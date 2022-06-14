Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Tuesday, 14 June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The horse racing NAP of the Day as Royal Ascot kicks off on Tuesday, 14 June, looks a little different from SportsLens tipsters. We’ve got a couple of each way plays for punters to consider in races where there are short-price favourites.

660 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

There’s little value in backing either horse racing hotpots Baaeed and Coroebus at odds-on. Instead, our experts take them on each way looking for place money at the royal meeting. They say look elsewhere in the market. Let’s take a look at these punts against some red-hot jollies:

2:30 Royal Ascot – ORDER OF AUSTRALIA E/W @ 20/1 with 888Sport (NB)

E/W @ 20/1 with 888Sport (NB) 4:20 Royal Ascot – MALJOOM E/W @ 12/1 with 888Sport (NAP)

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Maljoom hit the frame?

Classic winner Coroebus has a favourite’s chance at the head of Royal Ascot odds for the St James’s Palace Stakes (4:20). However, German 2000 Guineas hero Maljoom has clearly progressed this spring and looks an interesting each way contender. One of two in the race trained by William Haggas, this three-year-old Caravaggio colt runs in the colours of Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum made famous by the globetrotting Addeybb.

Maljoom has made rapid progress from winning a Doncaster maiden on the opening weekend of the British Flat turf season in March to Group 2 glory overseas. Not bad in less than two months. This marked improvement saw the best UK betting sites send him off at just 3/1 for the German Classic.

Today’s horse racing NAP looks overpriced for a Classic winner

Given the serious upward curve Maljoom is on, it doesn’t make sense he’s a double figure price for the four-timer at Royal Ascot. Cieren Fallon now takes the ride for the first time and posted a 24 per cent strike rate at this venue last year. Following those mounts of his blind yielded £7.33 profit off a £1 level stake.

Haggas comes into the royal meeting on a 23 per cent strike rate over the last 14 days too. Provided he continues to find improvement, Maljoom could end up giving Coroebus most to think about. A £10 punt each way with 888Sport returns £164 if he wins at 12/1. It is currently 12/5 for Maljoom to hit the frame with the place part of such a wager.

190 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Order Of Australia overpriced in battle behind Baaeed

At 1/5 best overnight for the Royal Ascot opener, the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes over the straight mile (2:30), it will be a major upset if Baaeed doesn’t follow-up on his Lockinge success. Order Of Australia feels like the forgotten horse in the line-up, though, having won a Breeders’ Cup Mile a year-and-a-half ago.

Trained by Aidan O’Brien, who saddled Circus Maximus to win this during previous Royal Ascot results in 2020, he beat that one in Keeneland later in the campaign. Order Of Australia ran some cracking races in defeat behind Baaeed and previously Palace Pier late last summer. He has a length in hand over Chindit and now meets that re-opposing rival off 6lb better terms from Deauville.

NB to our horse racing NAP has clear place prospects on pick of form

Order Of Australia was also in front of last year’s Queen Anne runner-up Lope Y Fernandez when runner-up in the Prix du Moulin at Longchamp. These horse racing results and pieces of form don’t suggest he can trouble Baaeed, but do look arguably the best of the rest on offer. The only concern is his mixed record fresh.

If there are any horse racing betting sites out there offering a without the favourite market, then Order Of Australia is worth a serious look. Backing him each way with 888Sport at 20/1 effectively means it’s 5/1 for him to finish second. That makes Order Of Australia the NB to our horse racing NAP for 14 June, Maljoom.

316 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

Here is more information on that new customer betting offer at 888Sport now. This is a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal available to all SportsLens readers that don’t have an account with this online bookie already.

Sign up to 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets such as Skrill, Paysafecard, PayPal, Neteller and MuchBetter as these payment methods aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

Once new customers fund their online account, place a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP and NB both meet that. After the wager settles, new customers receive 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Additional terms and conditions apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Stake just £10 on either of our top horse racing bet todays and new customers get £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus that £10 casino bonus. These six steps show punters how to claim the offer:

New customers sign up to 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Place a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) After this settles, receive 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

686 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

We’re well into the Flat season now and Royal Ascot starts today. It’s the latest of many major meetings on the level this summer. Here are the latest daily horse betting tips content from SportsLens: