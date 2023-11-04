See below the full list of Chad Brown Breeders’ Cup runners 2023 for Saturday at Santa Anita, as the New York-born handler look to add to the 16 Breeders’ Cup past winners, before this meeting.

Chad C Brown Breeders’ Cup Runners For Saturday 4 November, 2023

Chad Brown is the former assistant trainer to Robert Frankel and will head into the 2023 Breeders’ Cup meeting at Santa Anita with sixteen past wins to his name.

Brown’s first Breeders’ Cup win came in the Juvenile Fillies Turf in 2008 with Maram – while, prior to the 2023 fixture, his most recent success was in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint in 2022 with Goodnight Olive, who runs again in 2023.

We can expect that tally to increase over the two days of action, with eight entries across the nine Saturday Breeders’ Cup races.

Chad Brown will also be looking for his first win in the Breeders’ Cup Classic as he saddles the Frankie Dettori-ridden Zandon, who won the G2 Woodward Stakes last time at Belmont (watch below).

He’s also got a great strike-rate in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf – winning the prize four times over the years and the holds the record as the most successful barn in the race. He’ll be trying to add to that tally with In Italian and McKulick.

While the shortest-priced Chad Brown Breeders’ Cup runner 2023 will be Goodnight Olive, who goes in the Filly & Mare Sprint.

She won the same Breeders’ Cup race 12 months ago at Keeneland (watch below) and will be a popular pick to follow up despite running second in the Ballerina Handicap at Saratoga last time out.

Saturday November 4, 2023

12:10pm – Maker’s Mark Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (1m 2f)

In Italian 4/1 with BetOnline

McKulick 15/1 with BetOnline

12:50pm – PNC Bank Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (7f)

Goodnight Olive 6/5 with BetOnline

1:30pm – FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile (1m)

Gina Romantica 12/1 with BetOnline

2:10pm – Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff (1m 1f)

Search Results 5/1 with BetOnline

Randomized 6/1 with BetOnline

2:50pm – Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf (1m4f)

Adhamo 30/1 with BetOnline

3:40pm – Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic (1m2f)

Zandon 12/1 with BetOnline

Note: Odds are subject to change