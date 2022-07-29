Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Friday Picks – July 29th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew has been in good form this week and heads to Bangor and Newmarket for five bets on Friday, July 29th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

165 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Copied Copy Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

BANGOR 1.25

BIRD ON A WIRE (system – Donald McCain, handicap hurdles at Bangor, recent run)

Donald McCain gets plenty of winners at Bangor, one of his local tracks, and had we bet all the handicap hurdlers (since the beginning of 2011), we’d have found 53 winners from 250 bets (21.2% strike-rate) for a profit of £99.58 to a £1 level stake at SP. Those who had raced within the past four weeks were 38 from 117 (32.5%) in the same period for a profit of £130.32. BIRD ON THE WIRE clocked a good time when second at Worcester on his latest outing and can go one better in a weak race.

BANGOR 2.35

MY LITTLE TONI (system – Donald McCain, non-handicap hurdles at Bangor)

Donald McCain has a non-too shabby record in non-handicap hurdles at Bangor as well, scoring with 67 of his 236 runners (28.4%) since the start of 2011 for a profit of £57.23 to the usual £1 stake. MY LITTLE TONI can give Brian Hughes yet another winner.

BANGOR 5.27

COPPER FOX (system – Donald McCain, handicap hurdler at Bangor, recent run)

COPPER FOX is a qualifier on the same system as Bird On A Wire (see 1.25 Bangor) and looks very interesting on his handicap debut and return to a left-handed track. He jumped/hung left when only third at right-handed Perth on his latest outing and his two runs left-handed, on good ground, for his current trainer have produced a Uttoxeter win and a Bangor second to odds-on stablemate Kerosine Light who is now rated 119. An opening handicap mark of 101 could be on the generous side.

NEWMARKET 7.30

MIDNIGHT MOLL (system – Ed Walker, second-time-out, won or beaten by 5L or less on debut)

Ed Walker’s runners (two and three-year-olds only) who show ability on debut by winning or finishing within five lengths of the winner, have a great record at the second time of asking. They’ve won no less than 33 of their 100 starts and made a profit of £34.51 to a £1 level stake at SP. MIDNIGHT MOLL was a narrow winner over 7f here on her recent debut and can follow up.

NEWMARKET 8.00

NIZAAKA (system – Jane Chapple-Hyam, last-time out winners)

NIZAAKA is on a hat-trick after two course and distance wins already this summer and is likely to be hard to beat. Since the beginning of 2015, 31 of her trainer’s 128 last-time-out winners have followed up (24.2%) for a profit of £67.56 to a £1 level stake at SP.

474 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Copied Copy Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Goodwood ITV Racing Tips and Trends – Thursday 28th July

Goodwood Placepot Tips – Thursday 28th July

Glorious Goodwood Each-Way Betting Tip – Thursday 28th July

Glorious Goodwood Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips – Thursday 28th July

Glorious Goodwood Free Bets and Bookmaker Offers – Day 3

Kevin Blake’s Best Five Glorious Goodwood Bets

Glorious Goodwood Quiz – Test Your Goodwood Knowledge

Existing Customer Free Bets On Thursday 28th July

Galway Hurdle Tips and Trends – Thursday 28th July

Galway Racing Tips For Thursday 28th July

Horse Racing Tips Today From UK/Ire Thursday 28th July

NAP of the Day – Today’s Horse Racing Best Bet

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Best Bets – Thursday 28th July

Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Thursday 28th July

Deposit £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets with SBK

This is how to get £30 in free bets with SBK:

Download SBK and sign up using promo code SBS22 Deposit at least £10 using a Debit Card card or Trustly Receive £30 in free bets that can be used on any SBK market

Full Terms and Conditions

Deposit at least £10 in a single amount to get £30 in free bets. Free bets will appear in your promo balance, have no monetary value and are non-withdrawable. These can be placed on all sports in denominations of £10, £20 or £30.

If your free bet is settled as a win, the winnings will be added to your withdrawal balance. Should a free bet be used on a selection that has been voided, then the stake will be returned. Free bets that haven’t been used expire 90 days after they being credited.

This promotion is only open to new users making their first deposit by Devut card or Trustly. Deposits via Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card include Monzo won’t qualify.

Offer limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer. The offer can only be redeemed by residents of UK, Ireland and Malta only, who sign up and deposit between 17:45 GMT on 18th March, 2022 and 16:00 BST on 25th July 2022.

Related