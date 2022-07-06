Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Wednesday Picks – July 6th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew found Brighton winner IDEAL GUEST on Tuesday and has four selections at Lingfield, Catterick and Kempton on Wednesday, July 6th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

LINGFIELD 2.30

ROYAL MARINER (system – James Tate, nurseries, recent run)

James Tate has a 31 from 118 record (26.3% strike-rate) with his nursery runners who had the benefit of a recent outing (1-28 days ago) and backing them all would have returned a profit of £28.79 to a £1 level stake at SP. ROYAL MARINER looks a likely improver now fitted with a first-time visor for his all-weather/handicap debut.

CATTERICK 3.50

MOONLIT WARRIOR (system – Michael Bell, Catterick)

Newmarket-based Michael Bell has a solid record with his runners at Catterick, scoring with 18 of the 55 qualifiers since 2013 (32.7% strike-rate) for a profit of £26.68. MOONLIT WARRIOR, well drawn in stall 3, has form figures in handicaps of 1122 (2-4) and looks set to encounter the required strong pace. The step up to 2m for the first time will also suit.

KEMPTON 5.45

DEBATER (system – No Nay Never, Kempton)

Progeny of the sire No Nay Never have a good record at Kempton, landing 15 of their 97 starts for a profit of £17.75 to the usual £1 stake. The juveniles and three-year-olds have a combined record of 13 from 75 (+£29.75), with those drawn in stall 6 or lower winning 11 from 47 for a profit of £46.25. Hugo Palmer’s two-year-old DEBATER, handily drawn in stall 4, was sent off as the 5-2 favourite when only fourth at Nottingham on last month’s debut but could benefit from the switch to Polytrack. WINNARETTA also qualifies on the young progeny of No Nay Never/draw angle in this race, as does LADY VALENTINE in the 7.20.

KEMPTON 7.50

FLINTSTONE (system – Richard Hannon, second run since gelded)

FLINTSTONE could only finish a modest third at Leicester on his reappearance last month but that was also his first start since gelded and the run was probably needed. Since the beginning of 2018, Richard Hannon has a 22 from 87 record with horses having their second run after gelding for a profit of £62.20. Only two of those wore first-time blinkers, as Flintstone does today, with one winning at 16-1 and the other finishing fourth at 9-1.

