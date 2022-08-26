Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Saturday Picks – August 27th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below.

Andrew found 5-1 Newcastle scorer WYNTER WILDES on Thursday and has six selections on Friday, August 26th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

BEVERLEY 2.40

TIS MARVELLOUS (system – class barrier)

TIS MARVELLOUS was a very easy winner of the William Hill Beverley Bullet Sprint Stakes last year and Clive Cox’s veteran will appreciate the ease in grade after contesting the King’s Stand Stakes on his latest outing. He never does a great deal in the early months of the season but his 5f record in Britain from July 1st until the end of the year, below Group level, stands at 115441843111 (6-12) for a profit of £22.50. On stiff tracks only his figures improve to 1154143111 (6-10).

CARTMEL 4.00

JELSKI (system – Charlotte Jones, Cartmel chases)

‘Queen of Cartmel’ Charlotte Jones has a 24 from 81 record when riding at this quirky venue (29.6% strike-rate) for a profit of £30.96 to a £1 level stake at SP. Her record over fences here is an incredible 21111121161 (8-11) and JELSKI looks an interesting recruit to the larger obstacles in this novices’ chase. The wind operation could explain why he’s run below par the last twice and he’s worth chancing at around the 14-1 mark.

NEWMARKET 2.45

SELF PRAISE (system – Twilight Son, first-time blinkers)

Progeny of the sire Twilight Son are five from 24 in first-time blinkers for a profit of £26.25 to a £1 level stake at SP and SELF PRAISE looks interesting now Frankie Dettori takes over from a 5lb claimer. A winner at Chester on his penultimate start, a wide trip did for him at Goodwood last time when only beaten by a little over three lengths into seventh place and he can bounce back in the headgear.

WINDSOR 7.35

TIMESTAMP (system – No Nay Never, top four on Tapeta last time, different surface today)

Progeny of the sire No Nay Never have a poor record on Tapeta but those that run with credit on that surface (finishing in the top four) make good bets when switched to turf, Polytrack or Fibresand next time. TIMESTAMP, landed odds of 1-4 when scoring at Wolverhampton last time and still looks on a favourable handicap mark.

