEN LYRA @ 1/3 with BetUK – 6.15 Kempton
Second in a Listed race at Newbury last time out on just her second career run. If building on that run over this longer trip (1m4f) looks the one to beat for the in-form William Haggas yard.
LAGUNA VENETA @ 5/2 with BetUK – 8.05 Bath
Ran away to an easy 4l win at Leicester last time out under William Buick. A 7lbs rise for that win looks fair and with that being her first career win (6 races) you feel that confidence will see her progress well now.
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
