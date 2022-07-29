Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Saturday Picks – July 30th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew has found winners at up to 22-1 this week and has seven picks across six races on Saturday, July 30th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

525 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Copied Copy Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

NEWMARKET 1.55

QUEEN OF UPLANDS & COMEDIAN LEADER (system – Newmarket fillies’ nursery weight angle)

This fillies’ nursery usually goes to a lowly-weighted runner (carrying 8-13 or less), who finished in the top four last time out. Since the 2013 renewal, the qualifiers are seven from 64 bets for a profit of £28.75 to a £1 level stake at SP. Ignoring those ridden by claimers improves the strike-rate to seven from 50 (+£42.75). COMEDIAN LEADER and QUEEN OF UPLANDS are the only qualifiers and I’m backing both.

NEWMARKET 2.25

TECHNIQUE (system – Freddie & Martyn Meade yard, first-time blinkers)

The Meade yard has a useful record with their first-time blinkered runners, with seven of the 27 qualifiers scoring for a profit of £23.00. TECHNIQUE could be worth chancing to bounce back from her modest fourth over course and distance last time.

THIRSK 3.48

GWEEDORE (system – sire Epaulette, Thirsk)

Progeny of the sire Epaulette have a decent record at Thirsk, landing six of their 36 starts for a profit of £30.00. GWEEDORE does most of his racing at Ayr but should be suit by this venue and looks well drawn (middle-to-high draws do best in big-field 1m handicaps here).

THIRSK 4.20

DESERT GLORY (system – Churchill, second time out, top 4 on debut)

Progeny of the sire Churchill have a poor record on their racecourse debuts but those who finish in the top four do well next time out, winning ten of their 28 starts for a profit of £9.68. It might be stretching a point with DESERT GLORY, as he was beaten by 27 lengths into fourth of seven at Ripon on his debut, but he was backed from 10-1 into 5-1 and ran very green. In-form James Tate has a good record with his second-time out runners and he’s worth chancing at big odds (20-1 at the time of writing).

DONCASTER 5.10

KODEBREAKER (system – Kevin Ryan 3yos, first run after a wind operation)

Kevin Ryan has a solid record with his three-year-olds on their first run back after wind surgery, scoring with eight of the 37 qualifiers for a profit of £11.13. Those who started in the first four in the betting were seven from 17 for a profit of £21.13. KODEBREAKER finished third on soft ground at Ayr in May on his first start after a wind operation and went two places better at 12-1 next time. He took a backwards step at Newcastle last time, finishing ninth as the 7-2 favourite, but another wind operation could be the key.

LINGFIELD 8.15

PYRRHIC DANCER (system – Richard Hannon, second run since gelded)

Richard Hannon has a good recent record with his runners on their second start since being gelded, scoring with 22 of the 88 qualifiers since the beginning of 2018 for a profit of £61.20. PYRRHIC DANCER was only sixth over course and distance on last time but he was 22-1 and that run was probably needed. He’s worth chancing at big odds.

394 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Copied Copy Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Horse Racing NAP Of The Day – Wednesday 27th July

Goodwood ITV Racing Tips and Trends – Wednesday 27th July

Goodwood Placepot Tips – Wednesday 27th July

Glorious Goodwood Each-Way Betting Tip – Wednesday 27th July

Glorious Goodwood Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips – Wednesday 27th July

Glorious Goodwood Free Bets and Bookmaker Offers

Kevin Blake’s Best Five Glorious Goodwood Bets

Andrew Mount’s Best Bets – Wednesday 27th July

Glorious Goodwood Quiz – Test Your Goodwood Knowledge

Existing Customer Free Bets On Wednesday 27th July

Galway Plate Tips and Trends – Wednesday 27th July

Galway Festival Tips – Wednesday 27th July

Horse Racing Tips For All UK/Ire Races Today – Wednesday 27th July

Deposit £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets with SBK

This is how to get £30 in free bets with SBK:

Download SBK and sign up using promo code SBS22 Deposit at least £10 using a Debit Card card or Trustly Receive £30 in free bets that can be used on any SBK market

Full Terms and Conditions

Deposit at least £10 in a single amount to get £30 in free bets. Free bets will appear in your promo balance, have no monetary value and are non-withdrawable. These can be placed on all sports in denominations of £10, £20 or £30.

If your free bet is settled as a win, the winnings will be added to your withdrawal balance. Should a free bet be used on a selection that has been voided, then the stake will be returned. Free bets that haven’t been used expire 90 days after they being credited.

This promotion is only open to new users making their first deposit by Devut card or Trustly. Deposits via Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card include Monzo won’t qualify.

Offer limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer. The offer can only be redeemed by residents of UK, Ireland and Malta only, who sign up and deposit between 17:45 GMT on 18th March, 2022 and 16:00 BST on 25th July 2022.

Related