Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Wednesday, July 6th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:
Andrew heads to the afternoon Flat fixture at Catterick for his two recommended bets/trades on Wednesday, July 6th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.
CATTERICK 4.50
DREAMCASING was a huge eyecatcher on his return to turf at Thirsk last time, running second of 20 from a poor low draw in a 6f handicap (first four drawn 16, 2, 18 and 19). He was the only one of the first nine finishers to emerge from a single-figure stall and looks set to appreciate the step back up to 7f today. He’s perfectly drawn in stall 1. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back at 11-8 in the fixed odds betting.
Recommendation: Back DREAMCASING in Catterick 4.50
CATTERICK 5.20
MR STRUTTER is very consistent when given Class 6 company on turf. He’s won ten of his 26 starts under such conditions and backing him blind would have returned a profit of £43.85 to a £1 level stake at SP. His Class 6 record at Catterick in high summer (June, July or August) stands at 1114112 (5-7), suggesting he’s going to be hard to keep out of the frame today. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back each-way at around the 9-2 mark.
Recommendation: Back MR STRUTTER in Catterick 4.50
All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.
