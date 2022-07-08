John Smith’s Cup 2022 Tips, Trends and Horses Winning Probability

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The John Smith’s Cup 2022 is the main race at York races this Saturday (9th July) as we get set for another ultra-competitive renewal of what is the longest commercial sponsored flat race in the UK. Andy Newton takes a look at the latest betting, each horses probability of winning and the main 2022 July Cup trends.



What Time Is The 2022 John Smith’s Cup?



🕙Time: 4:05pm (UK time)

📅Date: Saturday 9th July 2022

🏇Racecourse: York Races

💰 Winner: £103,080

📺 TV: RacingTV, ITV

DID YOU KNOW? Trainer Andrew Balding has won the John Smith’s Cup twice in the last three years.

John Smith’s Cup Cup Trends and Stats

Help find the winner of this Saturday’s 2022 John Smith’s Cup at York races using our key trends and stats

18/20 – Returned 20/1 or shorter in the betting

18/20 – Had won over 1m1f or further before

17/20 – Aged 5 or younger

14/20 – Had between 3-5 previous runs already that season

13/20 – Came from stall 9 or higher

13/20 – Returned 14/1 or shorter in the betting

13/20 – Carried 9-3 or less

11/20 – Top 4 finish in their previous race

11/20 – Aged 4 years-old

11/20 – Officially rated between 99-105

10/20 – Had run at York before

6/20 – Ran at Royal Ascot last time out

3/20 – Won by trainer Richard Fahey

3/20 – Trained by William Haggas

2/20 – Ridden by Andrea Atzeni (2 of last 9)

2/20 – Winning favourites (1 joint)

Since 1960 just one winner older than 6

9 of the last 11 winners aged 4 or 5

The average winning SP in the last 20 years is 12/1

Rogue Bear Is Our 2022 John Smith’s Cup Tip

This year’s John Smith’s Cup is super competitive as always, but there are some fair trends to help. 17 of the last 20 winners were aged 5 or younger, which is bad news for Caradoc, Intellogent and Cockalorum, who are all 7 year-olds.

The William Haggas yard has won 2 of the last 9 runnings so it’s no shock to see their Mahrajaan popular in the betting, but draw 5 might not be ideal.

The consistent Anmaat is another to note, but does have 9-8 to carry, but ROGUE BEAR (e/w) @ 6/1 with 10Bet, who was ony just denied here at York last time out, ticks a lot of boxes with draw 14 a plus, his age (4) and a nice racing weight of 8-10. With 13 of the last 20 winners carriying 9-3 or less and coming from stall 9 or higher.

He’s only up 2lbs from that last run but connections have also freshened him up with 2 months off and this has looked the target since that last outing, when well-backed into favourite.

BACK ROGUE BEAR (e/w) @ 6/1 with 10Bet

John Smith’s Cup 2022 – Best Outsiders To Bet On

Of the rest, the Andrew Balding yard have won 2 of the last 3 runnings so their GOOD BIRTHDAY (e/w) @ 25/1 with 10Bet and ACHELOIS (e/w) @ 20/1 with 10Bet are the picks of those at bigger prices. Good Birthday is a consistent 6 year-old that has a nice draw in 23 and only has 8-11 to carry. Connections have also booked William Cox to ride to take off another 3lbs, while he’s finished in the top 3 in 45% of his 31 races (5 wins).

Achelois ran too bad to be true in a Listed race at Ayr last time so if you can forgive that run then based on his second at Epsom the time before can go well too. He’s also got the useful Harry Davies on to claim 5lbs and connections have also freshened him up with a few months off.

85% Of The Last 20 John Smith’s Cup Winners Were Aged 5 or Younger

A huge stat to take into the race and although most will fit this age trend there are still a few that it knocks out, including a few well-fancied sorts – Caradoc, Intellogent, Cockalorum and What’s The Story, who are all 7 or 8 year-olds.

13 Of The Last 20 John Smith’s Cup Winners Carried 9st 3lbs or Les and Came From Stalls 9 or Higher

This trends works out at 65%, so not too shabby either. But if you combine the two stats (plus add these to the above mentioned age trend), then this will again draw a line through several of the 2022 John Smith’s Cup runners.

The horses that tick both these stats are Mahrajaan, Just Fine, Forest Falcon, The City’s Phantom, Good Birthday, Rogue Bear, Jewel In My Crown, First View and the reserve Love Is Golden.

John Smith’s Cup 2022 Latest Betting, Runners and Probability Of Winning

John Smith’s Cup Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker MAHRAJAAN 11/2 15% ROGUE BEAR 6/1 14% INTELLOGENT 15/2 12% ANMAAT 9/1 10% CARADOC 10/1 9% BRILLIANT LIGHT 12/1 8% GREATGADIAN 12/1 8% JUST FINE 12/1 8% LA TRINIDAD 14/1 7% FIRST VIEW 16/1 6% BARRYSHNIKOV 16/1 6% ACHELOIS 20/1 5% JEWEL IN MY CROWN 20/1 5% CERTAIN LAD 20/1 5% FOREST FALCON 25/1 4% GOOD BIRTHDAY 25/1 4% SPIRIT DANCER 25/1 4% WHAT’S THE STORY 25/1 4% CHICHESTER 33/1 3% COCKALORUM 33/1 3% THE CITY’S PHANTOM 33/1 3% LOVE IS GOLDEN (Res) 33/1 3% MARIE’S DIAMOND 40/1 2.5%

All odds correct as of 13:55 BST on Thurs, 7 July and subject to change

Recent John Smith’s Cup Winners

2021 – Johnny Drama (22/1) Andrew Balding

2020 – Sinjaari (11/1) William Haggas

Sinjaari (11/1) William Haggas 2019 – Pivoine (14/1) Andrew Balding

Pivoine (14/1) Andrew Balding 2018 – Euchen Glen (20/1) Jim Goldie

Euchen Glen (20/1) Jim Goldie 2017 – Ballet Concerto (8/1) Sir Michael Stoute

Ballet Concerto (8/1) Sir Michael Stoute 2016 – Educate (18/1) Ismail Mohammed

Educate (18/1) Ismail Mohammed 2015 – Master Carpenter (14/1) Rod Millman

Master Carpenter (14/1) Rod Millman 2014 – Farraaj (6/1) Roger Varian

Farraaj (6/1) Roger Varian 2013 – Danchai (10/1) William Haggas

Danchai (10/1) William Haggas 2012 – King’s Warrior (10/1) Peter Chapple-Hyam

King’s Warrior (10/1) Peter Chapple-Hyam 2011 – Green Destiny (6/1) W Haggas

Watch Johnny Drama Winning The 2021 John Smith’s Cup

York Race Times and Schedule: Saturday 9th July 2022