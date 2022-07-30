We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

As Glorious Goodwood draws to a close for another year, the horse racing NAP of the Day on Saturday, 30 July for SportsLens tipsters is Emily Dickinson. She steps back up in trip but down in grade for the 1m 6f Group 2 Lillie Langtry Stakes there this afternoon (2:45). This Aidan O’Brien trained Irish raider is a strong fancy at fabulous 5/2 odds here.

An eye-catching runner-up over this distance on her previous start, Emily Dickinson belongs to powerful horse racing owner Mrs John Magnier of the Coolmore set. She has the stamina needed for this test. This three-year-old is our horse racing NAP of the Day as a result.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Emily Dickinson win?

A daughter of Dubawi out of Irish Oaks heroine Chicquita, Emily Dickinson has plenty of stamina on the dam side of her purple pedigree. Her reappearance run when fifth at Leopardstown was a particularly strong maiden that has thrown up all sorts of winners. Those include the Cheshire Oaks heroine Thoughts Of June and Prix Saint-Alary scorer Above The Curve.

It was no surprise when Emily Dickinson landed her next start and returned at 11/10 on the best betting sites at Naas. Although then only fifth in the Lingfield Oaks Trial next time out, she had a tender ride from Ryan Moore with the future in mind. She then made Roscarberry, the third past the post in the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes previously, pull out all the stops to win a Group 3 over today’s trip at Leopardstown.

Emily Dickinson looked all stamina and went down by a short-head after a strong challenge throughout the final furlong. The front two pulled almost four lengths clear of the Stanerra Stakes field according to the race result that day. It’s also worth noting that owner-stable companion Lily Pond dropped down in distance and landed a Group 2 on her next start.

Our horse racing NAP of the Day looks tailor made for this trip

This is strong Emerald Isle form that Emily Dickinson brings to Goodwood races today, then, and she was far from disgraced in Classic company last time out. While she couldn’t emulate her dam and land the Irish Oaks, she ran on into fourth when daylight finally appeared and saw out the race strongly behind Royal Ascot winner Magical Lagoon. Off the back of that effort, she looks well worth another crack at 1m 6f.

It’s also significant that Emily Dickinson holds an entry in the St Leger. At the time of writing, horse racing betting sites have her at 25/1 for the long-distance Doncaster Classic in September. If she wins the Lillie Langtry, getting 12lb weight for age from all bar one rival here, then those odds should tumble.

There have been plenty of St Leger ante post betting movers and shakers at Goodwood this week. Emily Dickinson is another and our horse racing NAP of the Day on 30 July. A £10 punt at her current price with 888Sport returns £35 if she can go one better than her penultimate start over a trip which promises to suit. New customers who join this bookmaker and place such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses with details below…

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

Here is more information on that new customer betting offer with 888Sport. This is a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal available to all SportsLens readers who don’t already have an account with this online bookie.

Join 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets such as Skrill, Paysafecard, Paypal, Neteller and MuchBetter as these payment methods just just aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

Once new customers fund their account, place a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP of the Day has it covered. After the wager settles, new customers get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Further T&Cs apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Stake just £10 on our top horse racing bet today and new customers receive £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus that £10 casino bonus. Follow these six simple steps to claim the offer today:

New customers join 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Place a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once this settles, receive 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

818 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

