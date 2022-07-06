Horse Racing Tips Today: Wednesday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with five meetings from England and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Wednesday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Catterick, Lingfield and Yarmouth get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Fairyhouse, Kempton and Bath get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Lingfield, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.50pm at Kempton.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Yarmouth and one from Catterick, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Catterick, Lingfield, Yarmouth, Fairyhouse, Kempton and Bath

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meetings today!

NAP – AMOR DE MI VIDA @ 2/1 with Bet UK – 4.40 Yarmouth



Our NAP of the day comes from the racing at Yarmouth Racecourse, where we have sided with Amor De Mi Vida to triumph in this Class 5 Fillies’ Handicap over 5f42y.

This 4-year-old comes here boasting some fine form, with a win, a runner-up finish and a third place finish in her last three starts. That win came last time out around this same track, when Amor De Mi Vida took a keen hold and did enough to win last month. Drops wo-pounds in the weights today, which can only be a positive for her.

Hollie Doyle takes the reigns like she did last time for trainer Archie Watson, looking to give Amor De Mi Vida back-to-back wins for the first time in her racing career.

NEXT BEST – GOLDEN GAL @ 4/1 with Bet UK – 2.50 Catterick

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the Catterick, where we have selected Golden Gal for trainer Ollie Pears to triumph in this Class 5 Fillies’ Handicap over the 5f212y trip.

This 3-year-old filly boasts some consistent form, with two wins, two second place finishes and two third place finishes in her last seven starts. One of those wins came around this racecourse in April, when Golden Gal triumphed at a huge price of 50/1. Since then, she has kept up the good form and looked like a strong runner.

Runs off a mark of five pounds lighter than her previous run and seven pounds lighter than her last run around this course, which can only be a good think for Golden Gal as she looks to get back to winning ways here this afternoon.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Catterick, Lingfield, Yarmouth, Fairyhouse, Kempton and Bath on Wednesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 43 races:

Catterick Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Dunnington Lad @ 4/6 with Bet UK

2.20 Don’t Fight It @ 9/2 with Bet UK

2.50 Golden Gal (NB) @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.20 What A Dude @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.50 Moonlit Warrior @ 5/6 with Bet UK

4.20 The Grey Wolf @ 3/1 with Bet UK

4.50 Dreamcasing @ 6/5 with Bet UK

5.20 Fircombe Hall @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Lingfield Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Asense @ 4/1 with Bet UK

1.30 Global Style @ 4/1 with Bet UK

2.00 Holkham Bay @ 15/8 with Bet UK

2.30 Rock Girl @ 6/4 with Bet UK

3.00 Mick’s Spirit @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.30 Consensus De Vega @ 5/6 with Bet UK

Yarmouth Horse Racing Tips

2.10 Habanero Star @ 11/4 with Bet UK

2.40 Terrimia @ 2/5 with Bet UK

3.10 Sea Galaxy @ 10/11 with Bet UK

3.40 Nine Elms @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.10 Priscilla’s Wish @ 10/3 with Bet UK

4.40 Amor De Mi Vida (NAP) @ 2/1 with Bet UK

Fairyhouse Horse Racing Tips

4.55 Shaky Operator @ 10/3 with Bet UK

5.25 The Jam Man @ 9/2 with Bet UK

5.55 Blindsided @ 9/2 with Bet UK

6.25 Super Cub @ 5/1 with Bet UK

6.55 Hotrocket @ 10/3 with Bet UK

7.30 Business @ 18/1 with Bet UK

8.00 Sondheim @ 13/2 with Bet UK

8.30 Golden Days @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Kempton Horse Racing Tips

5.10 Brunel Charm @ 10/3 with Bet UK

5.45 Debater @ 5/1 with Bet UK

6.15 River Of Stars @ 11/4 with Bet UK

6.45 Baileys Derbyday @ 10/3 with Bet UK

7.20 Mille Miglia @ 14/1 with Bet UK

7.50 Rose’s Girl @ 7/2 with Bet UK

8.20 Gigi’s Beach @ 11/2 with Bet UK

8.50 Boasty @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Bath Horse Racing Tips

5.35 Tribuna Uffizi @ 11/10 with Bet UK

6.05 Fair And Square @ 3/1 with Bet UK

6.35 Symbol Of Hope @ 9/2 with Bet UK

7.05 Thegreyvtrain @ 11/2 with Bet UK

7.35 Kaasirr @ 3/1 with Bet UK

8.05 Laguna Veneta @ 11/10 with Bet UK

8.35 City Escape @ 11/2 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change