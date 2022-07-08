Kevin Blake’s Saturday Racing Tips | Newmarket Tips On Sat 9th July

Kevin Blake’s Saturday racing tips come from the final day of the Newmarket July Festival – Blake has two tips and both are in the LIVE ITV horse races. See Kevin Blake’s best horse racing tips for Saturday 9th July below and put them in a 33/1 double.
Kevin Blake Horse Racing Tips – Saturday 9th July 2022
- 3.15 Newmarket: LION OF WAR @ 15/8 with BetUK
- 4.25 Newmarket: ROMANTIC PROPOSAL (e/w) @ 10/1 with BetUK
|1.
|
Kevin Blake (Betfair) Horse Racing Best Bets
- 3.15 Newmarket: LION OF WAR @ 15/8 with BetUK
2-from-2 after some nice wins at Leicester and Newcastle last time out. The most recent was an eye-catching 10 length success on the AW and despite this being a step up into a Group 2 he looks a decent 2 year-old for the Mark Johnston yard and holds an Epsom Derby entry for next season. Expected to have the Godolphin horse – Victory Dance – to beat, but can remain unbeaten here.
- 4.25 Newmarket: ROMANTIC PROPOSAL (e/w) @ 11/1 with BetUK
Only one horse aged 6 or older has won the July Cup since 1939, but that stat can hopefully be broken here. This Irish raider was a nice winner of a Listed race at Naas last time out and will also improve for that coming off a 204-day break. She’s also a G1 winner when taking the Derrinstown Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh last year and will love the quick ground.
