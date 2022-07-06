Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Wednesday, 6 July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

After three consecutive winners from SportsLens tipsters, the horse racing NAP of the Day on Wednesday, 6 July is Electric Love. She contests the concluding fillies’ handicap over an extended 5f at Yarmouth (4:40). Tom Clover’s runner looks well worth a wager at a course she likes at tasty 2/1 odds.

158 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a 'real money' stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C's apply.

A dual course and distance winner at this horse racing venue last summer, Electric Love may be on a workable mark once again. This four-year-old daughter of Equiano has an eye-catching jockey booking today too. She is thus our horse racing NAP of the Day this Wednesday. Here are more reasons to back her.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Electric Love win?

The modest yard of Clover has a 17 per cent strike rate with its runners this season. Although he has done particularly well with his juveniles, the stable also landed the Lingfield Oaks Trial with Rogue Millennium. Plenty of the best UK betting sites respect Clover inmate as a result.

In Electric Love, he has a sprinter placed off 71 on the All-Weather and 73 on turf. That suggests she could well be capable of landing this with a rating of 70. She won on her fourth start of the campaign, then added another successful horse racing result over course and distance.

Jockey on today’s horse racing NAP of the Day a statement of intent

Cieren Fallon now takes the ride on Electric Love for the first time. He has a 25 per cent strike rate when teaming up with the yard. Backing the combination on horse racing betting sites has been profitable for punters, yielding £34.62 profit from a £1 level stake. Connections clearly mean business booking Fallon, then.

Taking all that into account, and with both jockey and stable among the winners recently, Electric Love just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day for 6 July. A £10 punt on her with 888Sport returns £30 at her current price if she resumes winning ways. New customers who sign up for an account also get £40 in bonuses.

