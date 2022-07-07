Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Thursday, July 7

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

It’s the first day of Newmarket’s July Festival and Andrew has recommended bets/trades in the first three races on Thursday, July 7th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

NEWMARKET 1.20

They race on the stands’ side course for the first time this season and, with the stalls in centre of the track and the GoingStick reading suggesting the ground is quicker down the middle, they’re likely to stay down the centre in the opening fillies’ maiden. Early pace is likely to be more important than the draw and the concern with short-priced favourite IVORY MADONNA, the most experienced runner in the line-up, is that she’s been slowly away in both starts to date. She placed at 66-1 from off the pace in the Albany Stakes last time but Ascot is kinder to patient tactics than the July Course and odds of around 6-5 look skinny. We’ve have a few shocks in this race in recent years and I’ve sold to small stakes at 29 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market. Fixed odds punters might want to back THE FIELD in the FAV (Ivory Madonna and Canadiansmokeshow) or RAG (the remainder of the runners) market.

Recommendation: Oppose IVORY MADONNA in Newmarket 1.20

NEWMARKET 1.50

Charlie Appleby’s last three newly-gelded runners in Group 3 company have all won – Yibir (6-4), Master Of The Seas (5-4) and Noble Truth (4-1). Yibir’s win came in the Bahrain Trophy 12 months ago and WALK OF STARS can follow suit in this year’s renewal. He trailed home last of the 17 runners in the Derby but was sent off at just 11-1 and is worth another chance to confirm the promise of his Nottingham reappearance win and close-up second in the Lingfield Derby Trial. Buy at 20 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back at 100-30 in their fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back WALK OF STARS in Newmarket 1.50

NEWMARKET 2.25

I took a punt on WAITING ALL NIGHT in the Coventry Stakes and he ran a blinder to finish a 150-1 fifth of 17 on his first start at the 6f trip. His sire, Rajasinghe, had won the same Royal Ascot race and was also placed in the 2017 July Stakes on his next start. Waiting All Night could have more to offer now his stamina is confirmed and can be bought at 6 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or backed each-way with Spreadex at 18-1.

Recommendation: Back WAITING ALL NIGHT in Newmarket 2.25

