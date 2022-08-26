Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Saturday, August 27th

Professional racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets.
Andrew has three recommended bets/trades at Cartmel (jumps), Redcar (Flat) and Windsor (Flat) on Saturday, August 27th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.
CARTMEL JOCKEYS
‘Queen of Cartmel’ CHARLOTTE JONES has a 24 from 81 record when riding at this quirky venue (29.6% strike-rate) for a profit of £30.96 to a £1 level stake at SP. Her record over fences here is an incredible 21111121161 (8-11) and JELSKI looks an interesting recruit to the larger obstacles in the novices’ chase (4.00). He has twice disappointed since June’s course win in handicap hurdle company but the subsequent wind op suggests there were excuses for those efforts. GRAND SOUFFLE (2.50) holds obvious claims in the opening maiden hurdle (2.50) having finished second at 7-1 over course and distance on his Rules debut last time, while course winners VOCAL DUKE (5.40) and OAKMONT could also be in the points. Buy Jones in the Spreadex CARTMEL JOCKEYS market.
Recommendation: Buy CHARLOTTE JONES in Cartmel jockeys
WINDSOR 6.35
MAJESTIC DAWN loves the mud and can prove very hard to pass when encountering his preferred underfoot conditions. He was just touched off in a Group 3 at Deauville last time and now has form figures in blinkers of 135312412 (3-9), improving to 1351212 (3-7) on right-handed or straight tracks. He faces little in the way of competition for the early lead here and can make all. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.
Recommendation: Back MAJESTIC DAWN in Windsor 6.35
REDCAR 6.50
AS IF BY CHANCE did really well to finish third from off the pace in a 7f handicap at Doncaster last time as his patient running style was at a big disadvantage. The winner Giogiobbo made all and runner-up It Takes Time tracked the early pace. His last two wins have come when cutting back in trip to tonight’s 6f distance and his record here reads 4221 (1-4). He has the best of the draw in stall 1 and should get a nice tow into the race from pacesetters SURPIRSE PICTURE (stall 3) and IMPELLER (stall 4). Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back each-way in the fixed odds betting.
Recommendation: Back AS IF BY CHANCE in Redcar 6.50
