Horse Racing Tips Today: Saturday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

Today the horse racing action comes both on the flat tracks and over the jumps this afternoon, with six meetings from England and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Saturday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Goodwood, Newmarket, Beverley, Curragh and Cartmel get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining two meetings from Windsor and Redcar get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.20pm at Curragh, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 7.50pm at Redcar.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Goodwood and one from Newmarket, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Goodwood, Newmarket, Beverley, Curragh, Cartmel, Windsor and Redcar

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the seven meetings today!

NAP – SPACE TRACKER @ 9/2 with Bet UK – 2.10 Newmarket

Our NAP of the day comes from the racing at Newmarket Racecourse on Saturday afternoon, where we have selected Space Tracker for trainer Richard Hughes to triumph in this Class 3 handicap over seven furlongs.

This 3-year-old gelding boasts some impressive form in his short racing career, with two wins and a second place finish in his three racing starts. Space Tracker came second last time out in a Class 2 Handicap last month, keeping on well and showing he is more than capable of hanging around with higher classed horse.

Today’s drop back to Class 3 company does mean a four-pound rise in the weights, but that seems fair and shouldn’t be too much of an ask for Space Tracker. Pat Cosgrove takes the reigns looking to make it three wins from four starts for this impressive horse.

NEXT BEST – BREEGE @ 8/1 with Bet UK – 1.50 Goodwood

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the racing at Goodwood, where we have selected Breege in the first race of the afternoon to win this William Hill prestige fillies’ Stakes for trainer John Quinn.

This 2-year-old filly has looked excellent in her three racing starts to date, winning on debut at Wetherby, and running superbly last time out in a Class 1 race at Ascot in July. Breege will be comfortably carrying 9st 2lbs as she has done in every race she has ran so far, and at a relatively big price she looks a really threatening winner here.

Jason Hart is trusted in the saddle again, like he has been for all three of Breege‘s runs, looking to claim the biggest win of her short yet fruitful racing career so far.

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Goodwood, Newmarket, Beverley, Curragh, Cartmel, Windsor and Redcar on Saturday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 53 races:

Goodwood Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Breege (NB) @ 8/1 with Bet UK

2.25 I’m A Gambler @ 11/1 with Bet UK

3.00 Hoo Ya Mal @ 1/4 with Bet UK

3.35 Finest Sound @ 15/2 with Bet UK

4.10 Keep Bidding @ SP with Bet UK

4.45 City Streak @ 5/2 with Bet UK

5.20 Our Jester @ 9/4 with Bet UK

Newmarket Horse Racing Tips

1.35 Endeared @ SP with Bet UK

2.10 Space Tracker (NAP) @ 9/2 with Bet UK

2.45 Miss Jungle Cat @ SP with Bet UK

3.15 Daneh @ 5/1 with Bet UK

3.50 Haliphon @ 9/2 with Bet UK

4.25 Hexameter @ SP with Bet UK

4.58 Dusky Prince @ SP with Bet UK

Beverley Horse Racing Tips

1.30 Eldelbar @ 9/1 with Bet UK

2.05 Forgivable @ 17/2 with Bet UK

2.40 King Of Stars @ 15/2 with Bet UK

3.10 Hey Mr @ SP with Bet UK

3.45 Golden Duke @ SP with Bet UK

4.20 Mawada @ SP with Bet UK

4.54 Wendell’s Lad @ SP with Bet UK

5.29 Saulire Star @ SP with Bet UK

Curragh Horse Racing Tips

1.20 Warrior Lion @ SP with Bet UK

1.55 Caroline Street @ SP with Bet UK

2.30 Dower House @ SP with Bet UK

3.05 Patsy Fagan @ SP with Bet UK

3.40 Juncture @ SP with Bet UK

4.15 Good Heavens @ 8/1 with Bet UK

4.50 Shamrock Sprig @ SP with Bet UK

5.25 Karaoke @ SP with Bet UK

Cartmel Horse Racing Tips

2.50 Nechako @ SP with Bet UK

3.25 Sinndarella @ SP with Bet UK

4.00 Gladiatorial @ SP with Bet UK

4.34 Mah Mate Bob @ SP with Bet UK

5.05 Dee Star @ SP with Bet UK

5.40 Kerosine Light @ SP with Bet UK

6.10 Redwood Queen @ SP with Bet UK

Windsor Horse Racing Tips

3.55 Rhubarb @ SP with Bet UK

4.30 Chasseral @ SP with Bet UK

5.02 Nanga Parbat @ SP with Bet UK

5.32 Zero Carbon @ SP with Bet UK

6.05 Injazati @ 5/1 with Bet UK

6.35 Grocer Jack @ 6/4 with Bet UK

7.05 Arctician @ SP with Bet UK

7.35 Tessy Lad @ SP with Bet UK

Redcar Horse Racing Tips

4.05 Cianciana @ SP with Bet UK

4.41 Crime Fiction @ SP with Bet UK

5.15 Saleet @ SP with Bet UK

5.50 Diamondonthehill @ SP with Bet UK

6.20 Myboymax @ SP with Bet UK

6.50 As If By Chance @ SP with Bet UK

7.20 Cuppacoco @ SP with Bet UK

7.50 Isle Of Dreams @ SP with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change