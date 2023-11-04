Horse Racing

Breeders’ Cup Picks: 1-2-3 Best Bets For Saturday November 4, 2023

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
6 min read
Breeders Cup 7

We continue with our quickfire Breeder’s Cup picks as the horse racing world championships move into Saturday at Santa Anita, with nine more top class races to enjoy.

Breeders’ Cup 2023 Race Order & Post Times On Saturday

  • 11:30am – Big Ass Fans Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (1m)
  • 12:10pm – Maker’s Mark Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (1m 2f)
  • 12:50pm – PNC Bank Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (7f)
  • 1:30pm – FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile (1m)
  • 2:10pm – Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff (1m 1f)
  • 2:50pm – Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf (1m4f)
  • 3:40pm – Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic (1m2f)
  • 4:25pm – Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (7f)
  • 5:00pm – Qatar Racing Breeders’ Cup Sprint (5f)

Breeders’ Cup Picks For Saturday November 4, 2023

  • 11:30am – Big Ass Fans Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (1m): CODY’S WISH at 9-5
  • 12:10pm – Maker’s Mark Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (1m 2f): IN ITALIAN at 4-1
  • 12:50pm – PNC Bank Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (7f): GOODNIGHT OLIVE at 6-5
  • 1:30pm – FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile (1m): MAWJ at 4-1
  • 2:10pm – Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff (1m 1f): IDIOMATIC at 5-2
  • 2:50pm – Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf (1m4f): MOSTAHDAF at 5-2
  • 3:40pm – Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic (1m2f): ARABIAN KNIGHT at 3-1
  • 4:25pm – Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (7f): CARAVEL at 5-1
  • 5:00pm – Qatar Racing Breeders’ Cup Sprint (5f): SPEED BOAT BEACH at 3-1

Note: Odds are subject to change and correct at time of publishing and supplied by BetOnline

Breeders’ Cup Picks: 1-2-3 Selections On Saturday

11:30am – Big Ass Fans Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (1m)

SportsLens 1-2-3 Breeders’ Cup Saturday Picks: Cody’s Wish is the winner of 10 of his 15 career starts and one of those successes was in this race last year. Has trained on this season to win three more times, with the most recent of those in the Vosburgh Stakes at Belmont last time. Zozos and National Treasure are the ones for the trifecta. Cody’s Wish rates many people’s Breeders’ Cup banker of the meeting.

  • CODY’S WISH
  • Zozo
  • National Treasure

12:10pm – Maker’s Mark Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (1m 2f)

SportsLens 1-2-3 Breeders’ Cup Saturday Picks: The Frankie-Dettori-ridden Inspiral will be a big player for Europe, but the aptly-named In Italian can foil the popular jockey from Italy. This 5 year-old represents the Chad Brown yard that have a top record in this race (4 wins) and comes here having won seven on her 13 starts and has only finished out of the first two once. Warm Heart, for Aidan O’Brien in Ireland, can do best of the rest.

  • IN ITALIAN
  • Inspiral
  • Warm Heart

12:50pm – PNC Bank Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (7f)

SportsLens 1-2-3 Breeders’ Cup Saturday Picks: Another Chad Brown runner here and also another past Breeders’ Cup winner as Goodnight Olive won this prize last year too. She is back for more from gate 1 and despite coming second in the Ballerina Handicap last time out at Saratoga ran into her old rival that day Echo Zulu, who doesn’t go here.

  • GOODNIGHT OLIVE
  • Matareya
  • Eda

1:30pm – FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile (1m)

SportsLens 1-2-3 Breeders’ Cup Saturday Picks: This season’s English 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj has been lightly-raced since taking that Newmarket Classic in May. But returned last time to win the QEII Challenge Cup Stakes at Keeneland and that should have set her up nicely for this – a race the Godolphin yard have also won for the last two years. Japanese entry Songline and the other Godolphin runner Master Of The Seas can get involved too.

  • MAWJ
  • Master Of The Seas 
  • Songline

2:10pm – Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff (1m 1f)

SportsLens 1-2-3 Breeders’ Cup Saturday Picks: The Brad Cox team have a good record in this race, with wins in 2018 and 2020. Both were also ridden by Florent Geroux, who rides for the yard again this year, as they team up on the prolific winner Idiomatic. She’s won eight of her 11 career starts, including her last four and has got the job done the last twice, including in the Juddmonte Spinster Stakes, by impressive margins. Randomized and Adare Manor are others for the shortlist.

  • IDIOMATIC
  • Randomized
  • Adare Manor

2:50pm – Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf (1m4f)

SportsLens 1-2-3 Breeders’ Cup Saturday Picks: The Turf has been a top race for Europe in recent times, with eight wins in the last 10, and they can go well again with the top four in the market. Epsom Derby first and second Auguste Rodin and King Of Steel are sure to be popular – especially the former who represents Aidan O’Brien – the winning most trainer in this race (6 wins). However, the Gosden runner Mostahdaf is one of the highest rated middle distance horses in the world and there is a reason for that – he’s very good. He comes here having won the G1 Juddmonte International at York, England and before that the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Of the US runners, the Todd Pletcher entry Up To The Mark can do best. You can also see more Classic trends here.

  • MOSTAHDAF
  • Auguste Rodin
  • Up To The Mark

3:40pm – Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic (1m2f)

SportsLens 1-2-3 Breeders’ Cup Saturday Picks: It’s hard to fault the record of the Bob Baffert barn in the Classic, with four wins since 2014. They go again this year with Arabian Knight, who is lightly-raced with just four starts, but has won three of those. The last came in the Pacific Classic at Del Mar – a race the mighty Flightline won last season before taking the Classic – and beating the Haskell Stakes winner Geaux Rocket Ride. Saudi Crown and Proxy are the ones to use underneath.

  • ARABIAN KNIGHT
  • Saudi Crown
  • Proxy

4:25pm – Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (7f)

SportsLens 1-2-3 Breeders’ Cup Saturday Picks: Live In The Dream will be fancied here for England after his surprise Nunthorpe Stakes win at York in August. However, he looks vulnerable here to a local-trained runner that has more experience at these tracks. Step forward last year’s winner Caravel, who is well-drawn in gate 3 and also gets the handy 3lbs mares’ allowance again.

  • CARAVEL
  • Invasion
  • Live In The Dream

5:00pm – Qatar Racing Breeders’ Cup Sprint (5f)

SportsLens 1-2-3 Breeders’ Cup Saturday Picks: Last year’s winner Elite Power will be popular again for the Bill Mott team, but the Bob Baffert runner Speed Boat Beach is chanced. He’s only had five career runs but has won three of those and wasn’t disgraced in a G2 at Santa Anita last time out (2nd). Veteran jockey Mike E Smith rides and the Baffert team have a fair record in the race with wins in 2013 and 2016.

  • SPEED BOAT BEACH
  • Elite Power
  • Dr. Schivel
Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Arrow to top