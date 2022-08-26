Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Saturday, August 27th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Professional racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join Place a qualifying £25 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. A first free £5 fixed odds bet will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 4 x following £5 free fixed odds bets will be added to your account on consecutive days. After your first free fixed odds bet you will also get a free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. And after your second free fixed odds bet you will also get a second free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. You will also get an additional free £1 Race Index spread bet. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You must have a full spread betting account to be able to claim the free Winning Favourites spread bets. Free bets must be claimed within 28 days of opening. Free bet stake not included in any winnings. Ts&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Andrew has three recommended bets/trades at Cartmel (jumps), Redcar (Flat) and Windsor (Flat) on Saturday, August 27th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

CARTMEL JOCKEYS

‘Queen of Cartmel’ CHARLOTTE JONES has a 24 from 81 record when riding at this quirky venue (29.6% strike-rate) for a profit of £30.96 to a £1 level stake at SP. Her record over fences here is an incredible 21111121161 (8-11) and JELSKI looks an interesting recruit to the larger obstacles in the novices’ chase (4.00). He has twice disappointed since June’s course win in handicap hurdle company but the subsequent wind op suggests there were excuses for those efforts. GRAND SOUFFLE (2.50) holds obvious claims in the opening maiden hurdle (2.50) having finished second at 7-1 over course and distance on his Rules debut last time, while course winners VOCAL DUKE (5.40) and OAKMONT could also be in the points. Buy Jones in the Spreadex CARTMEL JOCKEYS market.

Recommendation: Buy CHARLOTTE JONES in Cartmel jockeys

WINDSOR 6.35

MAJESTIC DAWN loves the mud and can prove very hard to pass when encountering his preferred underfoot conditions. He was just touched off in a Group 3 at Deauville last time and now has form figures in blinkers of 135312412 (3-9), improving to 1351212 (3-7) on right-handed or straight tracks. He faces little in the way of competition for the early lead here and can make all. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.

Recommendation: Back MAJESTIC DAWN in Windsor 6.35

REDCAR 6.50

AS IF BY CHANCE did really well to finish third from off the pace in a 7f handicap at Doncaster last time as his patient running style was at a big disadvantage. The winner Giogiobbo made all and runner-up It Takes Time tracked the early pace. His last two wins have come when cutting back in trip to tonight’s 6f distance and his record here reads 4221 (1-4). He has the best of the draw in stall 1 and should get a nice tow into the race from pacesetters SURPIRSE PICTURE (stall 3) and IMPELLER (stall 4). Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back each-way in the fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back AS IF BY CHANCE in Redcar 6.50

