ITV Racing Tips and Trends at Newmarket | July Festival Saturday Tips

More ITV Racing tips and trends on Saturday as the Newmarket July Festival 2022 enters its final day. The ITV horse racing cameras are at Newmarket to show five LIVE races, that include the Group One Darley July Cup (4:25), where Perfect Power is set to be the favourite. Andy Newton is also on-hand with the key big-race trends and his best bets across today’s five LIVE ITV races.

**TOP TIPPING** Last Saturday, Andy Newton had 4 winners (from 7) with his ITV racing tips – Nathanael Green (6/1), Free Wind (11/4), Sinjaari (7/2) & Vadeni (11/4)

Newmarket July Festival 2022

ITV Horse Racing Tips On Saturday 9th July 2022

RELATED: Newmarket Races Today – Racecards, results, tips and latest betting

Newmarket July Festival 2022 Trends and Tips – Day Three, Saturday 9th July 2022

2.05 – Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa Fillies’ Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 7f ITV

13/13 – Ran in the last 6 weeks

12/13 – Returned 17/2 or shorter in the betting

12/13 – Didn’t win last time out

12/13 – Carried 9-2 or less in weight

10/13 – Had won over at least 7f before

9/13 – Ran in the last 3 weeks

9/13 – Rated between 83-93 (inc)

8/13 – Placed favourites

6/13 – Drawn in stalls 10, 11 or 13 (2 each)

4/13 – Ran at Ascot last time out

2/13 – Trained by the Hannon yard

2/13 – Trained by Charlie Appleby

2/13 – Winning favourites

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: 12 of the last 13 winners DIDN’T win last time out, so this is against Truely Aclaimed, Kidwah and Victoria Grove.While the Roger Varian runner – Miss Carol Ann has been running okay in better races so this drop into a hanidcap makes her interesting.

But, a chance is taken on the George Margason-trained GOLDEN SPICE (e/w) @ 11/2 with 888Sport to bounce back to winning ways.

Ridden by William Buick, this 3 year-old didn’t stay the 1m trip in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot, but ran well up to the final furlong of so. Therefore, the drop back to 7f will suit and won over this trip twice before that Ascot run.

2.40 – bet365 Mile (Handicap) Cl2 1m ITV



18/20 – Had won over 7f or further previously

16/20 – Carried 9-4 or less in weight

15/20 – Had 2 or more runs that season

11/20 – Unplaced in their last race

9/20 – Favourites unplaced

9/20 – Winners from stall 8 or higher

5/20 – Won their last race

4/20 – Winning Favourites

2/20 – Trained by Charlie Appleby (2 of the last 4)

The Richard Hannon yard have won 3 of the last 9 runnings

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Positive Impact, Spinaround and Jimi Hendrix all have claims, but the Charlie Appleby yard have won 2 of the last 4 runnings of this so their New Kingdom and BAY OF HONOUR @ 5/2 with 888Sport stand out.

William Buick rides the last-named, so gets the nod and heads here off the back of wins at Kempton and Thirsk, where last time he also beat Positive Impact – albeit only a short head.

But he plugged on well that day after looking outpaced and with just 3 career runs should have more to offer. The runner-up (Postitive Impact) has also since franked the form to win at Brighton at very short odds.

The Hannon yard also like to target this race (3 of the last 9), so their LAASUDOOD @ 3/1 with 888Sport, with top jockey Christophe Soumillon riding, looks worth a saver too after a nice win at Donny.

3.15 – bet365 Superlative Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 7f ITV

19/20 – Won over at least 6f previously

18/20 – Placed in their last race

17/20 – Priced 8/1 or shorter in the market

15/20 – Won their latest race

13/20 – Won by either a March or April foal

12/20 – Had 2 or more previous career runs

10/20 – Winners from stall 5 or lower

9/20 – Favourites unplaced

6/20 – Winning Favourites

4/20 – Raced at Royal Ascot last time out

4/20 – Winners from stall 3

5/20 – Trained by Richard Hannon

3/20 – Ridden by William Buick

Trainer Charlie Appleby has won 4 of the last 6 runnings

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: A good race for the Richard Hannon yard over the years (5-from-20), so their Dark Thirty commands respect, while Charlie Appleby has trained 4 of the last 6 winners and, therefore, his CD winner – Victory Dance – will be popular too.

However, LION OF WAR @ 15/8 with 888Sport has been very impressive in winning his opening two starts for trainer Mark Johnston – including an easy 10 length win at Newcastle last time out. This is harder into a Group 2, but this 7f trip is ideal for him and also holds a Derby entry for next season.

3.50 – bet365 Bunbury Cup (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 7f ITV

19/20 – Won over 7f previously

18/20 – Raced 3 or more times that season

14/20 – Carried 9-4 or less in weight

13/20 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old

12/20 – Winners from stall 14 or higher

11/20 – Returned a double-figure price in the market

10/20 – Returned between 10/1 and 16/1 in the betting

10/20 – Raced at Royal Ascot last time out

10/20 – Placed in their last race

9/20 – Horses from a double-figure stall that 1st, 2nd and 3rd

4/20 – Favourites (inc joint and co)

3/20 – Trained by Richard Fahey

8 of the last 11 winners came from double-figure draws

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: A very competitive renewal as normal. The Haggas runner – Montassib and Gosden entry Samburu have both been popular in the betting in the build-up, while Jumby and Il Bandito have had their supporters too.

Charlie Appleby and William Buick team up with Silent Film, who has won 3 of his last 4, but the interesting race from Royal Ascot , for me, in the Buckingham Palace Stakes. Rhoscolyn was a close third and so is one for the shortlist and the already mentioned Montassib was 5th while Vafortino came 11th.

But it’s the second in that Buckingham Palace Stakes – ROPEY GUEST (e/w) @ 16/1 with 888Sport and the 13th – STAR OF ORION (e/w) @ 11/1 with 888Sport that get the verdict. Ropey Guest is in here off the same mark but connections have booked 5lb claim Callum Hutchinson this time. He’s only got 8-8 to carry and the high draw in 17 looks a plus too.

Star Of Orion was going well last time out, but met a bit of trouble in-running and seemed to lose all chance thereafter. This Ralph Beckett runner is back off the same mark and was a also a CD winner here at the track last July so the track is fine.

4.25 – Darley July Cup (British Champions Series And Global Sprint Challenge) (Group 1) Cl1 6f ITV

19/20 – Aged 5 or younger

18/20 – Had won over 6f before

17/20 – Returned 12/1 or shorter in the betting

16/20 – Had between 1-3 previous runs that season

15/20 – Ran at Royal Ascot last time out

15/20 – Had won a Group 1 or 2 race before

15/20 – Won by a horse trained in the UK

12/20 – Placed last time out

9/20 – Ran last time out in either the King’s Stand Stakes or Diamond Jubilee

9/20 – Unplaced favourites

8/20 – Won their previous race

5/20 – Winning favourites

4/20 – Irish-trained winners (O’Brien trained 2 of the last 4 winners)

2/20 – Trained By Hughie Morrison

1/20 – French-trained winners

The average winning SP in the last 20 years is 8/1

Just one horse aged older than 5 has won since 1968

Aidan O’Brien has won the race 5 times before (1999, 2001, 2010, 2018 & 2019)

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: The Richard Fahey-trained PERFECT POWER @ 9/4 with 888Sport is set to go off as the 2022 July Cup favourite and after a top win in the Group One Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last month it’s easy to see why.

This 3 year-old had been tried over a mile in the 2000 Guineas at the end of April but didn’t seem to last home that day. He’s won over 7f so that seems his limit, but over this 6f trip – where he stays on powerfully – this looks his best distance.

He’s now won his last three tries over 6f and regular rider, Christophe Soumillon is making the trip over to ride – the Belgium jockey is 4-from-5 on the horse.

Having also already won three Group One races we know he can deliver at the highest level, plus being a 3 year-old gets a handy 6lb weight pull with three of his main rivals – Artorius, Creative Force and Naval Crown.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien has won the July Cup 5 times in the past so his runner CADAMOSTO (e/w) @ 18/1 with 888Sport can’t be ruled out of those at bigger prices. Yes, does have just over 2 lengths to find with Perfect Power on their runs in the Commonwealth Cup last time, but is still lightly-raced and might have more to give.

Aussie raider – Artorius – looks Perfect Power’s main threat based on the betting. He was a close third to Naval Crown in the Platinum Jubilee at Royal Ascot last time out and with that coming off a 3 month break should be much sharper this time. He does have to give 6lbs away to Perfect Power though.

The Godolphin camp have a string hand too. They run the already mentioned Naval Crown, who won the Platinum Jubilee Stakes last time and their other runner – Creative Force – was runner-up in that same race. So, with just a neck and 1/2 a length between the first three home in that Group One, you really can make a case for them all against Perfect Power.

However, the fact the trio all have to give 6lbs away to the Fahey horse just swings it for me.

Former Coronation Stakes winner – Alcohol Free – is another to note, but seems to have lost his way a bit this season, while the Michael Owen-owned Flaming Rib will have his backers too after running second to Perfect Power last time at Royal Ascot (1 1/4 lengths).

Finally, with 19 of the last 20 July Cup winners aged 5 or younger, then the two 6 year-olds in the race – Romantic Proposal and Emaraaty Ana – will have this key stat to overcome.

Note: Odds are subject to change

2022 Newmarket July Festival Race Times and Schedule

Newmarket July Festival: Saturday 9th July 2022