Glorious Goodwood Lucky 15 Tips | ITV Racing Best Bets Sat 30th July

Four Glorious Goodwood Lucky 15 tips today from Andy Newton to add to your horse racing bet slips on Saturday 30th July 2022. Yes, as we move into the fourth day of the 5-day Glorious Goodwood Festival on Saturday we’ve four best bets from across the LIVE ITV horse racing to get stuck into – put them in an e/w Lucky 15 or back them in an e/w acca at 900/1!





Today’s Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets

LOYAL TOUCH @ 9/2 with BetUK – 1.05 Goodwood



This Mark Johnston runner was a beaten favourite on debut at Salisbury, but was only just touched off that day so with that experience can be expected to improve this time. Ryan Moore rides and trainer Mark Johnston has a fair record in the race.

Another good chance for Ryan Moore. Ran on well over 5f last time at Sandown so the step up in trip for this Richard Hughes runner looks a big plus. Off the same mark here and has handled the track well in the past.

SOAPY STEVENS @ 9/2 with BetUK – 2.10 Goodwood



A great race for the Mark Johnston yard over the years – winning 4 of th last 7. They’ve got three in here – Golden Flame, Themaxwecan and Soapy Stevens, with the nod going to the last-named. A gutsy winner at Newmarket last time and is only up 3lbs for that win. Has now hit the frame in his last five races, including winning his last two, and could have more to come.

Ran on well to be 4th in the Irish Oaks last time and looks the sort to relish the step up again in trip here to 1m6f. Being a 3 year-old gets a handy weight pull from the older horses and is another good chance on the day for jockey Ryan Moore.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

2022 Glorious Goodwood Race Time and Dates

Glorious Goodwood – Saturday 30th July 2022

1:05 – British European Breeders Fund EBF Maiden Stakes (Colts & Geldings) Cl2 (2yo) 7f ITV

1:40 – Coral Stewards’ Sprint Handicap (Consolation Race For The Stewards’ Cup) Cl2 (3yo+) 6f ITV

2:10 – Coral Summer Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 1m6f ITV

2:45 – Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (Group 2) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m6f ITV

3:20 – Coral Stewards’ Cup (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 6f ITV

3:55 – Medallia Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 7f ITV

4:30 – Singleton Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 1m1f RTV

