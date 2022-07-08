Inspiral and Frankie Dettori Suffer Shock Defeat in Falmouth Stakes

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Frankie Dettori and trainer John Gosden might have made up, but you feel they will both be left slightly confused and annoyed that their classy filly INSPIRAL was turned over at long odds on (1/7) in today’s Group One Falmouth Stakes on day two of the Newmarket July Festival.

Inspiral Defeated at 1/7 By Prosperous Voyage In Falmouth Stakes

It was ‘all smiles’ yesterday at the Newmarket races for Frankie Dettori and John Gosden as they teamed up with Mighty Ulysses, but if those grins were still there this afternoon, you suspect they’ve been turned to frowns after Inspiral was beaten in the Falmouth Stakes today.

Inspiral came into the race as the red-hot 1/7 favourite and having beaten Prosperous Voyage into 10th last time (beaten 9l), with an easy win at Royal Ascot in the Coronation Stakes, then you’d have thought she’d have the measure of that one again.

Prosperous Voyage has also seen the back of Inspiral twice last season, when defeated in the Fillies’ Mile at HQ and the May Hill Stakes at Donny.

However, Inspiral never really looked at home and certainly didn’t travel like a 1/7 shot, nor like she did at Royal Ascot. Yes, there might be something that comes out after the race, but in the end she lost her unbeaten record and the Ralph Beckett-trained Prosperous Voyage managed to turn that form around with a 1 3/4 length Falmouth Stakes win – with jockey Rob Hornby doing the steering.

To her credit, prior to that last run, Prosperous Voyage was a neck second in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket – a race Inspiral bypassed.

Prosperous Voyage has an entry in the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood on the 27th July @ 20/1 with 10bet.

Inspiral has entries in the Nassau Stakes @ 6/1 with Boylesports (28th July) and the Juddmonte International (17th Aug)

Note: Odds are subject to change

Delight For Rob Hornby With First Group One Winner

Prosperous Voyage did, however, provide jockey Rob Hornby with a welcome first Group One winner and it was made even more special as he was jocked-off the Epsom Derby third – Westover – in the Irish Derby. That horse went onto land that Group One race under jockey Colin Keane.

Frankie Jets Of To New York Now To Ride In Belmont Derby

Frankie Dettori won’t be in action for the final day at the Newmarket July Festival as he’s jetting off to ride the Charlie Appleby-trained NATIONS PRIDE @ 3/1 with Boylesports in Saturday’s Belmont Derby

Dettori is also down to ride their With The Moonlight in the Belmont Oaks over the weekend.