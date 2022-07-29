Goodwood Betting Tips Day Five | ITV Racing Trends Sat 30th July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

See our Goodwood betting tips for Saturday as the 5-day Glorious Goodwood Festival moves into the fifth and final day. Plenty to look forward to as well, with the Coral Stewards’ Cup (3:20) one of the highlights as a competitive field of 28 runners battle it out for the £128k top prize.



To help you find the winners, Andy Newton is on-hand with the key big-race trends and his ITV racing tips for all the Glorious Goodwood LIVE races on Saturday 30th July.

Plus, grab a £30 FREE BET with our friends at 888Sport (bet £10, get £30) to use on the LIVE ITV Racing from Goodwood today.

RELATED: See the best horse racing betting sites to add new bookmakers to your portfolio

Goodwood Betting Tips – ITV Horse Racing Best Bets Satuday 30th July 2022

Note: Odds are subject to change

RELATED: Goodwood Races – Cards, Tips & Results from Races at Glorious Goodwood

Glorious Goodwood Betting Tips | Horse Racing Trends and ITV Racing Best Bets, Sat 30th July 22



1.05 – British European Breeders Fun EBF Maiden Stakes Cl2 7f ITV

10/10 – Didn’t win last time out

9/10 – Returned 9/1 or shorter in the betting

9/10 – Drawn in stalls 4 or higher

8/10 – Foaled in Jan, Feb or March

8/10 – Had between 0-1 runs before

7/10 – Finished in the top 4 last time out

7/10 – Ran in the last 5 weeks

6/10 – Unplaced favourite

6/10 – From draws 8-12 (inc)

2/10 – Trained by Mark Johnston

2/10 – Winning favourite

SPORTSLENS GOODWOOD BETTING TIPS: Several unknowns here with a lot of unraced or lightly-raced sorts. Of those that have run Classic and The Foxes can be expected to improve for the experience, but with the Mark Johnston yard having a fair record in this race, their LOYAL TOUCH @ SP with 888Sport is the call.

Ryan Moore is booked to ride and a close third on debut was a decent start to his career. That also came over 7f, so we know this trip suits and should take a leap forward here.

Johnston also runs TROJAN LEGEND (e/w) @ SP with 888Sport, who was down the field on debut at Haydock, but connections must feel he’s come on a fair bit to take his chance in this better race and looks worth a small saver too.

1.40 – Coral Stewards’ Sprint Stakes Handicap (Consolation Race for the Qatar Stewards’ Cup) (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 6f ITV

17/18 – Didn’t win their last race

17/18 – Had won over 6f previously

15/18 – Raced at Goodwood previously

15/18 – Had 4 or more runs that season

14/18 – Won at least 3 times during their career

13/18 – Finished 4 th or worse in their last race

or worse in their last race 13/18 – Favourites unplaced

10/18 – Returned a double-figure price in the market

9/18 – Priced between 8/1 and 12/1 in the market

9/18 – Winning Distance – 1 ¼ lengths or more

8/18 – Raced at either York (3) or Newmarket (5) last time out

3/18 – Winning Favourites (one in the last 15 years)

1/18 – 3 year-old winners

15 of the last 16 winners carried 9-0 or more

10 of the last 16 winners carried between 9-0 and 9-5

Just 1 winner from stall 1 in the last 16 runnings

Treacherous won the race in 2020

SPORTSLENS GOODWOOD BETTING TIPS: Many chances here, including CD winners Dream Composer and the 2020 winner of this race – Treacherous – are others for the shortlist. The in-form Lethal Levi, will be very popular, but looks a bit short in the betting, while the consistent Mokaatil and Mitrosonfire are others to note.

But this could be another for top jockey Ryan Moore, who rides the Richard Hughes-trained NELSON GAY (e/w) @ 8/1 with 888Sport. This 4 year-old was staying on well over 5f last time at Sandown and so the step back up to 6f here looks a plus, while he’s also in here off the same mark.

The other to have onside is THE LAMPLIGHTER (e/w) @ 12/1 with 888Sport, who is 5lbs better off for his 5th behind Dream Composer here last time out, and has been freshened up by having a few months off – gone well fresh in the past. He’s a CD winner too and prior to that last run ran two solid second at Brighton and Goodwood.

2.10 – Coral Summer Stakes (Handicap) Cl2 1m6f ITV

18/19 – Had won at least twice before

17/19 – Had won over at least 1m4f before

16/19 – Had raced within the last 4 weeks

15/19 – Aged either 4 or 5 years-old

12/19 – Returned 9/1 or shorter in the betting

12/19 – Rated between 89-100

11/19 – Carried 9-7 or more

11/19 – Placed favourites

10/19 – Came from the top three in the betting

6/19 – Trained by Mark Johnston

6/19 – Ran at Newmarket last time out

5/19 – Winning favourites

4/19 – Won last time out

3/19 – Ran at Ascot last time out

2/19 – Ridden by Ryan Moore

No winner from stall 1 in the last 16 runnings

8 of the last 14 winners came from stalls 10-14 (inc)

SPORTSLENS GOODWOOD BETTING TIPS: Another tough contest to unravel, but it’s also another that the Mark Johnston yard like to win – landing 6 of the last 19. With 8 of the last 14 winners also coming between stalls 10-14, then their SOAPY STEVENS @ 5/1 with 888Sport, who is drawn 11, gets the verdict.

This 4 year-old was a gustsy short-head winner at Newmarket last time out and is only up 3lbs for that. Yes, more is needed, but he showed a top attitude that day to beat 15 rivals and looks worth sticking with.

Valley Forge, Bague D’Or, Cemhaan and Sam Cooke are others to consider, while Red Flyer, Bascule and Trawlerman will have their supporters too. But Johnston also has GOLDEN FLAME (e/w) @ 20/1 with 888Sport and THEMAXWECAN (e/w) @ 20/1 with 888Sport, who sports the first-time visor and is a proven course winner, in the race and at bigger prices this allowes us to have small savers on them too.

2.45 – Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (Group 2) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 1m6f ITV

17/19 – Had won over at least 1m4f before

15/19 – Had raced 2 or more times already that season

15/19 – Finished in the top three last time out

15/19 – Returned 15/2 or shorter in the betting

13/19 – Aged 3 or 4 years-old

11/19 – Had run at Goodwood before

11/19 – Won last time out

9/19 – Unplaced favourites

7/19 – Winning favourites

3/19 – Ran at Newmarket last time out

9 of the last 16 winners came from stalls 4-6 (inc)

SPORTSLENS GOODWOOD BETTING TIPS: Sea La Rosa will be popular here for the Haggas team after a fair second in the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock last time out. But she’s got to give 12lbs away to the Aidan O’Brien runner – EMILY DICKINSON @ 9/4 with 888Sport – here and that could be the difference.

This 3 year-old was a fair 4th in the Irish Oaks last time out – beaten only 3 3/4 lengths – while having stayed on that day over 1m4f looks the sort to improve for the step up in trip here (1m6f).

Yesyes and course winner Urban Artist can chances too, but of the bigger-priced runners – the James Fanshawe-trained VIOLA (e/w) @ 14/1 with 888Sport gets the nod. This 5 year-old was third at Newmarket last time out but before that was only 1 1/4 lengths behind Sea La Rosa at Haydock in the Pinnacle Stakes – form that would see her go close here.

3.20 – Coral Stewards´ Cup (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 6f ITV

19/19 – Had won over 6f before

18/19 – Aged 6 or younger

18/19 – Had at least 3 previous career wins to their name

17/19 – Had 3 or more previous runs that season

12/19 – Raced at either Ascot, York or Newmarket last time out

12/19 – Aged either 4 or 5 years-old

11/19 – Placed favourites (top 4)

11/19 – Carried 9-1 or less

10/19 – Placed 1st or 2nd last time out

9/19 – Raced at Goodwood before

6/19 – Favourites (1 joint, 1 co)

3/19 – Winning 3 year-olds

13 of the last 17 winners came from a double-figure draw

SPORTSLENS GOODWOOD BETTING TIPS: A minefield of a race to try and solve here. Whenthedealisdone has been popular in the betting in the build-up to the race, plus First Folio, Great Ambassador and last year’s winner – Commanche Falls – has to be considered even off a 2lb higher mark than last year.

SUMMERGHAND @ 12/1 with 888Sport is another past winner of the race (2000) and despite being a 8 year-old now is racing off an 8lb lower mark this year, so has to be considered. This O’Meara runner also returned to form last time out with a close 5th in the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot.

With the prices allowing, there is no harm in having a few more goes in this race, so step forward the Ryan Moore-ridden REGIONAL (e/w) @ 10/1 with 888Sport, who has been running consistently in recent runs, plus the Ed Walker runner – POPMASTER (e/w) @ 12/1 with 888Sport – ran another good race to be a 3/4 length second in the Wokingham Stakes last time and a repeat of that run, with Tom Marquand riding again, would see him go close.

3.55 – Medallia Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 7f ITV

12/12 – Carried 9-4 or less

10/12 – Had run in the last 3 weeks

10/12 – Won over 7f before

9/12 – Drawn in stall 7 or lower

8/12 – Won 2 or 3 times before

8/12 – Rated between 91-96

8/12 – Returned 8/1 or shorter in the betting

6/12 – Irish bred

5/12 – Had run at Goodwood before

4/12 – Won last time out

4/12 – Ran at Newmarket last time out

3/12 – Trained by Mark Johnston

2/12 – Winning favourites

SPORTSLENS GOODWOOD BETTING TIPS: Another fair race over the years for the Mark Johnston yard, so their I’m A Gambler has to be considered, but does have a bit of an up-and-down profile, plus has a big weight (9-9) to carry.

Wodeton and Roman Dragon were both nice winners last time, but it’s another recent winner – KOY KOY @ 13/2 with 888Sport – that’s of interest. Ryan Moore rides this George Boughey 3 year-old, who was a nice winner at Newmarket a few weeks ago. Up only 2lbs for that success too and that win was made to look even better as the horse got loose in the build-up.

The other to have in your corner is SPIRIT OF NGURU (e/w) @ 4/1 with 888Sport. This Haggas runner will strip fitter for a recent close second at Haydock, which came over this trip too. It was also his first since being gelded, so can be expected to have learned a lot for racing for the first time without an undercarriage!

Note: Odds are subject to change

RELATED: Glorious Goodwood Quiz | Test Your Goodwood Horse Racing Knowledge



889 Codes claimed Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms A qualifying bet is your first ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater placed on any sports market. Multiple bets qualify with cumulative odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. Each way bets count as two bets and must be at least £/€/$10 each way (£/€/$20 in total) to qualify. First qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of registration. What doesn’t qualify: free Bet stakes and bets placed with Profit Boost tokens; cashed Out, Voided and Permutation Bets; bets placed on Virtual Sports; members making their first deposits with PayPal, Muchbetter, Paysafe Card, Neteller or Skrill; if you play from Northern Ireland, this promotion does not apply to you.

2022 Glorious Goodwood Race Time and Dates

Glorious Goodwood – Saturday 30th July 2022

1:05 – British European Breeders Fund EBF Maiden Stakes (Colts & Geldings) Cl2 (2yo) 7f ITV

1:40 – Coral Stewards’ Sprint Handicap (Consolation Race For The Stewards’ Cup) Cl2 (3yo+) 6f ITV

2:10 – Coral Summer Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 1m6f ITV

2:45 – Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (Group 2) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m6f ITV

3:20 – Coral Stewards’ Cup (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 6f ITV

3:55 – Medallia Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 7f ITV

4:30 – Singleton Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 1m1f RTV

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the best horse racing betting sites – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of today’s horse racing from Glorious Goodwood. Plus, best of all, they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of and by joining this will give you a wider range of bookmakers so you can get the best value when placing your horse racing bets.