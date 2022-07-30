We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Professional racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing.

Andrew made a profit with his buy of Hollie Doyle on Friday and has three recommended bets/trades on Saturday, July 30th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

NEWMARKET 1.20

The stalls are far side today at Newmarket but, at last night’s meeting, it seemed to be a case of the closer to the nearside rail the better, favouring low draws. LUCKIN BREW (stall 11 of 11) looks badly drawn in the opening 7f fillies’ novice contest and can be sold in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.

Recommendation: Oppose LUCKIN BREW in Newmarket 1.20

GOODWOOD 2.10

BAGUE D’OR has a very consistent profile and looks a solid buy in the Spreadex 50-30-20-10 market. Chris Wall’s four-year-old improved for gelding and the switch to handicap company, recording form figures of 12162211 (4-8). The sole unplaced effort came when bizarrely switched to frontrunning tactics by James Doyle at Newbury last September. That was the one and only time Doyle has ridden him and he’s two from two for today’s pilot Neil Callan. Fixed odds punters can back him at around the 6-1 mark.

Recommendation: Back BAGUE D’OR in Newmarket 2.10

THIRSK 6.05

The John Quinn yard is just one from 83 when using first-time blinkers for a loss of £75.00 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners = 7.6). The sole winner came on the all-weather at Chelmsford when allowed a soft lead on that pace-favouring track. BA NA HILLS, the 9-2 second favourite for this 1m Class 6 handicap, sports the headgear for the first time today. He was tried in first-time cheekpieces three runs back and trailed home last of 13 at Newcastle. Sell in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.

Recommendation: Oppose BA NA HILLS in Thirsk 6.05

