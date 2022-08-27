We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters on Saturday, 27 August, is Juncture. She steps up in trip for the 1m 1f Group 3 Snow Fairy Stakes for fillies and mares at the Curragh (3:40). Ger Lyons’ runner in the Juddmonte silks appeals at fine 5/4 odds to get her head in front.

A staying on second in her last horse racing outing over a mile, Juncture has sufficient stamina on the dam side of her pedigree to appreciate the extra furlong. Going up in distance is exactly what she needs. She thus rate our horse racing NAP of the Day this Saturday. Here’s why to back her…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Juncture win?

Following Lyons stable jockey Colin Keane has been a profitable angle at the Curragh this year. If we had backed all of his mounts on some of the best UK betting sites blind, then it would’ve yielded 86p profit off a £1 level stake. In Juncture, connections have a three-year-old Dark Angel filly out of a Frankel mare.

She beat re-opposing rival Seisai when chasing home Agartha, our winning NAP yesterday, in the Group 3 Silver Flash Stakes at Leopardstown last July. After a long break, Juncture then bolted up by six lengths in the Patton Stakes, a Listed race on the All-Weather over a mile at Dundalk.

The fact that connections thought her good enough to run in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket off the back of that horse racing result speaks volumes about the hopes they had for her. While Classic company proved too hot for Juncture, she ran a blinder in defeat on a major ease in grade and handicap debut in a Premier Handicap in May.

Horse racing NAP of the Day has plenty going for her here

Burdened with top-weight, she tried in vain to give 10lb to Nectaris. Juncture went down all guns blazing over 1m here and was held half-a-length. She then tried an open Group 3 back at Leopardstown where only the in-form Boundless Ocean proved three-quarters of a length too good for her.

Juncture pulled clear of the remainder and the winner had been purchased by wealthy owners from the Middle East prior to the race. The third has since won a Listed race at Killarney, which franks the form. It’s easy to see why horse racing betting sites make Juncture favourite here as she has the measure of her main market rival already.

With Lyons among the winners this week and Keane back riding, she just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day for 27 August. A £10 bet on Juncture with 888Sport returns £22.50 at her current odds if she can go one better here. New customers that put on such a wager also qualify for £40 in bonuses and we’ve got all the details here…

