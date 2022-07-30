Horse Racing Tips Today: Saturday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps this afternoon, with five meetings from England, one from north of the border up in Scotland and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Saturday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Goodwood, Newmarket, Galway, Thirsk and Doncaster get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining two meetings from Hamilton and Lingfield get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.05pm at Goodwood, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 9.00pm at Hamilton.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, both from Goodwood, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Goodwood, Newmarket, Galway, Thirsk, Doncaster, Hamilton and Lingfield

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the seven meetings today!

NAP – SEA LA ROSA @ 15/8 with Bet UK – 2.45 Goodwood



Our NAP of the day comes from the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes at Glorious Goodwood where we have selected Sea La Rosa for trainer William Haggas to triumph in this fillies and mares race over 1m6f.

This 4-year-old filly comes here boasting some highly impressive form, with five wins, four runner-up places and two third place finishes in her last eleven starts. Last time out Sea La Rosa came second at Haydock, but the time before that she won impressively in a Class 1, Group 3 race in the Betfred Pinnacle Stakes.

Stepping up two furlongs in trip today for the first time, but for a horse as talented as Sea La Rosa will be able to handle it and has been crying out for a longer race. Should go really well.

NEXT BEST – SOAPY STEVENS @ 5/1 with Bet UK – 2.10 Goodwood

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the Coral Summer Handicap on Saturday afternoon at Glorious Goodwood, where we have sided with Soapy Stevens for the Johnston yard to triumph with jockey Franny Norton in the saddle.

This 4-year-old gelding has two wins, a runner-up finish and two third place finishes in his last five starts. Those two wins for Soapy Stevens have come in his last two starts, aiming to make it a hat-trick this afternoon in this Class 2 Handicap over 1m6f. Has won in Class 2 company before, but faces an 8-pound rise today.

Soapy Stevens looks to have the best form in the field as well as being an experienced Class 2 runner. The only question mark is the weight penalty, but we think he will be able to put in a good performance and make it three wins on the spin regardless.

Check out all of our selections across the seven meetings in the UK and Ireland on Saturday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Goodwood, Newmarket, Galway, Thirsk, Doncaster, Hamilton and Lingfield on Saturday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 52 races:

Goodwood Horse Racing Tips

1.05 Loyal Touch @ 4/1 with Bet UK

1.40 Lethal Levi @ 11/8 with Bet UK

2.10 Soapy Stevens (NB) @ 5/1 with Bet UK

2.45 Sea La Rosa (NAP) @ 15/8 with Bet UK

3.20 Inver Park @ 9/1 with Bet UK

3.55 Zero Carbon @ 9/2 with Bet UK

4.30 Fantasy Believer @ 7/1 with Bet UK

Newmarket Horse Racing Tips

1.20 Canadiansmokeshow @ 7/2 with Bet UK

1.55 Fox Degree @ 3/1 with Bet UK

2.25 Star Fortress @ 10/3 with Bet UK

3.00 Old Port @ 19/4 with Bet UK

3.35 Azure Blue @ 11/8 with Bet UK

4.05 Love De Vega @ 22/5 with Bet UK

4.40 Ashky @ 5/6 with Bet UK

Galway Horse Racing Tips

2.00 Rexem @ 14/1 with Bet UK

2.30 Happy Jacky @ 13/1 with Bet UK

3.05 Hiawatha @ 8/13 with Bet UK

3.40 Melnik @ 21/2 with Bet UK

4.15 Pandora Lovegood @ 19/5 with Bet UK

4.45 My Minervina @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.20 Fennor Cross @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.55 Carrigmoorna Queen @ 1/2 with Bet UK

Thirsk Horse Racing Tips

2.06 Harry Brown @ 10/3 with Bet UK

2.38 Auntie Margaret @ 11/2 with Bet UK

3.13 Militia @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.48 Makeen @ 6/1 with Bet UK

4.20 Lattam @ 15/8 with Bet UK

4.55 Open Mind @ 9/2 with Bet UK

5.30 Selfish Brian @ 11/4 with Bet UK

6.05 Wheal Kitty @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Doncaster Horse Racing Tips

1.47 Fortuitous Star @ 4/1 with Bet UK

2.17 Sherdil @ 7/4 with Bet UK

2.52 Tribal Wisdom @ Evs with Bet UK

3.27 Savvy Victory @ 29/10 with Bet UK

4.00 The Dunkirk Lads @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.35 Giogiobbo @ 11/2 with Bet UK

5.10 Back From Dubai @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Hamilton Horse Racing Tips

5.45 Montelusa @ 9/1 with Bet UK

6.20 Kats Bob @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.55 Wickywickywheels @ 7/2 with Bet UK

7.25 Edward Cornelius @ 7/1 with Bet UK

8.00 Under Fox @ 11/2 with Bet UK

8.30 Clan Jock @ 10/3 with Bet UK

9.00 Lochnaver @ 9/4 with Bet UK

Lingfield Horse Racing Tips

4.25 Eagle Eyed Freddie @ 2/1 with Bet UK

5.05 Winforglory @ 4/5 with Bet UK

5.40 Zebra Star @ 9/4 with Bet UK

6.15 G’Daay @ 2/1 with Bet UK

6.45 Big Time Maybe @ 12/1 with Bet UK

7.15 Midgetonamission @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.45 Ciao Adios @ 11/2 with Bet UK

8.15 Jacks Profit @ 9/4 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change