Each-Way Horse Racing Tip | Goodwood Best Bet On Sat 27th Aug

Each-Way Horse Racing Tip | Goodwood Best Bet On Sat 27th Aug

Updated

7 hours ago

on

each way betting tip

See our each-way tip today, which comes at Goodwood races today. The 7-race card at the west Sussex track starts at 1.50pm and runs till 5.20pm. See below what our value horse racing each-way tip of the day is from the races at Goodwood on Saturday (27th August) and why we’ve picked out this horse.

Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

Each-Way Horse Racing Tip Of The Day at Goodwood Races – Saturday 27th August

13.50 Goodwood: Breege (e/w) @ 8/1 with 10Bet

This John Quinn trained 2-year-old looks like a real competent racehorse, with a win, a runner-up finish and a third in her opening three starts. Jason Hart takes the reigns today, like he has done on all three occasions this horse has raced.

The filly was very impressive at Ascot last month in her maiden Group 1, Class 1 run. if she can replicate that form this afternoon, she more than has a chance at placing here. Nine horses run so you will be paid out as an each-way winner if Breege comes in the first three, which we fully expect her to do.

Back today’s each-way horse racing best bet at Goodwood with 10Bet @ 8/1 for £5 e/w – which returns £58 if it wins. Plus, why not work out what today’s horse racing each-way selection could win by using our Each-way bet calculator for free?

Each-Way Betting Tip – Saturday 27th August

Each-Way Betting Explained

An each-way bet is split into two parts

A win bet
A place bet

Therefore, if you are placing an each-way bet on a horse race your total stake will be split equally into two bets – half your stake will be wagered on the horse to win and the other half on the horse to be placed.

Winning a horse race is fairly self-explanatory, but the ‘place’ part means the horse will need to finish either 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th (this depends on the type of race and how many runners are in it) – you can see the industry standard each-way place terms here

Number of Runners:
1 – 4 runners – No Places – Win Only bet
5 – 7 runners – 1/4 Odds – 1st & 2nd place only
8+ runners – 1/5 odds – 1st, 2nd and 3rd place
12 – 15 runners (handicap races only) – 1/4 odds – 1st, 2nd and 3rd place
16+ runners (handicap races only) – 1/4 odds – 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th place

Shop Around The Bookmakers For Enhanced Each-way Place Terms

Yes, the above place terms are the set industry standard but with bookmakers competing for your business all the time, then many will offer enhanced place terms of their own.

This means, some bookmakers might offer places outside the top three or four places in certain races. These are more common in the big field handicap races – like the Grand National – and can often see the place terms paid out on horses that finish 5th, 6th, 7th or even 8th in the race.

How To Place An Each-way Bet In Horse Racing

You can see from the example screen shot below that all bookmakers will have an ‘Each-way (EW)’ tick box on their bet slips. Simply tick this e/w box and this will lock that horse in as an each-way selection.

each way example
each way example

You will notice that in the example below the £5 stake then becomes doubled (£10) – meaning you will have £5 on the horse to win and £5 on the horse to be placed.

