While disappointing field sizes remains an issue with the feature Group 2 at Goodwood, there are Celebration Mile trends and tips concerning the five who line-up in this year’s race. Punters should take note of some stats which punters which suggest the favourite, MUTASAABEQ, may not be a good thing.

When and where is the 2022 Celebration Mile?



The Group 2 Celebration Mile is a race 1m contest open to horses aged three and up at Goodwood on the last Saturday in August.

📅 Date: Saturday, 27th August 2022

🏇 Racecourse: Goodwood

💰 Winner: £70,887.50

📺 TV: ITV / Racing TV

Mutasaabeq Must Defy These Goodwood Celebration Mile Trends

A level weights contest this year due to the absence of any three-year-old runners, MUTASAABEQ has 3lb and upwards in hand on his four rivals according to the handicapper. That’s why BetUK make him their Even-money favourite here.

While this is a much weaker renewal of the Celebration Mile than last year, the fact that Charlie Hills’ Shadwell Estates-owned colt finished eighth of nine here 12 months ago is a worry.

Mutasaabeq isn’t really a proven Pattern performer either. His form figures in Class 1 races read 708-232. All but one of the last 12 Celebration Mile winners had a previous Listed or Group victory under their belts.

The same number of successful horses here at Goodwood boasted a prior win over a mile, something also missing from the market leader’s CV. While his low draw out of stall 2 is a positive, Mutasaabeq comes here off a 49-day break.

Recent Celebration Mile trends suggest that freshness is not as important is race fitness. Some 10 of the last dozen winners last ran within 28 days. That’s a plus for the next three in the betting behind the favourite.

In a more competitive year, Mutasaabeq’s BHA rating of 112 might not be enough to see his head in front either. Seven of the last 12 winners of this Goodwood Group 2 had a mark in excess of that.

There isn’t anything classier in this year’s race, according to the official handicapper, however. Mutasaabeq went down fighting in the Summer Mile at Ascot races last month but his conqueror, Chindit, hasn’t advertised that form in two poor runs since.

Exposed Pair Escobar & Stormy Antarctic Know Goodwood

Course experience doesn’t seem too important with just four of past dozen Celebration Mile winners boasting a previous win at Goodwood. The two with plenty of previous runs are the elder statesmen in the line-up.

David O’Meara quickly turns out solid handicapper ESCOBAR quickly after a gallant effort in defeat at York races‘ Ebor Festival last week. Upped to a mark of 109 for his fine second in a Heritage Handicap just nine days before this, it’s a rating he has placed off at Goodwood before.

Escobar’s course form figures read 583335329. Some of those best efforts have come either at the Glorious meeting or this one. Third in both the Lennox Stakes and Supreme Stakes over 7f here in 2020, he was also runner-up in a handicap over that trip 12 months ago.

Although twice the age of Mutasaabeq as an eight-year-old, Escobar has pieces of form here that should see him have a say in the finish. This is reflected in odds of 5/1 with BetUK for this contest.

STORMY ANTARCTIC for the Ed Walker stable is the only course winner in the Celebration Mile line-up this year. Third in this back in 2018, he scored over further in the Listed 1m 2f Festival Stakes last season.

The worry is aged nine, he’s open to the least improvement. Stormy Antatctic will also be ring rusty with a mixed record fresh and comes here after 98 days off the track.

Crisford Duo Step into Unknown Territory

Completing this year’s field are two Simon and Ed Crisford runners tackling the track for the first time here. FINEST SOUND placed at the highest level out in the Middle East this spring and filled the same spot in the Group 3 Strensall Stakes last Saturday.

Sheikh Mohammed Obaid’s five-year-old gelding was behind both Mutasaabeq and Escobar in the Diomed Stakes during the Epsom Downs races on Derby day. Connections believe that wasn’t Finest Sound’s true running. Epsom doesn’t suit every horse, but the same can be said of Goodwood.

If turning up in the Celebration Mile in the same form as his Thirsk conditions stakes win or when chasing home Alfalila while conceding 7lb weight-for-age last time out, and provided this doesn’t come too quick, then Finest Sound has a better chance than odds of 7/1 with BetUK suggest.

Finally, the most lightly-raced horse in the field, meanwhile, is JADOOMI. Two of this four-year-old gelding’s career wins have come in France.

The latest of those was a Listed success over 1m 1f at Clairefontaine in July. That saw Jadoomi best a previous Group 2 second. William Buick now takes the ride for just the second time.

There may be even more to come from Jadoomi, who has three wins from seven lifetime starts. Rain has also hit Goodwood, turning the going to soft in places, which promises to suit this son of Holy Roman Emperor, a 4/1 chance with BetUK to follow-up.

Celebration Mile Tips – The Verdict & 1-2-3

With too many questions hanging over Mutasaabeq, there are plenty of reasons to take him on here. The answer may be the progressive JADOOMI with an eye-catching booking of Buick, who has pursued the Flat Jockeys’ Championship with real rigour this year, sealing the deal.

Both Escobar and Finest Sound have quick turnarounds to overcome, meanwhile. They can fight it out for minor honours with the former just shading the vote. Those two extra days of recovery could make all the different for Escobar, who has good course form.

Key Goodwood Celebration Mile Trends & Stats

12/12 – Drawn in stalls 7 or lower

11/12 – Had won a Listed or Group race before

11/12 – Had won over 1m before

10/12 – Returned 9/2 or shorter in the betting

10/12 – Ran in the last 4 weeks

9/12 – Won between 3- 6 times before

9/12 – Had won a Group race before

7/12 – Drawn in stalls 1, 2 or 3

7/12 – Had run at the track before

5/12 – Won by a 3 year-old

5/12 – Winning favourites

4/12 – Ran at Goodwood last time out

DID YOU KNOW?: Seven of the last 12 Celebration Mile winners had a higher official rating than any of those engaged this year (112). All but two of that dozen were above a mark of 108. Punters can get £30 in free bets with BetUK to use on the race and back our top tip.

2022 Celebration Mile Betting & Runners



There are just the five Celebration Mile runners in this Group 2 event this year. Here are the latest odds and betting:

Nunthorpe Stakes Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker MUTASAABEQ Evs JADOOMI 4/1 ESCOBAR 5/1 FINEST SOUND 7/1 STORMY ANTARCTIC 10/1

All odds correct as of 13:00 BST on Thursday, 25 August and subject to change

Recent Celebration Mile Winners

2021 – LAVENDER’S BLUE

2020 – CENTURY DREAM

2019 – DUKE OF HAZZARD

2018 – BEAT THE BANK

2017 – LIGHTNING SPEAR

2016 – LIGHTNING SPEAR

2015 – KODI BEAR

2014 – BOW CREEK

Watch The 2021 Celebration Mile Again

Goodwood Race Times and Schedule: Saturday, 27th August 2022

1:50 – William Hill Prestige Fillies’ Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (2yo) 7f ITV / RTV

2:25 William Hill Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 7f ITV / RTV

3:00 William Hill March Stakes (In Memory Of John Dunlop) (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m6f ITV / RTV

3:35 William Hill Celebration Mile Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m ITV / RTV

4:10 William Hill / EBF Fillies’ Restricted Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 6f RTV

4:45 William Hill Extra Places Every Day Handicap Cl4 (3yo+ 0-85) 1m2f RTV

5:20 William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Cl4 (4yo+ 0-85) 1m6f RTV

