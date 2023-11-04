The Randy Moss Breeders’ Cup picks ahead of Saturday’s Santa Anita race sees the American horse racing pundit select six bets on Day 2 of the Breeders’ Cup on Saturday. This includes a strong fancy in the showpiece race – the Breeders’ Cup Classic.
Randy Moss Breeders’ Cup Saturday Picks: White Abarrio For The Classic
Randy Moss is a respected horse racing NBC Sports analyst, so with the 40th horse racing championship this week at Santa Anita we take a look at the Randy Moss Breeders’ Cup picks for Saturday, November 4.
Randy Moss Breeders’ Cup Picks On Saturday, November 4
- Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf: IN ITALIAN @ +800
- Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint: GOODNIGHT OLIVE @ +100
- Breeders’ Cup Mile: GINA ROMANTICA @ +1400
- Breeders’ Cup Classic: WHITE ABARRIO @ +450
- Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint: ROSES FOR DEBRA @ +1600
- Breeders’ Cup Sprint: SPEED BOAT BEACH @ +550
Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf: IN ITALIAN @ +800 with Bovada
“For me this is a race between Inspiral and In Italian. In Italian can go wire to wire. Inspiral is going to have to be just fine at 1 1/4 mile and run a big race to run down In Italian.”
Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint: GOODNIGHT OLIVE @ +100 with Bovada
“Even from the rail and her poor draw position I still like Goodnight Olive. I trust Iran Ortiz Jr to be able to find a way out if she gets trapped. She’s a free space in my opinion.”
Breeders’ Cup Mile: GINA ROMANTICA @ +1400 with Bovada
“She is really improving at thew right time and is super quick too. She’s got an inside post so has a good draw, you’ve also got the Chad Brown factor here – I like Gina Romantica to win here at a nice number.”
Breeders’ Cup Classic: WHITE ABARRIO @ +450 with Bovada
“Not the best Classic this year, but I’m all over White Abarrio. I saw him today and he looked fantastic. He’s also the fastest horse in the race.”
Breeders’ Cup Sprint: SPEED BOAT BEACH @ +550 with Bovada
“This is a sprint with no speed. Speed Boat Beach is the only true speed in the race.”
What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Classic?
📅 Time/Date: 3:40pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)
🏇 Racecourse: Santa Anita (1m 2f)
💰 Purse: $6 million
📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV
🎲 Odds: Arabian Knight @ +300 | White Abarrio @ +400 | Ushba Tesoro @ +400
Breeders’ Cup Classic Odds
See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Classic odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.
- Arabian Knight @ +300
- White Abarrio @ +400
- Ushba Tesoro @ +400
- Saudi Crown @ +800
- Bright Future @ +800
- Derma Sotogake @ +1200
- Zandon @ +1400
- Proxy @ +1400
- Clapton @ +2500
- Seno Buscador @ +2500
- Dreamlike @ +3000
- Missed The Cut @ +5000
Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request