The Jerry Bailey Breeders’ Cup picks ahead of Saturday’s Santa Anita race sees the former elite jockey turned horse racing pundit select seven bets on Day 2 of the Breeders’ Cup on Saturday. This includes ha very confident selection in the Breeder’s Cup Classic in the showpiece race of the day.

Jerry Bailey Breeders’ Cup Saturday Picks: White Abarrio ‘Surest Winner’ Of The Day In The Classic



Jerry Bailey is an NBC Sports thoroughbred racing analyst and a retired American Hall of Fame jockey. So with the 40th horse racing championship this week at Santa Anita we take a look at the Jerry Bailey Breeders’ Cup picks for Saturday, November 4.

Jerry Bailey Breeders’ Cup Picks On Saturday, November 4



Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile: ZOZOS @ +700

Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf: WARM HEART @ +300

Breeders’ Cup Distaff: CLAIRIERE @ +800

Breeders’ Cup Turf: UP TO THE MARK @ +800

Breeders’ Cup Classic: WHITE ABARRIO @ +450

Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint: MOTORIOUS @ +800

Breeders’ Cup Sprint: SPEED BOAT BEACH @ +550

“He makes the lead, maybe isn’t as strong around two turns as he is one, but he has won over the distance around two turns before. Being the only speed, he controls the pace here.”

“Clairiere is the most talented closer in the race. You’ve got to go with the closer here – to me this is pretty simple.”

“I have a suspicion Up To The Mark is good enough the beat the Europeans. I think tactically, he will be mid-pack but has what it takes to beat Auguste Rodin and Mostahdaf if he can go the 1m 4f distance.”

“The surest winner for me on Saturday.”

“He’s in really good form and and has won on this turf over the same distance.”

“You’ve got to beat Elite Power to win but I think Speed Boat Beach can do that. He’s the real speed of the race.”

What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Classic?

📅 Time/Date: 3:40pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)

🏇 Racecourse: Santa Anita (1m 2f)

💰 Purse: $6 million

📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV

🎲 Odds: Arabian Knight @ +300 | White Abarrio @ +450 | Ushba Tesoro @ +400

Breeders’ Cup Classic Odds

See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Classic odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.

Arabian Knight @ +300

White Abarrio @ +400

Ushba Tesoro @ +400

Saudi Crown @ +800

Bright Future @ +800

Derma Sotogake @ +1200

Zandon @ +1400

Proxy @ +1400

Clapton @ +2500

Seno Buscador @ +2500

Dreamlike @ +3000

Missed The Cut @ +5000

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request