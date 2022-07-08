ITV Racing Lucky 15 Tips Today: Newmarket and York Saturday Best Bets

More ITV racing Lucky 15 tips to add to your bet slips on Saturday 9th July, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the LIVE ITV racing from Newmarket on the final day of the Newmarket July Festival and also at York’s John Smith’s Cup card.
Back today's Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 55/1 with BetUK
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip
Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips – Saturday 9th July 2022
WITHOUT A FIGHT @ 11/10 with BetUK – 2.20 York
Just the two rivals for this Crisford horse to take on but even though Thunderous and John Leeper are decent sorts they’ve both found it hard to win races recently. On the otherhand, Without A Fight comes here having beaten John Leeper at this track last time and despite being 3lbs worse off can uphold that form.
LION OF WAR @ 15/8 with BetUK – 3.15 Newmarket
Yet to taste defeat from his opening two runs and looks a very nice colt in the making for the Mark Johnston camp. This is harder now upped to a Group 2, but bolted up over this trip at Newcastle last time (10l) in the style of a smart 2 year-old and looks the slightly better value over the Godolphin horse in the race.
PERFECT POWER @ 9/4 with BetUK – 4.25 Newmarket
Top winner of the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last month and looks the one to beat again here. Gets a handy 6lbs from other leading contenders like Artorius and Creative Force and has Christophe Soumillon riding again – he’s 4-from-5 on the horse. Plus, seems to be ad his best over this 6f trip – winning 3 of his 4 tries over it.
WINTER POWER @ 2/1 with BetUK – 4.40 York
Took this race 12 months ago and then followed up by landing the G1 Nunthorpe Stakes here too. Been a bit flat since and this season but in her defence has been running in the top races. Back into a Listed race here will make things easier and off a mark of 114 she’s the clear top-rated in the field.
Back today's Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 55/1 with BetUK
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
2022 Newmarket July Festival & York Race Times and Schedule | Saturday 9th July 2022
Newmarket July Festival: Saturday 9th July 2022
- 1:30 – Rossdales British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (2yo) 7f RTV
- 2:05 – Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa Fillies’ Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 7f ITV
- 2:40 – bet365 Mile Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m ITV
- 3:15 – bet365 Superlative Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (2yo) 7f ITV
- 3:50 – bet365 Bunbury Cup (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 7f ITV
- 4:25 – Darley July Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV
- 5:00 – Discover Newmarket Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 1m4f RTV
York John Smith’s Cup Day: Saturday 9th July 2022
- 1:45 – John Smith’s Racing Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-100) 1m ITV
- 2:20 – John Smith’s Silver Cup Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m6f ITV
- 2:55 – John Smith’s Stayers’ Handicap Cl4 (4yo+ 0-80) 2m½f RTV
- 3:30 – John Smith’s Nursery Handicap Cl4 (2yo 0-85) 6f RTV
- 4:05 – John Smith’s Cup Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 1m2½f ITV
- 4:40 – John Smith’s City Walls Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo+) 5f ITV
- 5:15 – John Smith’s Sprint Handicap Cl4 (4yo+ 0-80) 6f RTV