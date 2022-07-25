Plenty of 2022 Galway Racing Festival free bets and bookmaker sign-up offers to snap-up this week as Irish horse racing fans look forward the monster 7-day Galway Racing Festival, which runs from Monday 25th to Sunday 31st July.
So, to help you get stuck into 2022 Galway Festival this week – here at SportsLens we’ve pulled together the very best bookmaker sign-up offers and free bets that you can take advantage of ahead of the 7-day meeting.
Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers. You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers & Free Bets
|1.
|
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino BonusT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free BetsT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
|Claim Offer
What Date Is The 2022 Galway Racing Festival
📅Date: Monday 25th July – Sunday 31st July 2022
🏇Racecourse: Galway
📺 TV: RTE2/Racing TV
RELATED: Glorious Goodwood Free Bets and Bookmaker Offers
2022 Galway Festival Betting Offers and Free Bets For Galway Races (Mon 25th-Sun 31st July)
Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
How To Claim Your 2022 Galway Festival Free Bets
-
-
- Select one (or more) of the top bookmakers from our lists on this page (just click link)
- Then, simply fill out their safe, quick and 100% secure registration form
- Just, deposit and place an initial bet that meets their free bet terms (see below) and your bookmaker free bets will then be added to your new accounts.
-
Best 2022 Galway Festival Horse Racing Betting Offers, Free Bets and Bookie Sign-Up Offers
BoyleSports Galway Festival Horse Racing Sign-up Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 in Galway Free Bets
The free bet bonus being offered at BoyleSports is another cracking one, giving you the opportunity to bag yourself a tasty £20 in free bets. Take a look below to see the most important parts of this ‘easy-to-claim’ bonus to use if you wanted on the horse racing at Galway Races this week.
- Click here to sign up to BoyleSports
- Place a bet of £10+ at odds of evens or greater
- Receive £20 of Free Bets
Other benefits of joining Boylesports
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Daily Extra Place Offers and Money back if 2nd to SP Fav (in selected races)
- No promo code required
- Available to mobile customers only
- Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of evens or greater
- Available to customers who are 18+
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
888Sport Galway Festival Horse Racing Free Bets: £30 in Free Bets (when you place your first £10 bet)
Secure a £30 free bet to use on the 2022 Galway Festival with 888Sport – all you need to do is place an initial £10 opening bet after you’ve gone through the easy sign-up process and deposited with them – oh, and you’ll also get a £10 casino free bonus too if that’s your thing.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
Key Terms
- Click here and sign up to 888Sport.
- Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get £30 in Free Bets
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet
Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
BetUK Galway Festival Free Bet Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets For Galway Races
BetUK are one of the main bookmakers for horse racing punters in the UK and Ireland. One of the newer bookies to pick from, but one you can certainly trust and one that has a wide range of top offers and competitive prices – including at this year’s 2022 Galway Festival.
New customers can also snap-up a free £30 bet with BetUK, by just placing a £10 initial bet. Minimum odds are just 1.50 (or greater) for your first bet to qualify for the £30 free bet on the Galway races this week.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
How To Claim Your BetUK £30 Free Bet
- Click here and sign up to BetUK.
- Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get a £30 FREE BET
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
William Hill 2022 Galway Festival Free Bet Offer: £30 in Galway Races Free Bets
William Hill are one of the biggest names in the betting and horse racing industry and have been for ages! William Hill have be a leading player in the bookmaking industry since 1934! Therefore, they are a bookie you can totally trust ahead of the 2022 Galway Festival and one that also have a large array of sports betting markets to choose from.
The William Hill team have also given us at SportsLens an exclusive £30 free bet joining offer that requires you to bet only £10 – here’s how to get involved.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
Key Terms
- Click here and sign up to William Hill.
- Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get a £30 Free bet
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet (2x£15)
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Virgin Bet 2022 Galway Festival Racing Free Bet Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Get £20 in free bets for this year’s Galway Festival Meeting by betting just £10 with the Virgin Bet.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
How to claim the Galway Horse Racing Betting Offer:
- Sign up to Virgin Bet by clicking here
- Deposit £10 and bet on the sportsbook at odds of 1.5 or more
- Get £20 in Virgin Bet Free Bets on settlement
Fitzdares Galway Festival Horse Racing Betting Offers: Bet £30 Get £30 in Free Bets For Galway Races
It couldn’t be easier to secure this suberb welcome bonus from Fitzdares. Just follow the steps below and you’ll have £30 in free bets added to your new betting account. You can then use this £30 free bet on the horse races at the 2022 Galway Racing Festival this year.
- No promo code required
- Bonus for new customers only
- Qualifying bet matched up to maximum of £30
- Available to customers who are 18+
How to claim the 2022 Galway Festival Horse Racing Betting Offer:
- Click here to sign up to Fitzdares
- Deposit and place a bet of £30, at odds of evens or higher
- Receive £30 in Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Betfred 2022 Galway Festival Free Bet Offer: £60 In Horse Racing Free Bets For 2022 Galway Races
It couldn’t be easier to claim this year’s Galway Festival horse racing betting offer with top bookmaker Betfred. Just follow the steps below and the free bets will be transferred to your account.
- Click here to sign up to Betfred
- Wager £10+ at odds of evens or higher
- You’ll then receive £60 in bonuses – as easy of that!
Betfred’s sign-up bonus is one of the biggest bonuses on offer that we’ve found from the well-known and respected sportsbooks. You can check out its main points below.
- Bonus for new mobile customers only
- Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of evens or greater
- Available to customers who are 18+
- Daily Horse Racing Offers For Existing Customers
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
LiveScore Bet: Galway Festival Horse Racing Offer – Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets For Galway Races
LiveScore Bet offer new customers £10 and get £20 free bet, but once a member they also have the popular BEST ODDS GUARANTEED offer for horse racing bettors to use – meaning if you take a price on a horse and it returns at bigger odds LiveScore Bet will pay you at the bigger SP price.
How to Claim the LiveScore Bet 2022 Galway Festival Racing Free Bet (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to LiveScore Bet
- Place a £10 (or more) bet on ANY sport at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or bigger
- Get two £10 free bets once your first bet is settled
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing, from 10am) ✅
- Competitive UK/Irish Horse Racing Prices ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
bet365 Galway Festival Free Bet Offer: Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits For Galway Races
bet365 a bookmaker with a huge reputation around the world so they are a ‘must-have’ to have on your side if you are having a bet on the horse racing at the Galway Festival this week.
The better news is that we’ve also an exclusive SportsLens bet365 joining offer that will require to you bet just £10 and get £50 in bet credits for the races at the 2022 Galway Festival.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Daily Horse Racing Bet Boosts ✅
- Excellent Existing Customer Offers ✅
How To Claim Your bet365 £50 Galway Festival Horse Racing Free Bet
- Click here and sign up to Bet365.
- Bet £10 at odds of (1.20) or greater and Get £50 in Bet Credits
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £50 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
How to use these 2022 Galway Festival Bookmaker Free Bets
As soon your bookmaker GALWAY FESTIVAL FREE BETS have been added onto your new betting accounts (after meeting the required terms), then you are totally free to use them on any sportsbook markets on your bookmaker’s site – including at the horse racing at the Galway Festival, including the 2022 Galway Plate and Galway Hurdle.
Plus, with all other sports covered too, then you can always check out their large array of sports betting markets on each bookmaker site – including football, golf, boxing, tennis or cricket (a full list of their sports can be found online).
2022 Galway Festival Race Time and Dates
Galway Festival – Monday 25th July 2022
- 5:10 – Galmont.com & Galwaybayhotel.com Novice Hurdle (4yo) 2m½f RTE2
- 5:40 – Easyfix Handicap Hurdle (4yo+ 80-109) 2m½f RTE2
- 6:10 – Claregalwayhotel.ie Irish EBF (C & G) Maiden (2yo) 7f RTE2
- 6:40 – Connacht Hotel (Q.R.) Handicap (4yo+ 70-100) 2m1f RTE2
- 7:15 – Claytonhotelgalway.ie Handicap (3yo 50-80) 7f RTE2
- 7:50 – Eventus Handicap (3yo 60-90) 1m4½f RTV
- 8:20 – Monami Construction INH Flat Race (4yo) 2m½f RTV
Galway Festival – Tuesday 26th July 2022
- 5:10 – COLM QUINN BMW Novice Hurdle (Listed Race) (4yo+) 2m½f RTE2
- 5:40 – Latin Quarter Beginners Chase (4yo+) 2m2f RTE2
- 6:10 – COLM QUINN BMW Irish EBF Fillies Maiden (IRE Incentive Race) (2yo) 7f RTE2
- 6:40 – COLM QUINN BMW Mile Handicap (Premier Handicap) (3yo+) 1m½f RTE2
- 7:15 – Caulfield Industrial Irish EBF Maiden (3yo+) 7f RTE2
- 7:50 – caulfieldindustrial.com Handicap (4yo+ 50-80) 7f RTV
- 8:20 – Caulfield Industrial Handicap (4yo+ 50-70) 1m½f RTV
Galway Festival – Wednesday 27th July 2022
- 5:10 – Tote Always SP Or Better At Galway Maiden Hurdle (5yo+) 2m5f RTE2
- 5:40 – SP Or Better Guaranteed With Tote Handicap Hurdle (4yo+) 2m6½f RTE2
- 6:10 – Free Jackpot All Customers At Tote.ie Irish EBF Mares Handicap Hurdle (4yo+) 2m½f RTE2
- 6:40 – Tote Galway Plate (Handicap Chase) (Grade A) (4yo+) 2m6½f RTE2
- 7:15 – Tote Guarantee On All Irish & UK Races (Q.R.) Maiden (3yo+) 1m4f RTE2
- 7:50 – Play The Tote Exacta On Every Race Handicap (3yo) 1m½f RTV
- 8:20 – Claim Your Welcome Offer @Tote.ie Handicap (3yo+ 50-80) 2m½f RTV
Galway Festival – Thursday 28th July 2022
- 2:10 – Guinness Beginners Chase (5yo+) 2m6½f RTV
- 2:45 – Guinness Open Gate Brewery Novice Chase (Grade 3) (4yo+) 2m2f RTE2
- 3:20 – Rockshore Handicap (4yo+) 1m½f RTE2
- 3:55 – Arthur Guinness Irish EBF Corrib Fillies Stakes (Listed Race) (Fillies & Mares) (3yo+) 7f RTE2
- 4:30 – Guinness Novice Hurdle (4yo+) 2m4½f RTE2
- 5:05 – Guinness Galway Hurdle Handicap (Grade A) (4yo+) 2m RTE2
- 5:40 – Guinness 0.0% Handicap (3yo+ 50-70) 1m4f RTV
- 6:10 – Guinness Time INH Flat Race (5yo+) 2m2½f RTV
Galway Festival – Friday 29th July 2022
- 5:00 – Guinness Galway Tribes Handicap Hurdle (4yo+) 2m TG4
- 5:30 – James’s Gate Irish EBF Median Auction Maiden (IRE Incentive Race) (2yo) 7f TG4
- 6:00 – Guinness Galway Blazers Handicap Chase (4yo+) 2m6½f TG4
- 6:35 – Guinness Handicap (Premier Handicap) (3yo+) 1m4f TG4
- 7:10 – Guinness Irish EBF Fillies’ Maiden (3yo+) 1m4f RTV
- 7:40 – Arthur Guinness Handicap (3yo 50-70) 1m½f RTV
- 8:10 – Rockshore Irish Lager Race (4yo+) 1m6f RTV
- 8:40 – Hop House 13 Handicap (3yo+ 50-75) 1m6f RTV
Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets
See below our select list of some of the best horse racing betting sites – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of today’s horse racing from the 2022 Galway Festival. Plus, best of all, they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of and by joining this will give you a wider range of bookmakers so you can get the best value when placing your horse racing bets.