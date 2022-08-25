ITV Racing Tips and Trends | Goodwood, Newmarket & Beverley Best Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More ITV Racing tips and trends to get stuck into this Saturday at Goodwood, Newmarket and Beverley on a monster day of horse racing. The ITV cameras are showing eight races across the three venues, that are headlined by the Group Two William Hill Celebration Mile Stakes (3:35). To help you find the winners, Andy Newton is on-hand with the key big-race trends and his ITV racing tips for all the Saturday LIVE races.



Goodwood, Newmarket and Beverley Horse Racing Best Bets – ITV Racing Tips On Saturday 27th August 2022

Note: Odds are subject to change

Goodwood Horse Racing Trends and ITV Racing Tips | Saturday 27th August 2022

1.50 – William Hill Prestige Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies) Cl1 (2yo) 7f ITV

12/12 – Returned 5/1 or shorter in the betting

12/12 – Foaled in Jan, Feb or March

12/12 – Had won over 6f or 7f before

12/12 – Won 1 or 2 times before

11/12 – Ran in the last 6 weeks

11/12 – Yet to win a Group or Listed race

9/12 – Ran at Newmarket, Goodwood or Ascot last time out

9/12 – Placed favourites

8/12 – Won last time out

8/12 – Had won over 7f before

6/12 – Winning favourites

4/12 – Ran at Newmarket last time out

2/12 – Trained by Mick Channon

2/12 – Ridden by Harry Bentley

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Fairy Cross will be popular for the Charlie Appleby yard with William Buick riding, like he did at Sandown last month. However, a chance is taken on the John Quinn-trained BREEGE (e/w) @ 8/1 with 888Sport, who was very impressive at Ascot last month in his maiden Group 1, Class 1 run. Has a win, a runner-up and third place finish in her three starts, and this filly could well run a big race for with jockey Jason Hart in the saddle.

2.25 – William Hill Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 7f ITV

11/12 – Won over 7f before

11/12 – Ran in the last 4 weeks

11/12 – Won between 3-5 times before

10/12 – Aged between 4-6 years-old

9/12 – Didn’t win last time out

9/12 – Returned 13/2 or shorter in the betting

8/12 – Carried 9-0 or more in weight

8/12 – Drawn between stalls 5-9 (inc)

8/12 – Had run at Goodwood before

8/12 – Placed favourites

7/12 – Had run at Goodwood or Ascot last time out

7/12 – Winning favourites

7/12 – Irish bred

4/12 – Ran at Goodwood last time out

3/12 – Ridden by Adam Kirby

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: I’M A GAMBLER (e/w) @ 11/1 with 888Sport looks an improving 3 year-old that was last seen running second in the Medallia Handicap here at Goodwood last month.

She won as a massively priced 18/1 shot, and is down 4lbs in the weights today so could bring yet another big run at a course she clearly likes. Jorbaan, Lyndon B and Tacarib Bay can give her the most to think about.

3:00 – William Hill March Stakes (Group 3) (In Memory Of John Dunlop) Cl1 (3yo) 1m6f ITV

12/12 – Ran in the last 6 weeks

11/12 – Returned 4/1 or shorter in the betting

11/12 – Placed favourites

11/12 – Yet to win a Group or Listed race

9/12 – Won over at least 1m4f in the past

9/12 – Drawn in stalls 4 or lower

8/12 – Had run at the track before

8/12 – Won by a 3 year-old (last 8 runnings)

5/12 – Ran at Goodwood last time out

5/12 – Winning favourites

4/12 – Won last time out

2/12 – Trained by William Haggas

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: HOO YA MAL @ 1/4 with 888Sport is our selection for the William Hill March Stakes. This looks like a fairly one sided race, with George Boughey’s 3-year-old bringing all the form here and having raced at a higher level than the majority of the field.

The colt ticks all of the boxes in terms of trends for this race, as well as winning here last month. Hoo Ya Mal will take some beating here.

3:35 – William Hill Celebration Mile Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m ITV

12/12 – Drawn in stalls 7 or lower

11/12 – Had won a Listed or Group race before

11/12 – Had won over 1m before

10/12 – Returned 9/2 or shorter in the betting

10/12 – Ran in the last 4 weeks

9/12 – Won between 3- 6 times before

9/12 – Had won a Group race before

7/12 – Drawn in stalls 1, 2 or 3

7/12 – Had run at the track before

5/12 – Won by a 3 year-old

5/12 – Winning favourites

4/12 – Ran at Goodwood last time out

3/12 – Ran at Salisbury last time out

3/12 – Ridden by Oisin Murphy

3/12 – Won last time out

2/12 – Trained by David Simcock

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Quite a big call here where we have gone hunting for some each-way value and have found it with FINEST SOUNDS (e/w) @ 15/2 with 888Sport. This Simon & Ed Crisford trained 5-year-old has a superb run last time out when stepping up to Class 1 graded company at York, and if he can replicate that run off a one-pound lower mark, he could well have a big say in this race yet again.

Mustasaabeq is odds on here for trainer Charlie Hills, with Jadoomi and Escobar next in the betting. We think Finest Sounds could make a charge and win you some each-way money here for sure.

Newmarket Horse Racing Trends and ITV Racing Tips | Saturday 27th August 2022



3:15 – JenningsBet Hopeful Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV

12/12 – Has won over 6f in the past

12/12 – Ran in the last 6 weeks

11/12 – Didn’t win last time out

8/12 – Aged between 4-6 years-old

8/12 – Returned 15/2 or shorter in the betting

8/12 – Drawn in stall 6 or lower

7/12 – Won between 2-4 times before

7/12 – Ran at the track before

6/12 – Placed last time out

5/12 – Stall 1 horse placed (top 3)

3/12 – Winning favourite

Summerghand (16/1) won this race in 2021

Brad The Brief (10/1) won this race in 2020

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: We have gone for the Crisford yard horse in this race again with DANEH @ 5/1 with 888Sport as our selection here in the Hopeful Stakes. On paper this looks like a very competitive race, with plenty of horse ticking the trends boxes.

The reason we have gone with Daneh is due to the fillies fantastic effort here at Goodwood last year. Could be seen as a bit of a gamble as the 3-year-old hasn’t raced in a whole year, but she will be super fresh and if she can rediscover her form from this time last year where she finished second in the Prestige Stakes y just a neck, she has every chance of crossing the winning line first thins time around.

Down 5lbs in the weights too which will definitely help, given the fact she hasn’t been seen racing for almost 365 days!

Beverley Horse Racing Trends and ITV Racing Tips | Saturday 27th August 2022

2.05 – William Hill Silver Cup Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 1m2f ITV

11/11 – Returned 9/1 or shorter in the betting

10/11 – Ran in the last 6 weeks

10/11 – Carried 9st or less in weight

9/11 – Drawn in stalls 4 of lower

9/11 – Finished 1st or 2nd last time out

8/11 – Placed in the top 3 last time out

8/11 – Favourites placed

7/11 – Irish bred

3/11 – Ran at Newmarket last time out

3/11 – Winning favourite

2/11 – Trained by Richard Fahey

2/11 – Trained by Karl Burke

2/11 – Ridden by Ben Curtis (2 of last 3)

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Wait To Excel will be popular after back-to-back wins at Hamilton and Ripon respectively. However, a chance is taken on the Tim Easterby-trained FORGIVABLE (e/w) @ 17/2 with 888Sport, who was very impressive on winning at Redcar last month.

The 3-year-old gelding then followed that up with a third place finish at Haydock just three weeks ago. His activity is key for us here, as well as only carrying 8st8lbs for this William Hill Silver Cup Handicap.

Will have every chance of getting in the places and at a price like that, we simply couldn’t ignore Forgivable.

2.40 – William Hill Beverley Bullet Sprint Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo+) 5f ITV

11/11 – Aged 4 or older

11/11 – Previous winners over 5f

11/11 – Returned 10/1 or shorter

10/11 – Aged 5 or older

10/11 – Rated 100+

10/11 – Had won 5+ races before

9/11 – Placed favourites

9/11 – Ran in the last 4 weeks

8/11 – Ran at Ascot (4), York (2) or Goodwood (2) last time

7/11 – Had run at the track before

7/11 – Drawn in stalls 4 or lower

3/11 – Winning favourite

2/11 – Trained by David Griffiths

2/11 – Ridden by Jamie Spencer

Tis Marvellous (7/1) won the race in 2021

Dakota Gold (11/2) won the race in 2020

Judicial (13/2) won the race in 2019

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: We have gone with the favourite here in the Beverley Bullet Sprint Stakes in the form of TIS MARVELLOUS @ 7/2 with 888Sport. This Clive Cox trained 8-year-old will be hard to beat here, carrying just 9st 4lb, which is just one pound up from his last victory at Ascot in the Oakman Group Rous Stakes in October.

Another reason we have gone with Tis Marvellous is because he won on his last trip to Beverley racecourse, which happened to be in this race exactly 12 months ago.

Korker, King Of Stars and Existent will likely put up big challenges, but we can see jockey Paul Hanagan getting another win here and making it back-to-back victories in this race on the gelding.

Goodwood Race Times and Schedule: Sat 27th August 2022

1:50 – William Hill Prestige Fillies’ Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (2yo) 7f

2:25 – William Hill Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 7f

3:00 – William Hill March Stakes (Group 3) (In Memory Of John Dunlop) Cl1 (3yo) 1m6f

3:35 – William Hill Celebration Mile Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m

4:10 – William Hill / EBF Fillies’ Restricted Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 6f

4:45 – William Hill Extra Places Every Day Handicap Cl4 (3yo+) 1m1f197y

5:20 – William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Cl4 (4yo+) 1m6f

Newmarket Race Times and Schedule: Sat 27th August 2022

1:35 – JenningsBet British EBF Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 6f

2:10 – JenningsBet Handicap Cl3 (3yo) 7f

2:45 – 100,000 Tattersalls Somerville Auction Stakes (GBB Race) Cl2 (2yo) 6f

3:15 – JenningsBet Hopeful Stakes (Listed) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f

3:50 – Bet With JenningsBet Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 1m6f

4:25 – JenningsBet The UK’s Leading Bookmaker Handicap Cl4 (3yo+) 1m4f

4:58 – Take Time To Think Handicap Cl4 (3yo+) 5f

Beverley Race Times and Schedule: Sat 27th August 2022

1:30 – Joe Rowntree Memorial Handicap Cl4 (4yo+) 7f96y

2:05 – William Hill Silver Cup Handicap Cl2 (3y0) 1m1f207y

2:40 – William Hill Beverley Bullet Sprint Stakes (Listed) Cl1 (3yo+) 5f

3:10 – Constant Security Handicap Cl5 (3yo+) 5f

3:45 – Constant Security Handicap Cl5 (3yo+) 5f

4:20 – Churchill Tyres Irish EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 7f96y

4:54 – Philip Brady Memorial Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo+) 7f96y

5:29 – Happy Retirement Stonific Hurn Racing Club Apprentice Handicap Cl6 (3yo+) 1m1f207y

