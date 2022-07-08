Kevin Blake’s Saturday Racing Tips | Newmarket Tips On Sat 9th July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Kevin Blake’s Saturday racing tips come from the final day of the Newmarket July Festival – Blake has two tips and both are in the LIVE ITV horse races. See Kevin Blake’s best horse racing tips for Saturday 9th July below and put them in a 33/1 double.

Kevin Blake Horse Racing Tips – Saturday 9th July 2022

RELATED: Tony Calvin Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Saturday 9th July

Kevin Blake (Betfair) Horse Racing Best Bets

3.15 Newmarket: LION OF WAR @ 15/8 with BetUK

2-from-2 after some nice wins at Leicester and Newcastle last time out. The most recent was an eye-catching 10 length success on the AW and despite this being a step up into a Group 2 he looks a decent 2 year-old for the Mark Johnston yard and holds an Epsom Derby entry for next season. Expected to have the Godolphin horse – Victory Dance – to beat, but can remain unbeaten here.

Only one horse aged 6 or older has won the July Cup since 1939, but that stat can hopefully be broken here. This Irish raider was a nice winner of a Listed race at Naas last time out and will also improve for that coming off a 204-day break. She’s also a G1 winner when taking the Derrinstown Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh last year and will love the quick ground.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

RELATED: Newmarket Races Today – Runners, riders, plus tips for Newmarket races

Bet Kevin Blake’s Saturday Tips – Bet Slip

Click the slip below to back Kevin Blake’s best bets in an double @ 33/1 with BetUK

More Horse Racing Free Bets