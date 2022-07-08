ITV Racing Lucky 15 Tips Today: Newmarket and York Saturday Best Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More ITV racing Lucky 15 tips to add to your bet slips on Saturday 9th July, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the LIVE ITV racing from Newmarket on the final day of the Newmarket July Festival and also at York’s John Smith’s Cup card.



Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips – Saturday 9th July 2022

WITHOUT A FIGHT @ 11/10 with BetUK – 2.20 York



Just the two rivals for this Crisford horse to take on but even though Thunderous and John Leeper are decent sorts they’ve both found it hard to win races recently. On the otherhand, Without A Fight comes here having beaten John Leeper at this track last time and despite being 3lbs worse off can uphold that form.

LION OF WAR @ 15/8 with BetUK – 3.15 Newmarket



Yet to taste defeat from his opening two runs and looks a very nice colt in the making for the Mark Johnston camp. This is harder now upped to a Group 2, but bolted up over this trip at Newcastle last time (10l) in the style of a smart 2 year-old and looks the slightly better value over the Godolphin horse in the race.

PERFECT POWER @ 9/4 with BetUK – 4.25 Newmarket



Top winner of the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last month and looks the one to beat again here. Gets a handy 6lbs from other leading contenders like Artorius and Creative Force and has Christophe Soumillon riding again – he’s 4-from-5 on the horse. Plus, seems to be ad his best over this 6f trip – winning 3 of his 4 tries over it.

WINTER POWER @ 2/1 with BetUK – 4.40 York



Took this race 12 months ago and then followed up by landing the G1 Nunthorpe Stakes here too. Been a bit flat since and this season but in her defence has been running in the top races. Back into a Listed race here will make things easier and off a mark of 114 she’s the clear top-rated in the field.

2022 Newmarket July Festival & York Race Times and Schedule | Saturday 9th July 2022

Newmarket July Festival: Saturday 9th July 2022

1:30 – Rossdales British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (2yo) 7f RTV

2:05 – Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa Fillies’ Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 7f ITV

2:40 – bet365 Mile Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m ITV

3:15 – bet365 Superlative Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (2yo) 7f ITV

3:50 – bet365 Bunbury Cup (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 7f ITV

4:25 – Darley July Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV

5:00 – Discover Newmarket Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 1m4f RTV

York John Smith’s Cup Day: Saturday 9th July 2022