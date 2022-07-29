Professional racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing.
Andrew heads to Glorious Goodwood and Newmarket's evening meeting for his two recommended bets/trades on Friday, July 29th.
GOODWOOD 3.35
EXISTENT hasn’t had much luck since his 25-1 neck second in the Palace House Stakes at Newmarket back in April – he was poorly drawn when a 14-1 fifth to King’s Lynn in the Temple Stakes at Haydock, racing freely and doing second best of those drawn high, and had nothing to race with towards the stands’ side rail when a 66-1 11th of 16 in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot. He ran better at Sandown last time, going down by a length and half at 14-1 after meeting trouble in running and he looks over-priced in the Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes. All the pace is drawn high and they’re likely to congregate towards the stands’ side rail, but the centre of the track looked the place to be yesterday and it’s far from impossible that we’ll see a pace collapse and one of those drawn low-to-middle pull out wide and mow them down late. His stall 5 draw could be ideal. Buy at 5 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back at 16-1 in the fixed odds betting.
Recommendation: Back EXISTENT in Goodwood 3.35
NEWMARKET JOCKEYS
HOLLIE DOYLE was in great form at Glorious Goodwood yesterday but misses the main meeting in favour of Newmarket tonight and the hint should be taken. MILL STREAM (5.10) was heavily punted when making a winning debut in a field of 15 at Doncaster earlier this month and might be able to follow up despite taking on Godolphin’s odds-on favourite NOBLE STYLE. The market leader impressed on his debut at Ascot in early May but has missed a host of engagements since. ROSES’S GIRL (6.20) isn’t without hope despite trying a new trip but Doyle has much better chances with JALEA MOON (6.55), MIDNIGHT MOLL (7.30) and NIZAAKA (8.00). The last-named has already scored twice over course and distance this summer and trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam has a great record with last-time out winners. Buy in the Spreadex NEWMARKET JOCKEYS market. Fixed odds punters might want to combine her mounts in a multiple bet.
Recommendation: Buy HOLLIE DOYLE in Newmarket jockeys
