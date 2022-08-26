Lucky 15 Racing Tips | Paul Kelly’s Best Bets, Sat 27th Aug

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More Lucky 15 tips this SATURDAY to add to your betting slips, as Paul Kelly gives you his four horse racing best bets from across the meetings at Goodwood, Newmarket and Windsor today.



Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets Today

SPACE TRACKER @ 9/2 with Bet UK – 2.10 Newmarket

This 3-year-old gelding boasts some impressive form in his short racing career, with two wins and a second place finish in his three racing starts. Space Tracker came second last time out in a Class 2 Handicap last month, keeping on well. Carries 4lbs more today in the step back to Class 3 company which seems fair, but shouldn’t hamper him one bit.

HOO YA MAL @ 1/4 with Bet UK – 3.00 Goodwood



Looks like there is nobody in the field who can really challenge Hoo Ya Mal here, hence why the 3-year-old colt is odds on to win the William Hill March Stakes here. The George Boughey trained colt has ran in five consecutive Class 1’s and has performed well every time.

DANEH @ 5/1 with Bet UK – 3.15 Newmarket

This Simon and Ed Crisford trained filly comes here off the back of a second place finish at Goodwood, but it was a year ago. However, despite the inactivity, if Daneh can replicate her form of a year ago, she has every chance of winning this at a decent price too. Carries 5lbs less than what she did in her last outing, which can only be a good thing.

GROCER JACK @ 6/4 with Bet UK – 6.35 Windsor



This William Haggas trained 5-year-old is in some fine form, with two wins and a runner-up finish in his last five starts. Won a Class 1 at Newbury in July, followed up by a second at the beginning of this month at Haydock, also in Class 1 company. Carried 9st 7lb and 9st 8lbs respectively on those two, occasions so today’s mark of the same as last time out won’t be a problem. Looks the one to beat here.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

