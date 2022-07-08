ITV Racing Tips and Trends | York and Ascot Tips On Sat 9th July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More ITV Racing tips and trends on Saturday at York and Ascot too on a bumper afternoon of horse racing. The ITV cameras are there showing six races across the two venues, that include the John Smith’s Cup (4:05) at York and the Summer Mile at Ascot (3:35). Andy Newton is on-hand with the key big-race trends and his best bets across both Ascot and York’s LIVE ITV races.

Plus, grab a £30 FREE BET with or friends at 888Sport (bet £10, get £30) to use on the LIVE ITV Racing from Newmarket this Saturday.

**TOP TIPPING** Last Saturday, Andy Newton had 4 winners (from 7) with his ITV racing tips – Nathanael Green (6/1), Free Wind (11/4), Sinjaari (7/2) & Vadeni (11/4)

York and Ascot Horse Racing Best Bets

ITV Horse Racing Tips On Saturday 9th July 2022

Check out all the latest best betting sites.

RELATED: York Races Today – Racecards, results, tips and latest betting

RELATED: Ascot Races Today – Racecards, results, tips and latest betting

York Horse Racing Trends and Tips | Saturday 9th July 2022



1.45 – John Smith’s Racing Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-100) 1m ITV

10/10 – Aged between 3-6 years-old

10/10 – Ran in the last 4 weeks

9/10 – Won over at least 1m before

9/10 – Won between 2-4 times before

8/10 – Carried 9st 1lb or more in weight

8/10 – Finished 4th or better last time out

8/10 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old

8/10 – Drawn in stall 7 or lower

7/10 – Returned 8/1 or shorter in the betting

6/10 – Irish bred

6/10 – Placed favourites

5/10 – Had run at the track before

3/10 – Trained by David O’Meara

2/10 – Winning favourites

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Isla Kai has claims, as does Eilean Dubh, but it’s interesting that the David O’Meara yard have won this race 3 times in the last 10 years and sends three to post – BLUE FOR YOU @ 9/2 with 888Sport, Young Fire and TAMMANI (e/w) @ SP with 888Sport.



All three command respect, but 4 and 5 year-olds have a better record in the race so their 7 year-old Young Fire is overlooked.

Blue For You was a close third at Sandown last time out and is the pick of the yard’s main jockey Danny Tudhope, while Adam Kirby rides Tammani, who didn’t get the best of runs at Donny last time, but before that was a nice winner at Redcar.

2.20 – John Smith’s Silver Cup Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m6f ITV

16/16 – Had between 1 and 3 previous runs that season

15/16 – Won from stall 10 or lower

14/16 – Aged 5 or younger

13/16 – Didn’t win their previous race

11/16 – Placed favourites

9/16 – Aged 4 years-old

7/16 – Had run at York before

7/16 – Ran at Ascot last time out

5/16 – Horses from stall 2 that finished second

4/16 – Winning favourites

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Just the three runners here but they’ve all got a squeak. John Leeper is not 8 races without a win and hasn’t quite progresses as many thought he would when 9th in the Epsom Derby last year.

He was also 1 3/4 lengths behind WITHOUT A FIGHT @ Evs with 888Sport last time here and it can be more of the same again, despite being 3lbs better off. The pick is the top-rated in the field too and barring a blip when 12th in Dubai three runs ago, he’s got a very consistent profile.

Thunderous makes up the trio and certainly can’t be ruled out being a course winner too. But is also now 8 races without a win, so not an easy horse to catch right.

4.05 – John Smith’s Cup Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 1m2½f ITV

18/20 – Returned 20/1 or shorter in the betting

18/20 – Had won over 1m1f or further before

17/20 – Aged 5 or younger

14/20 – Had between 3-5 previous runs already that season

13/20 – Came from stall 9 or higher

13/20 – Returned 14/1 or shorter in the betting

13/20 – Carried 9-3 or less

11/20 – Top 4 finish in their previous race

11/20 – Aged 4 years-old

11/20 – Officially rated between 99-105

10/20 – Had run at York before

6/20 – Ran at Royal Ascot last time out

3/20 – Won by trainer Richard Fahey

3/20 – Trained by William Haggas

2/20 – Ridden by Andrea Atzeni (2 of last 9)

2/20 – Trained by Andrew Balding (2 of the last 3)

2/20 – Winning favourites (1 joint)

Since 1960 just one winner older than 6

9 of the last 11 winners aged 4 or 5

The average winning SP in the last 20 years is 12/1

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Super competitive as always, but there are some fair trends to help. 17 of the last 20 winners were aged 5 or younger, which is bad news for Caradoc, Intellogent and Cockalorum, who are all 7 year-olds.

The William Haggas yard has won 2 of the last 9 runnings so it’s no shock to see their Mahrajaan popular in the betting, but draw 5 might not be ideal.

The consistent Anmaat is another to note, but does have 9-8 to carry, but ROGUE BEAR (e/w) @ 13/2 with 888Sport, who was only just denied here at York last time out, ticks a lot of boxes with draw 14 a plus, his age (4) and a nice racing weight of 8-10. With 13 of the last 20 winners carriying 9-3 or less and coming from stall 9 or higher.

He’s only up 2lbs from that last run but connections have also freshened him up with 2 months off and this has looked the target since that last outing, when well-backed into favourite.

Of the rest, the Andrew Balding yard have won 2 of the last 3 runnings so their GOOD BIRTHDAY (e/w) @ 22/1 with 888Sport and ACHELOIS (e/w) @ 18/1 with 888Sport are the picks of those at bigger prices. Good Birthday is a consistent 6 year-old that has a nice draw in 23 and only has 8-11 to carry. Connections have also booked William Cox to ride to take off another 3lbs, while he’s finished in the top 3 in 45% of his 31 races (5 wins).

Achelois ran too bad to be true in a Listed race at Ayr last time so if you can forgive that run then based on his second at Epsom the time before can go well too. He’s also got the useful Harry Davies on to claim 5lbs and connections have also freshened him up with a few months off.

4.40 – John Smith’s City Walls Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo+) 5f ITV

11/11 – Won over 5f before

10/11 – Raced in the last 4 weeks

9/11 – Rated between 101 and 111

9/11 – Placed favourites

8/11 – Unplaced last time out

8/11 – Won at York before

7/11 – Had only won at Handicap class before

6/10 – Aged between 5-7 years-old

6/11 – Won by a neck or less

4/11 – Ran at Ascot last time out

Winter Power won the race in 2021

Moss Gill won the race in 2020

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: WINTER POWER @ 9/4 with 888Sport won this race 12 months ago and it should be more of the same this year. This Tim Easterby-trained filly is the top-rated in the field but also gets in here getting weight off most of the others (fillies’ allowance). She also landed the Nunthorpe here last August and is now 3-from-3 from her last three runs here at York.

Yes, she’s not fired since, but has been running in top races so back into a Listed rce here will be just the tonic.

Korker, Royal Acclaim and Caturra will be the ones to give Winter Power most to think about.

Ascot Horse Racing Trends and Tips | Saturday 9th July 2022



3.00 – Betfred Heritage Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 5f ITV

Just 8 previous running

8/8 – Ran in the last 3 weeks

7/8 – Carried 8-10 or more

7/8 – Had won between 2-6 times

7/8 – Had won over 5f before

6/8 – Didn’t win last time out

6/8 – Returned between 7/1 and 14/1

6/8 – Aged between 4 and 6 years-old

4/8 – Aged 5 or 6 years-old

4/8 – Came from a double-figure stall

4/8 – Ran at Ascot last time out

The average winning SP in the last 7 runnings is 9/1



SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Many chances here, including the hat-trick seeking Burning Cash, who is up another 4lbs, and the Hollie Doyle-ridden Tabdeed.

Corazon and the old-timers in the race Danzeno and Venturous are on fair marks, but the two I’m siding with are NOMADIC EMPIRE (e/w) @ 12/1 with 888Sport and LOVELY MANA (e/w) @ 10/1 with 888Sport.

The last-named has caught the eye in winning her last two at Newcastle and Sandown – the last was an easy 2 1/4 length win. She’s up 8lbs for that win but Saffie Osborne is booked to ride and can claim 3lbs of that back.

Nomadic Empire is the other selection and feel he can better his 9th in the race last year. He had every chance 12 months ago a furlong out until fading but is another year older now and Jim Crowley can freshen things up in the saddle.

3.35– Fred Cowley MBE Summer Mile Stakes (Group 2) Cl2 (4yo+) 1m ITV

14/14 – Aged 4, 5 or 6 years-old

12/14 – Had won over at least a mile before

12/14 – Came from the top 3 in the betting

11/14 – Placed favourites

10/14 – Had raced at Ascot before (2 won)

10/14 – Aged either 4 or 6 years-old

9/14 – Previous Group race winner

9/14 – Winning favourites (last 9 favs have won)

7/14 – Had won at least 4 times before

6/14 – Aged 4 years-old

6/14 – Won last time out

5/14 – Raced at Ascot last time out

3/14 – Had won a Group 1 before

10 of the last 12 winners were draw in stalls 5 or lower

Trainer William Haggas has won 2 of the last 5 runnings

Trainer Andrew Balding has won 2 of the last 4 runnings

The average winning SP in the last 10 years is 11/2

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: 12 of the last 14 winners had won over at least a mile so that’s not good for both Tactical and Mutasaabeq, who are yet to record a win over this far.

CHINDIT @ 2/1 with 888Sport is the top-rated in the field and hasn’t been disgraced in running behind Baaeed the last twice in better races. This Hannon runner will find this slightly easier and it doesn’t look the strongest Group Two contest.

My Oberon and Modern News were first and second last time in a Listed race at Windsor so can get involved too, but at a bigger price a chance is also taken on PEROTTO (e/w) @ 10/1 with 888Sport, who a close third in that same Windsor race last time but is a course winner here at Ascot and based on that last run seems to be hitting peak form this season.

873 Codes claimed Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms A qualifying bet is your first ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater placed on any sports market. Multiple bets qualify with cumulative odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. Each way bets count as two bets and must be at least £/€/$10 each way (£/€/$20 in total) to qualify. First qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of registration. What doesn’t qualify: free Bet stakes and bets placed with Profit Boost tokens; cashed Out, Voided and Permutation Bets; bets placed on Virtual Sports; members making their first deposits with PayPal, Muchbetter, Paysafe Card, Neteller or Skrill; if you play from Northern Ireland, this promotion does not apply to you.

Note: Odds are subject to change

RELATED: ITV Racing Tips and Trends From Newmarket July Festival On Saturday

RELATED: ITV Racing Tips and Trends From Ascot and York On Saturday

RELATED: Kevin Blake (Betfair) Saturday Horse Racing Tips

RELATED: Tony Calvin (Betfair) Saturday Horse Racing Tips

RELATED: Andrew Mount’s Saturday Horse Racing Tips

RELATED: July Cup Tips and Trends For Saturday’s Newmarket Race

RELATED: John Smith’s Cup Tips and Trends For Saturday’s Newmarket Race

RELATED: ITV Racing Lucky 15 Tips at Newmarket and York on Saturday

RELATED: Newmarket July Festival Placepot Tips on Saturday

RELATED: York Each-way Tip Of The Day on Saturday

RELATED: Newmarket July Festival Free Bets and Bookmaker Offers On Saturday

RELATED: Newmarket Free Bets and Bookmaker Offers For EXISTING CUSTOMERS

Ascot Race Times and Schedule: Saturday 9th July 2022

1:50 – British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes (EBF Restricted Race Qual) (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 7f SKY

2:25 – Hi-Speed Services Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 1m6f SKY

3:00 – Betfred Heritage Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 5f ITV

3:35 – Fred Cowley MBE Memorial Summer Mile Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m ITV

4:10 – Magnum Classic Ice Cream Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 1m4f SKY

4:45 – Village Hotels Fillies’ Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 1m SKY

5:20 – Ascot Sebastian’s Action Trust Christmas In July Handicap Cl4 (3yo+ 0-85) 7f SKY

York Race Times and Schedule: Saturday 9th July 2022