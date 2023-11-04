Horse Racing

Jerry Bailey Breeders’ Cup Picks On Saturday, November 4: White Abarrio ‘Surest Winner’ Of The Day In The Classic

Author image
Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
3 min read
The Jerry Bailey Breeders’ Cup picks ahead of Saturday’s Santa Anita race sees the former elite jockey turned horse racing pundit select seven bets on Day 2 of the Breeders’ Cup on Saturday. This includes ha very confident selection in the Breeder’s Cup Classic in the showpiece race of the day.

Jerry Bailey Breeders’ Cup Saturday Picks: White Abarrio ‘Surest Winner’ Of The Day In The Classic

Carla's Way Breeders' Cup Horse Racing

Jerry Bailey is an NBC Sports thoroughbred racing analyst and a retired American Hall of Fame jockey. So with the 40th horse racing championship this week at Santa Anita we take a look at the Jerry Bailey Breeders’ Cup picks for Saturday, November 4.

Jerry Bailey Breeders’ Cup Picks On Saturday, November 4

  • Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile: ZOZOS @ +700
  • Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf: WARM HEART @ +300
  • Breeders’ Cup Distaff: CLAIRIERE @ +800
  • Breeders’ Cup Turf: UP TO THE MARK @ +800
  • Breeders’ Cup Classic: WHITE ABARRIO @ +450
  • Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint: MOTORIOUS @ +800
  • Breeders’ Cup Sprint: SPEED BOAT BEACH @ +550

Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile: ZOZOS @ +700 with Bovada

He makes the lead, maybe isn’t as strong around two turns as he is one, but he has won over the distance around two turns before. Being the only speed, he controls the pace here.”

Breeders’ Cup Distaff: CLAIRIERE @ +800 with Bovada

“Clairiere is the most talented closer in the race. You’ve got to go with the closer here – to me this is pretty simple.”

Breeders’ Cup Turf: UP TO THE MARK @ +800 with Bovada

“I have a suspicion Up To The Mark is good enough the beat the Europeans. I think tactically, he will be mid-pack but has what it takes to beat Auguste Rodin and Mostahdaf if he can go the 1m 4f distance.”

Breeders’ Cup Classic: WHITE ABARRIO @ +450 with Bovada

“The surest winner for me on Saturday.”

Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint: MOTORIOUS @ +800 with Bovada

“He’s in really good form and and has won on this turf over the same distance.”

Breeders’ Cup Sprint: SPEED BOAT BEACH @ +550 with Bovada

“You’ve got to beat Elite Power to win but I think Speed Boat Beach can do that. He’s the real speed of the race.”

What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Classic?

📅 Time/Date: 3:40pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)
🏇 Racecourse: Santa Anita (1m 2f)
💰 Purse: $6 million
📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV
🎲 Odds: Arabian Knight @ +300 | White Abarrio @ +450 | Ushba Tesoro @ +400

Breeders’ Cup Classic Odds

See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Classic odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.

  • Arabian Knight @ +300
  • White Abarrio @ +400
  • Ushba Tesoro @ +400
  • Saudi Crown @ +800
  • Bright Future @ +800
  • Derma Sotogake @ +1200
  • Zandon @ +1400
  • Proxy @ +1400
  • Clapton @ +2500
  • Seno Buscador @ +2500
  • Dreamlike @ +3000
  • Missed The Cut @ +5000

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
