Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Tuesday, 14 June

The horse racing NAP of the Day as Royal Ascot kicks off on Tuesday, 14 June, looks a little different from SportsLens tipsters. We’ve got a couple of each way plays for punters to consider in races where there are short-price favourites.
There’s little value in backing either horse racing hotpots Baaeed and Coroebus at odds-on. Instead, our experts take them on each way looking for place money at the royal meeting. They say look elsewhere in the market. Let’s take a look at these punts against some red-hot jollies:
- 2:30 Royal Ascot – ORDER OF AUSTRALIA E/W @ 20/1 with 888Sport (NB)
- 4:20 Royal Ascot – MALJOOM E/W @ 12/1 with 888Sport (NAP)
Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Maljoom hit the frame?
Classic winner Coroebus has a favourite’s chance at the head of Royal Ascot odds for the St James’s Palace Stakes (4:20). However, German 2000 Guineas hero Maljoom has clearly progressed this spring and looks an interesting each way contender. One of two in the race trained by William Haggas, this three-year-old Caravaggio colt runs in the colours of Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum made famous by the globetrotting Addeybb.
Maljoom has made rapid progress from winning a Doncaster maiden on the opening weekend of the British Flat turf season in March to Group 2 glory overseas. Not bad in less than two months. This marked improvement saw the best UK betting sites send him off at just 3/1 for the German Classic.
Today’s horse racing NAP looks overpriced for a Classic winner
Given the serious upward curve Maljoom is on, it doesn’t make sense he’s a double figure price for the four-timer at Royal Ascot. Cieren Fallon now takes the ride for the first time and posted a 24 per cent strike rate at this venue last year. Following those mounts of his blind yielded £7.33 profit off a £1 level stake.
Haggas comes into the royal meeting on a 23 per cent strike rate over the last 14 days too. Provided he continues to find improvement, Maljoom could end up giving Coroebus most to think about. A £10 punt each way with 888Sport returns £164 if he wins at 12/1. It is currently 12/5 for Maljoom to hit the frame with the place part of such a wager.
Order Of Australia overpriced in battle behind Baaeed
At 1/5 best overnight for the Royal Ascot opener, the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes over the straight mile (2:30), it will be a major upset if Baaeed doesn’t follow-up on his Lockinge success. Order Of Australia feels like the forgotten horse in the line-up, though, having won a Breeders’ Cup Mile a year-and-a-half ago.
Trained by Aidan O’Brien, who saddled Circus Maximus to win this during previous Royal Ascot results in 2020, he beat that one in Keeneland later in the campaign. Order Of Australia ran some cracking races in defeat behind Baaeed and previously Palace Pier late last summer. He has a length in hand over Chindit and now meets that re-opposing rival off 6lb better terms from Deauville.
NB to our horse racing NAP has clear place prospects on pick of form
Order Of Australia was also in front of last year’s Queen Anne runner-up Lope Y Fernandez when runner-up in the Prix du Moulin at Longchamp. These horse racing results and pieces of form don’t suggest he can trouble Baaeed, but do look arguably the best of the rest on offer. The only concern is his mixed record fresh.
If there are any horse racing betting sites out there offering a without the favourite market, then Order Of Australia is worth a serious look. Backing him each way with 888Sport at 20/1 effectively means it’s 5/1 for him to finish second. That makes Order Of Australia the NB to our horse racing NAP for 14 June, Maljoom.
